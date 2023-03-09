- Home
The Blind Fox 207 C-D West Ave.
207 C-D West Ave.
Kannapolis, NC 28081
Beverage Menu
Signature Cocktails
Pear Mule
Pear Syrup, Vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer
Queen Charlotte
St. Germain, simple syrup, sweet vermouth, and topped with soda water. Served chilled with an orange as garnish.
Lavender Lemonade
High Rock vodka, thin slice lemons muddled, sugar, lavender syrup, and topped with soda water
The Ave
Sake, fresh cut grapes, simple syrup, with a splash of sprite
Toasted Java
Four Roses bourbon with chocolate syrup, french vanilla creamer, and Local Patriots cold brew. Topped with toasted cinnamon sugar.
Carolina Blue
Hendrick's gin, dry vermouth, dill pickle juice, gershwin pickles. Served "up" with pickle and olive to garnish.
Old Fashion
Four Roses bourbon, orange bitters, simple syrup, orange twist. Served on a gentlemen's cube.
Pirate's Cannon
Capt Morgan Spiced Rum, RumHaven Coconut Rum, pineapple juice, cream of coconut
Cartown Sidecar
Four Roses bourbon, Gran Gala orange liquor, fresh squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup. Orange twist to garnish.
Foxtrot
Hendrick's gin, muddled cucumber, fresh lime juice, simple syrup. Served "up" in a coupe with a cucumber garnish.
The Local Pat Espresso Martini
High Rock vodka, Local Patriot Cold Brew, cream, simple syrup, and vanilla. Served ‘up’ and garnished with three espresso beans
Reed's Gold Mine
Four Roses bourbon, fresh lime juice, ginger, honey, dash of bitters. Served "up" with candied ginger and lemon to garnish.
Whiskey Sour
Four Roses bourbon, fresh squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white. Served ‘up’ with dehydrated lemon to garnish.
KTown Tea
Gin, Vodka, Tequila, Rum, Cointreau, Coke, and Lemon
The Blind Fox Manhattan
Four Roses bourbon, sweet vermouth, dash of bitters. Served "up" with a luxardo cherry garnish.
Bourbon
1792 Small Batch- $4/ $11
Angel's Envy $6/ $16
Angel's Envy Rye $10/ $25
Bardstown $8/ $22
Basil Hayden $6/ $15
Benchmark
Bib & Tucker $8/ $22
Blade & Bow $6/ $17
Blanton's $8/ $20
Bradshaw $6/ $15
Breckenridge $6/ $15
Buffalo Trace $7/ $19
Bulleit $7/ $18
Burning Chair $7/ $18
Chicken Cock $8/ $22
Contradiction $5/ $14
Conviction $6/ $15
Cooper's $4.50/ $13
E.H. Taylor Jr. Single Barrel B $7/ $20
E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch $6/ $15
Eagle Rare $6/ $15
Elijah Craig $4/ $11
Elijah Craig Rye $4/ $11.50
Evan Williams Black $3/ $8
Evan Williams White $4/ $9
Four Roses $4/ $8.50
Four Roses Small Batch $6.50/ $19
Heaven's Door $6/ $16
I.W. Harper 15Y $10 / $25
Jefferson's Ocean $8/ $20
Jefferson's Ocean Rye $8/ $20
Jefferson's Reserve $7/ $17.50
Jefferson's Small Batch $5/ $12.50
Knob Creek $5/ $14
Knob Creek Rye $5/ $13
Larceny $6.50/ $19
MaCallan Sherry 18Y $35/ $99
MacCallan 18Y $35/ $99
Maker's 46 $4/ $11
Maker's Mark $4/ $9.50
Michter's Rye $5/ $12
Michter's Small Batch $5/ $12
Montana Blackfoot $6/ $17
Oak & Eden $6/ $17
Oak & Eden Wheat $6/ $17
Old Elk $7/ $18
Old Forrester 1870 $5.5/$16.5
Old Forrester 1897 $7/$18
Old Forrester 1920 $8.5/$23
Rebel Yell $4/ $9
Sazerac $5/ $14
Smoke Wagon $5/ $14
Smoke Wagon Small Batch $6.50/ $20
Templeton 4Y $5/ $14
Templeton Barrel $7/ $18
Thomas S. Moore Cognac $7/ $20
Thomas S. Moore Merlot $7/ $20
Thomas S. Moore Sherry $7/ $20
Very Old Barton's $3/ $6
Virgin $3/ $6.50
WhistlePig 15 $24/ $65
WhistlePig 18Y $40\ $101
WhistlePig Piggyback Rye $6/ $17
Wild Turkey $3/ $8
Wild Turkey Honey $2.50/ $10
Wild Turkey Rare $6/ $17
Woodford Double Oak $7/ $19
Woodford Reserve $5/ $13
Woodinville $5/ $14
Yellowstone $5/ $14
Whiskey/ Scotch
Balvenie $10/ $25
Canadian Club
Crown 18Y $14/ $37
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Crown Noble $8/ $20
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Dewar's
Gentleman Jack $5/ $12
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's Bonded
Jameson $3/ $9
Johnnie Walker Black $5/ $12
Johnnie Walker Blue $24/ $60
Johnnie Walker Double Black $7/ $17
Johnnie Walker Gold $9/ $23
Johnnie Walker Green $8/ $22
Oban $10/ $26
Quinn's $4/ $9
Redbreast $10/ $25
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Southern Comfort
The Glenlivet 12Y $7/ $18
The Glenlivet 14Y $8/ $20
The Glenlivet 15Y $10/ $27
Tincup $4/ $11
Wiser's
Skrewball
Proper 12Y
Rum
Tequila
1800 Silver
818 Blanco
818 Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul $20/ $56
Don Julia Anjeo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Blano
Don Julio Reposado
Hornito's Lime
Lunazul
Mezcal Vida
Patron Silver
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Reposado
Tres Generaciones
Liqueur
Beer
Wine by the Glass
GL La Perlina Moscato
GL Praia Pinot Grigio
GL Whitehaven Sauv
GL Kunde Chardonnay
GL Petrai Prosecco
GL Montrose
GL Chantepierre Red Blend
GL Prisma Pinot Noir
GL BloodRoot Pinot Noir
GL Montinore Pinot Noir
GL Lambrusco
GL Chateau Blouin
GL Simi Cabernet
GL Bitchin Blackberry
Wine by the Bottle
BTL Petrai
1/2 BTL Risata Processo
BTL La Pearlina Moscato
BTL Praia
BTL El Casetero Macabeo
BTL Kunde Chardonnay
BTL Montrose
BTL Chantepierre
BTL Prisma
BTL BloodRoot Pinot Noir
BTL Montinore Pinot Noir
BTL Simi Cabernet
BTL Devils Tribute
Bartel Brut
Gatinois Rose d'Ay
Vadin Plateau
BTL Bitchin Blackberry
Cigar Menu
Cigars
Acid Kuba Kuba
Baccarat
Carolina Cubanos
Cohiba Nicaragua
Cohiba Weller
Davidoff 2000
Davidoff Nicaragua
Gurkha Bourbon
Gurkha Cognac
Gurkha Rum
Montecristo White
Oliva Reserve Petite
Olivia Reserve
Padron 1964
Padron 3000
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve
Rocky Patel 1990
Rocky Patel 1999
Rocky Patel Edge Corojo
Rocky Patel Maduro
Romeo y Julieta Nicaragua
Romeo y Julieta Reserva
Tatiana Groovy Blue
Java
Event Tickets
Per Person Event
Small Bites
Welcome to The Blind Fox! We are an upscale, members only bar + lounge specializing in bourbon and craft cocktails.
207 C-D West Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081