The Black Trumpet Bistro - Huntington Beach

No reviews yet

7041 Yorktown Ave #104

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Roasted Cauliflowr

Roasted Cauliflowr

$14.00

Almond, Harissa Yogurt, Shaved Green Onions

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Almond, chorizo, sumac vinaigrette

French Country Salad

French Country Salad

$9.00+

Roasted beets, candied walnuts, goat cheese, asparagus, balsamic vinaigrette, mixed greens

TAPAS

EARTH

Filo dough, spinach, feta, Tzatziki
Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$15.00

Filo dough, spinach, feta, Tzatziki

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$15.00

Garlic, parsley, shaved pecorino

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$14.00

Greek feta

Caponata

Caponata

$15.00

Sicilian eggplant dip, burratta cheese, basil, pine-nuts

House Made Falafel

$13.00

Hummus with Pita

$13.00

Tabbouleh

Roasted Cauliflowr

Roasted Cauliflowr

$14.00

Almond, Harissa Yogurt, Shaved Green Onions

Baked Brie Puff Pastry

Baked Brie Puff Pastry

$18.00

Tepanade, walnut cream sauce, pine-nuts

Black Trumpet Risotto

Black Trumpet Risotto

$17.00

Arborio rice, Trumpet mushrooms, cream

Pizzette Fichi

Pizzette Fichi

$18.00

Figs, caramelized onions, feta and aged balsamic glaze

Pizzette Margherita

Pizzette Margherita

$16.00

Mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil

Pizzette Pere Gorgonzola

Pizzette Pere Gorgonzola

$18.00

Roasted Pear, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella and Arugula

PLAIN FRIES

$15.00

LAND

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$23.00

Assorted Cheese & Dried Aged imported Meats

Sicilian Mushrooms

Sicilian Mushrooms

$15.00

Grounded beef, Madeira Wine Reduction, bread crumbs

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Almond, chorizo, sumac vinaigrette

Veal Meatballs

Veal Meatballs

$13.00

Marinara, pecorino cheese

Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$15.00

Tzatziki, Tabbouleh

Duck Breast

Duck Breast

$17.00

Pomegranate reduction

Sliders

Sliders

$18.00

Veal patties, Tzatziki, Tabbouleh, feta cheese

Lamb Lollipop

Lamb Lollipop

$14.00

One lamb lollipop with Mint pesto and couscous

Pizzette Salami

$18.00

Mushrooms, basil, mozzarella cheese

Tacos

Tacos

$18.00

Grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, butter lettuce shell, roma tomatoes, red onions, crumble feta, Tzatziki

Chicken Croquettes

$12.00

Honey mustard, spinach hot sauce

Lamb Kofta

$16.00

Greek Yogurt, Sumac Vinaigrette

Beef Shawarma

$17.00Out of stock

hummus, pickle onions, pita

Filet Empanadas

Filet Empanadas

$15.00

Filet mignon, roasted peppers

Chicken Shawarma

$18.00

hummus, pickle onions, pita

SEA

Shatta aioli, soy sauce, crispy lavash
Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

Shatta aioli, soy sauce, crispy lavash

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Arrabiata sauce

Mussels & Clams

Mussels & Clams

$19.00

White wine, garlic, calabrian chile

Spiced Garlic Shrimp

Spiced Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Lemon segments

Three Cheese Lobster Rigatoni

Three Cheese Lobster Rigatoni

$18.00

ENTREES/MAIN

MAIN

Satchmo Boullabaisse

Satchmo Boullabaisse

$38.00

Mediterranean style fish stew, couscous

Coltrane

Coltrane

$46.00

au poivre, red wine reduction, frites

Miles Rack Of Lamb

Miles Rack Of Lamb

$46.00

New Zealand, Madeira wine reduction, rice, vegetables

Ella Lamb Shank

Ella Lamb Shank

$30.00

Red wine fig reduction, rice, vegetables

Parker Salmon Your Way

Parker Salmon Your Way

$28.00

Sumac or blackened, rice, vegetables

Billie Rigatoni

Billie Rigatoni

$26.00

Tiger Shrimps, Roasted Garlic, Roma, Spinach Pesto, Gorgonzola

Louis Greek Spaghetti

Louis Greek Spaghetti

$24.00

Red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, roma tomatoes,

RIGATONI MARINARA

$15.00

PAELLA

PAELLA DE CARNE

PAELLA DE CARNE

$39.00

Saffron risotto, green peas, Spanish chorizo, lamb chop, duck breast, pomegranate sauce, aioli

SEAFOOD PAELLA

SEAFOOD PAELLA

$39.00

Saffron risotto, green peas, Spanish chorizo, mussels, clams, shrimp, & calamari, aioli

SHISH KEBOBS

Filet Mignon Kebob

Filet Mignon Kebob

$28.00

On a skewer with rice, vegetables. Tzatziki & Tabbouleh

Chicken Kebob

Chicken Kebob

$26.00

On a skewer with rice, vegetables. Tzatziki & Tabbouleh

Shrimp Kebob

Shrimp Kebob

$26.00

On a skewer with rice, vegetables. Tzatziki & Tabbouleh

PITA

Tzatziki, Tabbouleh, frites

CHICKEN PITA

$17.00

Tzatziki, Tabbouleh, frites

FILET PITA

$17.00

Tzatziki, Tabbouleh, frites

SALMON PITA

$17.00

Tzatziki, Tabbouleh, frites

FALAFEL PITA

$17.00

Tzatziki, Tabbouleh, frites

SOUP AND SALAD

Greens

Romaine lettuce, pecorino cheese, grilled ciabatta

House Arugula

$8.00

Golden raisins, almonds, lemon, vinaigrette, pecorino

Caprese

$9.00+

Burrata, roma tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze

Caesar

Caesar

$8.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Pecorino, Grilled Ciabatta

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$9.00+

Honey citrus vinaigrette, organic greens

Greek Salad

$9.00+

Cucumber, Roma tomatoes, Kalamata, olives, feta, red onions, red wine vinaigrette, arugula

French Country Salad

French Country Salad

$9.00+

Roasted beets, candied walnuts, goat cheese, asparagus, balsamic vinaigrette, mixed greens

Farro

$16.00

Cucumber, red onions, roma tomatoes, strawberries, shallot vinaigrettte

Kale Salad

$16.00

Soups

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$16.00

Lentil Soup

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Black Trumpet Bistro has been a family run restaurant in the heart of Huntington beach. Preparing fresh sauces, soups and dessert daily makes Black Trumpet Bistro a highlight of Huntington beach. We combine fresh ingredients, great recipes and friendly service at a fair price. The Black Trumpet Bistro specializes in Mediterranean tapas, small plates that bring you flavors from Italy, France, Spain, Greece and Morocco right here to Huntington Beach, CA.

7041 Yorktown Ave #104, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

