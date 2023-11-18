The Blended Bakery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Perfect Blend of Sweet and Savory!
Location
5076 Sunset Blvd Suite A, Lexington, SC 29072
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wing Place - Lexington - 5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye)
No Reviews
5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye) Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurant
Miyabi Jr Express - Lexington, SC
No Reviews
5570 SUNSET BLVD SUITE I LEXINGTON, SC 29072
View restaurant