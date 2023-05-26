The Black Trumpet Bistro - Huntington Beach
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Black Trumpet Bistro has been a family run restaurant in the heart of Huntington beach. Preparing fresh sauces, soups and dessert daily makes Black Trumpet Bistro a highlight of Huntington beach. We combine fresh ingredients, great recipes and friendly service at a fair price. The Black Trumpet Bistro specializes in Mediterranean tapas, small plates that bring you flavors from Italy, France, Spain, Greece and Morocco right here to Huntington Beach, CA.
7041 Yorktown Ave #104, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
