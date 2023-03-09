Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Blind Fox
207 C-D West Ave.

207 C-D West Ave.

Kannapolis, NC 28081

Beverage Menu

Signature Cocktails

Pear Mule

$15.00

Pear Syrup, Vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer

Queen Charlotte

$14.00

St. Germain, simple syrup, sweet vermouth, and topped with soda water. Served chilled with an orange as garnish.

Lavender Lemonade

$14.00

High Rock vodka, thin slice lemons muddled, sugar, lavender syrup, and topped with soda water

The Ave

$14.00

Sake, fresh cut grapes, simple syrup, with a splash of sprite

Toasted Java

$14.00

Four Roses bourbon with chocolate syrup, french vanilla creamer, and Local Patriots cold brew. Topped with toasted cinnamon sugar.

Carolina Blue

$13.00

Hendrick's gin, dry vermouth, dill pickle juice, gershwin pickles. Served "up" with pickle and olive to garnish.

Old Fashion

$12.00

Four Roses bourbon, orange bitters, simple syrup, orange twist. Served on a gentlemen's cube.

Pirate's Cannon

$13.00

Capt Morgan Spiced Rum, RumHaven Coconut Rum, pineapple juice, cream of coconut

Cartown Sidecar

$13.00

Four Roses bourbon, Gran Gala orange liquor, fresh squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup. Orange twist to garnish.

Foxtrot

$13.00

Hendrick's gin, muddled cucumber, fresh lime juice, simple syrup. Served "up" in a coupe with a cucumber garnish.

The Local Pat Espresso Martini

$13.00

High Rock vodka, Local Patriot Cold Brew, cream, simple syrup, and vanilla. Served ‘up’ and garnished with three espresso beans

Reed's Gold Mine

$12.00

Four Roses bourbon, fresh lime juice, ginger, honey, dash of bitters. Served "up" with candied ginger and lemon to garnish.

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Four Roses bourbon, fresh squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white. Served ‘up’ with dehydrated lemon to garnish.

KTown Tea

$16.00

Gin, Vodka, Tequila, Rum, Cointreau, Coke, and Lemon

The Blind Fox Manhattan

$13.00

Four Roses bourbon, sweet vermouth, dash of bitters. Served "up" with a luxardo cherry garnish.

Bourbon

1792 Small Batch- $4/ $11

$4.00+

Angel's Envy $6/ $16

$6.00+

Angel's Envy Rye $10/ $25

$10.00+

Bardstown $8/ $22

$8.00+

Basil Hayden $6/ $15

$6.00+

Benchmark

$5.00

Bib & Tucker $8/ $22

$8.00+

Blade & Bow $6/ $17

$6.00+

Blanton's $8/ $20

$8.00+

Bradshaw $6/ $15

$6.00+

Breckenridge $6/ $15

$6.00+

Buffalo Trace $7/ $19

$7.00+

Bulleit $7/ $18

$7.00+

Burning Chair $7/ $18

$7.00+

Chicken Cock $8/ $22

$8.00+

Contradiction $5/ $14

$5.00+

Conviction $6/ $15

$6.00+

Cooper's $4.50/ $13

$4.50+

E.H. Taylor Jr. Single Barrel B $7/ $20

$7.00+

E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch $6/ $15

$6.00+

Eagle Rare $6/ $15

$6.00+

Elijah Craig $4/ $11

$4.00+

Elijah Craig Rye $4/ $11.50

$4.00+

Evan Williams Black $3/ $8

$3.00+

Evan Williams White $4/ $9

$4.00+

Four Roses $4/ $8.50

$4.00+

Four Roses Small Batch $6.50/ $19

$6.50+

Heaven's Door $6/ $16

$6.00+

I.W. Harper 15Y $10 / $25

$10.00+

Jefferson's Ocean $8/ $20

$8.00+

Jefferson's Ocean Rye $8/ $20

$8.00+

Jefferson's Reserve $7/ $17.50

$7.00+

Jefferson's Small Batch $5/ $12.50

$5.00+

Knob Creek $5/ $14

$4.00+

Knob Creek Rye $5/ $13

$5.00+

Larceny $6.50/ $19

$6.50+

MaCallan Sherry 18Y $35/ $99

$35.00+

MacCallan 18Y $35/ $99

$35.00+

Maker's 46 $4/ $11

$4.00+

Maker's Mark $4/ $9.50

$4.00+

Michter's Rye $5/ $12

$5.00+

Michter's Small Batch $5/ $12

$5.00+

Montana Blackfoot $6/ $17

$6.00+

Oak & Eden $6/ $17

$6.00+

Oak & Eden Wheat $6/ $17

$6.00+

Old Elk $7/ $18

$7.00+

Old Forrester 1870 $5.5/$16.5

$5.50+

Old Forrester 1897 $7/$18

$7.00+Out of stock

Old Forrester 1920 $8.5/$23

$8.50+

Rebel Yell $4/ $9

$4.00+

Sazerac $5/ $14

$5.00+

Smoke Wagon $5/ $14

$5.00+Out of stock

Smoke Wagon Small Batch $6.50/ $20

$6.50+Out of stock

Templeton 4Y $5/ $14

$5.00+

Templeton Barrel $7/ $18

$7.00+

Thomas S. Moore Cognac $7/ $20

$7.00+

Thomas S. Moore Merlot $7/ $20

$7.00+

Thomas S. Moore Sherry $7/ $20

$7.00+

Very Old Barton's $3/ $6

$3.00+

Virgin $3/ $6.50

$3.00+

WhistlePig 15 $24/ $65

$24.00+

WhistlePig 18Y $40\ $101

$40.00+

WhistlePig Piggyback Rye $6/ $17

$6.00+

Wild Turkey $3/ $8

$3.00+

Wild Turkey Honey $2.50/ $10

$2.50+

Wild Turkey Rare $6/ $17

$6.00+

Woodford Double Oak $7/ $19

$7.00+

Woodford Reserve $5/ $13

$5.00+

Woodinville $5/ $14

$5.00+

Yellowstone $5/ $14

$5.00+

Whiskey/ Scotch

Balvenie $10/ $25

$10.00+

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown 18Y $14/ $37

$14.00+

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Black

$9.00

Crown Noble $8/ $20

$8.00+

Crown Peach

$11.50

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewar's

$7.50

Gentleman Jack $5/ $12

$5.00+

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Bonded

$5.00+

Jameson $3/ $9

$3.00+

Johnnie Walker Black $5/ $12

$5.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue $24/ $60

$24.00+

Johnnie Walker Double Black $7/ $17

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker Gold $9/ $23

$9.00+

Johnnie Walker Green $8/ $22

$8.00+

Oban $10/ $26

$10.00+

Quinn's $4/ $9

$4.00+

Redbreast $10/ $25

$10.00+Out of stock

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Seagram's VO

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

The Glenlivet 12Y $7/ $18

$7.00+

The Glenlivet 14Y $8/ $20

$8.00+

The Glenlivet 15Y $10/ $27

$10.00+

Tincup $4/ $11

$4.00+

Wiser's

$8.00

Skrewball

$10.00

Proper 12Y

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Captain Morgan Private Stock

$8.00

Diplomaticio Exclusiva

$14.00

RumHaven

$6.50

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

High Rock

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Wheatley's

$7.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray No 10

$12.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$7.00

818 Blanco

$15.00

818 Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Clase Azul $20/ $56

$20.00+

Don Julia Anjeo

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Don Julio Blano

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Hornito's Lime

$9.00

Lunazul

$9.00

Mezcal Vida

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Teremana Blanco

$9.00

Teremana Reposado

$9.00

Tres Generaciones

$10.00

Brandy

E & J

$7.00

Hennessy

$20.00

Paul Masson

$6.00

Liqueur

Aperol

$9.50

Averna

$14.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$13.50

DiSaronno

$9.00

Godiva

$9.00

Gran Gala

$7.00

Grand Mariner

$13.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Kamora

$7.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Luxardo

$13.50

St Germain

$10.00

Beer

Raleigh Brewing Hidden Pipe Porter

$7.00

New Anthem Fade IPA

$7.00

New Anthem Dark Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Utica Club

$6.00Out of stock

OA Phantom Num Num

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Highlife

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Jack's Peach Cider

$7.00

Narragansett

$6.00

Wine by the Glass

GL La Perlina Moscato

$7.00

GL Praia Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GL Whitehaven Sauv

$11.00

GL Kunde Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Petrai Prosecco

$11.00

GL Montrose

$12.00

GL Chantepierre Red Blend

$11.00

GL Prisma Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

GL BloodRoot Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Montinore Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

GL Lambrusco

$12.00

GL Chateau Blouin

$13.00

GL Simi Cabernet

$14.50

GL Bitchin Blackberry

$9.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Petrai

$55.00

1/2 BTL Risata Processo

$13.00

BTL La Pearlina Moscato

$32.00

BTL Praia

$35.00

BTL El Casetero Macabeo

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Kunde Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Montrose

$40.00

BTL Chantepierre

$35.00

BTL Prisma

$40.00Out of stock

BTL BloodRoot Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Montinore Pinot Noir

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Simi Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Devils Tribute

$68.00

Bartel Brut

$65.00

Gatinois Rose d'Ay

$80.00

Vadin Plateau

$70.00

BTL Bitchin Blackberry

$27.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Water

Cigars

Acid Kuba Kuba

$12.40

Baccarat

$7.10

Carolina Cubanos

$7.50

Cohiba Nicaragua

$21.60

Cohiba Weller

$26.00

Davidoff 2000

$19.55

Davidoff Nicaragua

$25.20

Gurkha Bourbon

$12.00

Gurkha Cognac

$12.00

Gurkha Rum

$12.00

Montecristo White

$16.45Out of stock

Oliva Reserve Petite

$6.00Out of stock

Olivia Reserve

$16.00

Padron 1964

$17.60

Padron 3000

$10.15

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve

$24.00

Rocky Patel 1990

$13.00

Rocky Patel 1999

$13.00

Rocky Patel Edge Corojo

$9.55

Rocky Patel Maduro

$9.55Out of stock

Romeo y Julieta Nicaragua

$11.95

Romeo y Julieta Reserva

$11.10

Tatiana Groovy Blue

$6.60

Java

$6.60

Event Tickets

Event

Supper Club

$40.00

Masquerade Party

$10.00

Per Person Event

Per Person

$9.34

Small Bites

Charcuterie Board

$26.00
Sunday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Welcome to The Blind Fox! We are an upscale, members only bar + lounge specializing in bourbon and craft cocktails.

207 C-D West Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081

