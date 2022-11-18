- Home
The Blacksmith - Dyersburg 2320 Amanda Ave
The Blacksmith - Dyersburg 2320 Amanda Ave
No reviews yet
2320 Amanda Ave
Dyersburg, TN 38024
Starters
Farmer's Market Hummus & Veggies
Fresh vegetables, toasted pita chips, house -made cilantro hummus
Meat & Cheese Charcuterie
Prosciutto, Genoa salami, Capicola, smoked Gouda, Brie, Wisconsin Muenster, Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, pepperoncini's, and toasted crostini slices w/ olive oil and balsamic
House Forged Chips
thick potato chips tossed with our forge seasoning. served w/ house-made chipolte ranch dipping sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes & Pimento Cheese Dip
sliced and battered green tomatoes. served w/ a warm crock of our special slightly kicked up pimento cheese dip
Johnny Cake
Cornbread cake topped with sugar served w/ house made whipped butter
Beef Tenderloin Crostini
Crostini topped w/ sliced filet mignon, spring mix, pico de gallo, carrot ribbon, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese vinaigrette and drizzled w/ balsamic glaze
Pickle Sticks
Crisp dill pickle fries served w/ house-made chipolte ranch
Loaded Smithy Fries
Smithy fries, bacon bits, green onions, melted shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese. served w/ house-made ranch
Forged Wings
Forge seasoned traditional wings served dry w/ choice of BBQ sauce or Buffalo sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail
8 shrimp cooked w/ fresh squeezed lemon, crushed red pepper, and Ole Bay seasoning. Served chilled w/ homemade cocktail sauce
Blacksmith Pretzel & Bavarian Beer Cheese Dip
oversized hanging salted pretzel served warm w/ Bavarian beer cheese dipping sauce
Soups
Salads
Blackened Spinach & Strawberry
Blackened grilled shrimp or chicken on a bed of spinach, w/ strawberries, feta cheese, candied pecans and raspberry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad (LG)
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and our house-made caesar dressing
Caesar Side
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and our house-made caesar dressing
Chicken Super
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of Kohlrabi, shredded brussel sprouts, broccoli slaw, red cabbage, carrots & kale mixed w/ 5-grain blend, bleu cheese crumbles & orange wedges Blood orange vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Club Salad
Iceberg & Spring mix blend w/ fried chicken breast, candied bacon, English cucumbers, tomato, red onion, croutons, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses Choice of dressing
Greek Boats
Romaine lettuce boats filled w/ blend of English cucumbers, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, prosciutto, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese crumbles & tossed in house-made Greek dressing
House Side
Iceberg & spring mix blend w/ tomato, English cucumbers, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing
Soup & Salad
Southwest
grilled slice USDA Black Angus Ribeye or grilled chicken, iceberg & spring mix blend, black beans, pico de gallo, roasted peppers, corn, mozzarella cheese & crispy tortilla strips w/ creamy house-made cilantro ranch dressing
The Blacksmith Salad
Choice of grilled sliced USDA choice black angus filet mignon or fresh Atlantic salmon on a bed of grilled baby romanine, sauteed mushrooms, carrot ribbon and bleu cheese crumbles. drizzled w/ balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad (LG)
Spuds
Sandwiches
BLTP
Candied bacon, fried green tomato, lettuce, & a spread of warm pimento cheese on toasted brioche bun
Grilled Ahi Tuna Sandwich
Grilled Ahi Tuna steak. served on a toasted brioche bun w/ fresh crisp lettuce, Roma tomatoes & homemade soy garlic aioli
Grilled Chicken BLP
grilled chicken breast topped w/ melted smoked Gouda, candied bacon, lettuce, grilled pineapple, and our special sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Spicy fried chicken breast, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pickle, Roma tomato on a toasted brioche bun
Ribeye Grinder
USDA Choice Black Angus ribeye slice served on a toasted ciabatta bun , drizzled w/ creamy bleu cheese vinaigrette topped w/ melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pickle, homemade pickled onions and Roma tomato
Rock-a-Billy Philly
Perfectly seasoned & grilled strips of chicken breast, onion, w/ red & green peppers. Generously smothered in cheese on a hoagie bun
The Ned Shrimp Po-Boy
Hand breaded fried shrimp & fried green tomatoes. Topped w/ our sriracha mayo spread & lettuce, Roma tomato on a hoagie bun
Veggie Dagwood
Roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onions, carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, spring mix & pepper jack cheese w a balsamic glaze served on a ciabatta bun
Fried Tilapia Sandwich
Burgers
Forge Burger
8 oz. of USDA Certified Black Angus Beef topped w/ choice of cheddar, pepper jack or smoked Gouda cheese w/ lettuce, pickle, Roma tomato and home made pickled onions on a brioche bun
Molten Burger
8 oz of USDA Certified Black Angus Beef topped w/ melted cheddar cheese, fresh jalapenos, lettuce, pickle, Roma tomato and home made pickled onions on a brioche bun
Basil Pesto Burger
8oz of USDA Certified Black Angus Beef topped w/ melted smoked Gouda, basil pesto, lettuce and Roma tomato served on a brioche bun
Plain Cheese Burger
Entrée
12 oz. Ribeye
12 oz. USDA Black Angus beef, seasoned and grilled to perfection. topped w/ compound butter
6 oz. Filet
6oz USDA Black Angus beef, seasoned and grilled to perfection. topped w/ compound butter
Grilled Chicken Breast
Two 6oz grilled chicken breast seasoned and seared to perfection
Grilled Salmon
8oz Fresh Atlantic Salmon filet grilled to perfection
Pork
8oz pork ribeye seasoned , seared and grilled to perfection
Sides
Blacksmith Slaw
A bed of Kohlrabi shredded brussel sprouts, broccoli, red cabbage, carrots, kale, yellow raisins, candied bacon tossed w/ blood orange vinaigrette
Broccolini
Brussel Sprout Hash
hand cut brussel sprouts, mixed w/ seasoned cubes of potato and candied bacon
Side Forged Chips
Side Fresh Seasonal Fruit
A fresh blend of in season fruits
Loaded Baked Potato
Salt coated baked potato loaded w/ butter, sour cream, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, candied bacon and chives
Mac'n'Cheese (side)
Blacksmith macaroni smothered in our unique blend of 5 cheeses
No Side
Side Smithy Fries
spiral cut potato fried golden brown and tossed in our house seasoning
Steamed Vegetables
Side Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Sweet potato cut into waffle wedges and deep fried
Plain Potato
Haricot Verts
Roasted Red Potatoes
Pasta
Grilled Scallop Pasta
a quarter pound of seasoned and seared Scallops. laid across our specialty Forged pasta
Grilled Chicken Pasta
Our seasoned grilled chicken breast with our specialty Forged Pasta
Blackened Grilled Shrimp Pasta
Our perfectly seasoned blackened shrimp on top of our specialty Forged pasta
Filet Mignon Pasta
Our handed cut 6oz Filet Mignon seasoned to perfection and cooked to order placed on top of our specialty Forged pasta
Forged Pasta (no meat)
Mac 'n' 5 Cheese
Pig Iron Pasta
NA Beverages
LTO Menu 1
Lounge Specials Only
Kids Menu
Apprentice Burger
Junior sized version of our Forged burger, 4 oz of USDA Certified Angus Beef W/ your choice of cheese & toppings
Fried Chicken Tenders
Three lightly fried chicken breast tenders served w/ choice of dipping sauce
Corn Dog
Honey cornbread battered hot dog w/ your choice of dipping sauce
Kids Grilled Shrimp
6 grilled shrimp - Blackened if you like
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
No boxes here! Our homemade macaroni and cheese made w/ our special blend of 5 cheeses
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
Our fresh grilled chicken breast
Kids Baked Potato
Served w/ your choice of butter, sour cream, shredded cheese and bacon
Cheese Pizza
Just the right size cheese pizza
Pies & Cakes
Carrot Cake
Triple layers of carrot cake smeared with cream cheese icing with a caramel drizzle and garnished with carrot shavings
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Rich chocolate cream, studded with nuts, chocolate chips and turtle cheesecake, garnished with sliced strawberries and chocolate drizzle
White Chocolate Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
Moist chunks of vanilla bean cream cake and sweet swirls of berry compote meets the creamiest of white chocolate cheesecake
Whole Cake
Strawberry Float Cake
Brownie Bite Cheesecake
Choc Fudge Cake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2320 Amanda Ave, Dyersburg, TN 38024
Photos coming soon!