Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Blind Pig - Yorba Linda 4975 Lakeview Ave

review star

No reviews yet

4975 Lakeview Ave

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cobb Salad
Chicken Karaage

Lunch

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

harissa aioli, pickled jalapeño, chorizo crumble, cilantro

Handcut Fries

Handcut Fries

$9.00

garlic aioli, ketchup

Spam Loco Moco

Spam Loco Moco

$16.00

fried spam, mushroom gravy, calrose rice, fried egg

Machaca

$16.00

shredded beef, eggs, sofrito, salsa negra, citrus-avocado, aioli, cotija, cilantro, tortilla

French Toast

French Toast

$13.00

mixed berry compote,whipped cream cheese, lemon zest

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$18.00

tortilla chips, salsa roja, cotija, pickled shallots, cilantro, radish, fried egg

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$22.00

grilled chicken, basil pesto, pickled fresnos, tomato, arugula, gruyere cheese

Cubano Panini

$22.00
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$12.00

sourdough crostini, gruyere

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

cherry tomatoes, pancetta, egg, blue cheese, lime-avocado ranch

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$16.00

cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncinis, prosciutto, black olives, manchego, italian vinaigrette

Mac and Cheese

$12.00
Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$14.00

shishito peppers, wasabi aioli, furikake, charred lemon

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$22.00

bacon, cheddar, tomato, onion, lettuce, russian dressing, brioche bun, fries

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Nutella Parfait

$11.00

Eggs

$2.50

Bacon

$4.00

Avocado

$2.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4975 Lakeview Ave, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Apola Greek Grill - Yorba Linda - 18427 East Yorba Linda Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
18427 East Yorba Linda Boulevard Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Terra Wood- Fired Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 398
4884 Main Street Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Stefano's - Yorba Linda
orange star4.6 • 1,870
18220 Yorba Linda Blvd Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Lone Wolf Brewery & Pub - 18210 Yorba Linda Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
18210 Yorba Linda Blvd Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Burrito Brothers - Yorba Linda
orange star4.5 • 590
19715 Yorba Linda Blvd Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Mustache Mike’s Italian Ice
orange starNo Reviews
1837 E. Orangethorpe Ave. Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yorba Linda

Stefano's - Yorba Linda
orange star4.6 • 1,870
18220 Yorba Linda Blvd Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Yorba Linda
orange star4.7 • 591
4881 Valencia Ave Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Burrito Brothers - Yorba Linda
orange star4.5 • 590
19715 Yorba Linda Blvd Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Terra Wood- Fired Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 398
4884 Main Street Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yorba Linda
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston