The Blind Rhino at Third Place

575 Pacific Street

Stamford, CT 06902

THIRD PLACE DAILY

TABLE NUMBER

Wings

$12.00

Short Rib & Pork Chili

$8.00Out of stock

Shishitos

$12.00Out of stock

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.00

Fries

$8.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken

$13.00

McRhino

$9.00

Double Rhino

$12.00

Bratwurst

$11.00

Breaded Pork Cutlet

$12.00

Rodeo Burger

$13.00

Pastrami Reuben

$12.00

SIDE Wing Sauce

$0.50

SIDE You Won't Sauce

$2.00

SIDE Ranch

$0.50

SIDE Blue Cheese

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

575 Pacific Street, Stamford, CT 06902

