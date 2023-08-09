Popular Items

Cantina Wings

Cantina Wings

$18.00

whole smoked wings, fried then tossed

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

2 fried shrimp tacos tossed in cantina

Tuna Dip

Tuna Dip

$13.00

smoked tuna dip with crackers


Chalkboard

Tuna Dip

Tuna Dip

$13.00

smoked tuna dip with crackers

Cantina Wings

Cantina Wings

$18.00

whole smoked wings, fried then tossed

Loaded Fries

$12.00

fresh cut fries, cheese, bacon, onion

Fries

$5.00

basket of fresh cut fries

Seared Tuna

Seared Tuna

$18.00

Seared yellowfin tuna saku block served with seaweed salad, sriracha and wasabi mayo

Steamed Royal Reds

$24.00

1# Reds with corn, pot. and sausage

Cheddar Burger

Cheddar Burger

$12.00

8 oz hand crafted patty with cheddar

Hamburger

$10.00

8 oz hand crafted patty

Mahi Sandwich

$15.00

mahi served on bun

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

chicken breast, poblano and onion

Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$16.00

2 blackened mahi tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

2 fried shrimp tacos tossed in cantina

Special Board

Queso Dip

$8.00

FOD

$17.00

Burger Special

$16.00

Salad Special

$16.00

Adult Fried Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Adult Chicken Tender Basket

$14.00

Shore Thing Basket

$10.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$14.00

Spicy Beef Nachos

$15.00

sides and extras

cantina sauce

$0.50

Chip Sour Cream

$0.50

Coleslaw

$2.00

sides

Corn, potatoes, and sausage

$4.00

sides

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Taco

$9.00

sides

Jalapenos

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Potato salad

$2.00

sides

Ranch

$0.50

Seaweed salad

$6.00

salad

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Soy Glaze

$0.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Toast/Bread

$0.50

Xtra sauces (special)

$0.50

xtra Burger patty

$7.00

dessert

cheesecake

$8.00

dessert

Key lime pie

$8.00

dessert

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Banana Coconut Cream Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger Basket

$6.00

Kid's Chz Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Shrimp Basket

$8.00