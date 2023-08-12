Blarney Stone Pub 10 North Street
10 North Street
Onancock, VA 23417
Beverages
Water
Coffee
Coke
Diet
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Sprite
Root Beer
Mr. Pibb
Soda Water
Ginger Ale
Shirley Temple
Tonic
Ginger Beer
Red Bull
Irish Breakfast Tea
Iced Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Large Milk
Large Tomato Juice
Large Grapefruit
Large Orange Juice
Large Chocolate Milk
Small Milk
Small Tomato Juice
Small Grapefruit Juice
Small Orange Juice
Small Chocolate Milk
Small Cranberry Juice
Small Pineapple Juice
Large Cranberry Juice
Large Pineapple Juice
Main Menu
Starters
3 Jumbo Bar Pretzels
Served with house made Guinness beer cheese
Bacon & Cheese Waffle Fries
Calamari
Fresh calamari hand breaded & served with marinara
Coconut Shrimp
7 jumbo shrimp served with our spicy peanut & raspberry suaces
Corned Beef Spring Rolls
House made corned beef, sauerkraut and thousand island with mustard dipping sauce
Crab Balls
6 house made crab balls served with cocktail sauce
Irish Potato Skins
3 house made potato skins topped with sour cream, chives, shredded Dubliner and bacon
Pickle Chips
Lightly battered and fried pickle chips with boom-boom sauce & ranch dressing
Pot O' Gold Crab Dip
House made with blue crab, served piping hot with a bread board (Market Price)
Smoked Salmon Bites
Cold smoked salmon, sour cream and chives over out house made potato boxties
Spicy Garlic Shrimp
Beer-battered shrimp tossed in boom-boom sauce served on a bed of greens
Wings
8 jumbo wings served with your choice of sauce or rub: Buffalo (hot), Agave, Lemon Thai, BBQ, Old Bay Rub, Lemon Pepper Rub
50 Wings To Go
Sliders
Soups & Greens
Bowl Eastern Shore Clam Chowder
House made chowder with local clams, potatoes and veggies in a clear broth
Bowl New England Clam Chowder
House made with clams, potatoes, onions and bacon in a creamy New England broth
Bowl Potato Leek Soup
House made and topped with crispy leeks
Blarney Stone Salad
Mixed greens, craisins and crumbled goat cheese served with our house balsamic vinaigrette
Strawberry Pub Salad
Spring mix topped with fresh strawberries, goat cheese, toasted pecans and spiced honey, served with house made lemon basil vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our house made green goddess dressing and topped with Dubliner cheese and crountons (Anchovies upon request)
Crispy Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese and croutons served with honey mustard dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese and croutons served with honey mustard dressing
Pub Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce with bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg and topped with grilled chicken & your choice of dressing. Substitute salmon filet or filet mignon tips 5.49
Spicy Irishman
Taco salad with house made corn tortilla strips, blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
Cashew Chicken Salad
Our house made chicken salad with crushed cashews served over a bed of greens with craisins
Blarney Stone Side Salad
Mixed greens, craisins and goat cheese with house balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Side Salad
Mixed greens, craisins and goat cheese with house balsamic vinaigrette
Steamers
Burgers
Blarney Burger
6 oz. hand pressed Angus beef cooked to your liking. Served with pickle, lettuce & tomato. Substitute chargrilled chicken 2.00
The Mick Burger
6 oz. hand pressed Angus beef cooked to your liking. Topped with gorgonzola toasted pecan nutter and caramelized onions. Substitute chargrilled chicked 2.00
Bacon Cheeseburger
6 oz. hand pressed Angus beef cooked to your liking. American cheese and two slices of bacon. Substitute chargrilled chicken 2.00
Eastern Shore Burger
6 oz. hand pressed Angus beef cooked to your liking. Topped with 2 oz. jumbo lump crab cake and melted cheddar cheese. Substitute chargrilled chicken 2.00
Sides
Vegetable Medley
Made to order seasonal vegetable mix
House Made Rice Pilaf
Onion Rings
Waffle Fries
Steak Fries
Steak Fries with Old Bay & Vinegar
Mashed Potatoes
House made
Cole Slaw
House made
Bread Board
Fruit Cup
Baked Potato
Gravy
Xtra Piece of Bread for Crab Dip
Adult Chicken Tenders
Doggies
Rose Garlic French Fries
Hot Honey FF
Handhelds
Crab Cake Sandwich
House made jumbo lump crab cake with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of our house made cole slaw. (Blue crab sourced locally when available)
Roast Beef Melt
Thin sliced roast beef with truffle, caramelized onion, bacon, Swiss cheese and garlic aioli on sourdough and finished in the press
Smoked Salmon BLT
Cold smoked lox, thick cut bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted sourdough with a garlic aioli
Shrimp Po' Boy
Beer battered shrimp with shredded lettuce & boom-boom sauce
Pub Steak with Cheese
Filet Mignon tips grilled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and topped with Swiss cheese
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Bacon, spinach, cheddar jack and Green Goddess dressing with your choice of wrap: Plain, Garlic or Spinach
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Bacon, spinach, cheddar jack and Green Goddess dressing with your choice of wrap: Plain, Garlic or Spinach
Hot Pastrami
House sliced Pastrami sauteed with onions & melted swiss cheese
Turkey Club
House roasted thin sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on toasted sourdough
BBQ Pulled Pork
House made pulled pork BBQ sandwich sered with house made slaw
Blarney Banger
A flame-broiled Irish sausage on a toasted French roll topped sauteed peppers, onions and Dijon mustard
Corned Beef Panini
House made & thinly sliced premium meat, fresh sauerkraut, swiss cheese and our thousand island dressing on Jewish rye
Turkey Reuben Panini
House made & thinly sliced premium meat, fresh sauerkraut, swiss cheese and our thousand island dressing on Jewish rye
Grilled Dubliner Cheese
Sourdough bread buttered and grilled with Dubliner cheddar cheese. Add bacon 1.50 Add tomato 1.00
Crispy Chicken O'Casey-dilla
Served with sour cream & salsa. (Add avocado 1.75)
Grilled Chicken O'Casey-dilla
Served with sour cream & salsa. (Add avocado 1.75)
Filet Mignon O'Casey-dilla
Served with sour cream & salsa. (Add avocado 1.75)
Cheese O'Casey-dilla
Entrees
Crab Cake Stuffed Portabella
Roasted portabella stuffed with our jumbo lump crab cake and sprinkled with cheddar, served with vegetable medley and rice pilaf
Shepherd's Pie
Our signature dish of Angus beef simmered with veggies and topped with ouse gravy, mashed potatoes and peas
Bangers & Mash
Two Irish bangers grilled atop a bed of mashed potatoes, peas and gravy
Full Fish & Chips
North Atlantic cod dipped in our Beer batter and fried to a golden brown, served with steak fries and tartar sauce
Half Fish & Chips
North Atlantic cod dipped in our Beer batter and fried to a golden brown, served with steak fries and tartar sauce
Whiskey Glazed Salmon
Seared and topped with our Irish Whiskey-Honey glaze and served with a wee Blarney salad and mashed potatoes
Steak Du Jour
Please ask your server for our dailyl steak selection (Market Price)
Desserts
2 Scoop Sundae
A la Mode (1 scoop)
Apple Pie
Bailey's Irish Pie
Becca's Blueberry Cake
Becca's Boston Cream
Becca's Carrot Cake
Becca's Pineapple Cake
Becca's Key Lime
Becca's Strawberry Cake
Bread Pudding
Chocolate Mousse
Coconut Cake
Creme Brulee
Key Lime Pie
Red Velvet
Cheesecake with Raspberry Drizzle
Peach Cobbler
Lemon Mascarpone
Lemon Mousse
Breakfast
The Bennies
Traditional Eggs Benedict
Poached egg over Canadian bacon and a whole grain English muffin and topped with fresh Hollandaise sauce
Eastern Shore Benedict
2 poached eggs on top of house made lump crab caskes served with fresh Hollandaise sauce
Irish Benedict
2 Irish Boxty Potato Cakes topped with Smoked Salmon (Lox), poached egg and fresh Hollandaise Sauce
Veggie Benedict
Whole grain muffin topped with a poached egg, avocado, sauteed spinach and fresh Hollandaise Sauce
Build Your Own Breakfast
Irish Breakfast
French Toast
Corned Beef Hash
Breakfast Sides
Cup of Grits
Sliced Tomatoes
Assorted Muffins
2 Eggs
Scrapple
4 Irish Banger Links
Bacon (4 slices)
Fresh Fruit Cup
Rye Toast
Wheat Toast
Baked Beans
Whole Grain English Muffin
Canadian Bacon (4 Slices)
Turkey Sausage Patties (2)
Colby Cheddar Cheese
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Original Irish Pub on the Eastern Shore!
10 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417