The Blind Goat

8145 Long Point Road

Houston, TX 77055

PROLOGUE

Bánh Mì Board

$14.00

Like a deconstructed bánh mì sandwich with toasted baguette slices, Vietnamese charcuterie, pâté, egg yolk mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, fresh herbs

Tofu Spring Rolls (Vegan)

$7.00

Two rolls with crispy tofu, toasted coconut, fresh herbs, tamarind peanut sauce for dipping

Mom's Eggrolls

$9.00

Chef Christine’s childhood favorite with pork, shrimp, carrot, wood ear mushroom, and fish sauce vinaigrette for dipping. Add pickled carrot and daikon + lettuce for wrapping for $0.50.

Quexo & Wonton Chips

$12.00

The Tex-Mex favorite with our Vietnamese flavors: lemongrass, tamarind, shallot, dried shrimp, Thai chile

CHAPTER 1: THE JUNGLE

The Great Green Papaya Salad

$15.00

An updated version of Christine’s winning first course from the MasterChef finale—sweet beef jerky, grape tomato, roasted peanuts and sesame, honey and shrimp paste vinaigrette

Steak & Mango Salad

$16.00

Grilled beef flank, pineapple, cucumber, apple, black sesame cracker

Blistered Beans (Vegan)

$12.00Out of stock

Wok-fried green beans with garlic, shallot, and toasted sesame

Puffed Rice Noodles with Tofu (Vegan)

$16.00

Pillows of crispy rice noodles, stir-fried vegetables, soy Maggi sauce

CHAPTER 2: THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Grilled with Saigon House’s Viet-Cajun H-town Bang sauce, shredded scallion, lemon

Crawfish & Garlic Noodles

Crawfish & Garlic Noodles

$20.00

Lots of butter, crawfish tails, freshly grated parmesan, lemon zest

CHAPTER 3: ANIMAL FARM

Sticky Wings (Gluten-free)

Sticky Wings (Gluten-free)

$12.00

Our beloved chicken wings are back! Six wings with fish sauce glaze, garlic, lime, Thai chile, Vietnamese herbs.

Texas BBQ Brisket Fried Rice

Texas BBQ Brisket Fried Rice

$19.00

Egg and ketchup fried rice with smoked brisket from Feges BBQ

G.O.A.T. Curry

$24.00

Lemongrass, coconut milk, potato, mirepoix, cilantro, toasted baguette slices

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Modern Vietnamese food by Chef Christine Ha

Location

8145 Long Point Road, Houston, TX 77055

