Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Block 3919 Woodward Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

3919 Woodward Avenue

Detroit, MI 48201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spinach Dip
Woodward Wings
Salmon Cucumber Burger

Starter

Bacon Brussels

$13.00

Crispy brussel sprouts, sriracha lime vinaigrette, crushed cashews, bacon.

Shotgun Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy battered shrimp, shotgun sauce, scallions.

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Black beans, onions, peppers, cheese, lettuce, salsa, & sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, onions, peppers, cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream.

Short Rib Fries

$14.50

Poutine- style crispy fries w/ braised short rib, cheese, gravy, green onions.

Woodward Wings

$13.50

Oven roasted whole wings served w/ BBQ, buffalo, or sweet chili. (Extra Sauce is .50 cents)

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Three cheese blend, fresh spinach, artichoke w/ warm pita chips.

Pita Chips

$4.00

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Thai glazed chicken slaw, housemade, peanut sauce, crushed cashews.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, mariana, bell peppers, ranch dressing drizzle, bacon (optional).

Entrees

Sweet Chili Salmon

$24.00

Pan Seared Salmon, roasted marble potatoes, sautéed asparagus, sweet chili glaze.

Cajun Pasta

$27.00Out of stock

Pasta, creamy cajun sauce, shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, onions peppers, parmesan, green onions

Bearnaise Salmon (Dinner only)

$24.00

Pan seared salmon, sauteed asparagus, herb roasted marble potatoes, bernaise sauce

Block Mac

$19.00Out of stock

Alredo sauce, pasta, cheddar, chicken, scallions, applewood bacon pieces (optional)

Shrimp & Grits

$19.50

Pan seared jumbo shrimp, cheddar jalapeno grits, scallions, applewood smoked pieces (optional)

Braised Short Ribs (Dinner Only)

$26.00

Boneless braised short ribs, redskin mashed potatoes, asparagus , crispy onions.

Chicken & French Toast

$17.50

Signature wings, housemade cinnamon French toast, powdered sugar, housemade syrup,

Honey Glazed Chicken ( Dinner Only)

$25.00

Honey glazed bone-in chicken breast, mashed potatoes, broccolini.

Soup & Salad

Featured Soup

$6.00

Strawberry Harvest Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, goat cheese, strawberries, red onions, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette.

Avocado Greek

$13.00

Mixed greens, avocado, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, poppy seed dressing.

Pear + Fennel Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, shaved fennel, cinnamon pears, candied pecans, bleu cheese, honey walnut vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad - Entree Size

$12.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

Salmon Cucumber Burger

$17.00

Housemade freshly ground salmon patty, cucumbers, citrus aioli, lettuce, toasted brioche bun.

Avocado Greek Wrap

$15.00

Mixed greens, avocado, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, poppy seed dressing, cheddar wrap.

Smokehouse Burger

$17.50

Prime beef, BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, onion strings, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats or seafood may increase risk of foodborne illness.

Class Act Burger

$16.00

Prime angus beef, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats or seafood may increase risk of foodborne illness.

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Impossible burger (vegan), lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun.

Salmon BLT

$18.00Out of stock

Pan-seared salmon, applewood smoked bacon, citrus aioli, lettuce, tomato, cranberry walnut bread.

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Turkey patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, remulade, pretzel bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats or seafood may increase risk of foodborne illness.

Chicken +Apple + Brie Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, avocado, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, poppy seed dressing, cheddar wrap.

Sides

Alfredo Mac

$6.00Out of stock

Asparagus

$7.00

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Cranberry Walnut Toast

$3.00

Side Of Chicken

$7.00

Jalapeno Cheesy Grits

$6.00

Side Of French Toast

$6.00

Dessert

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Turtle cheesecake drizzled with caramel, chocolate chips, walnuts, on a graham cracker crust.

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$9.50

Creamy cheesecake, topped with sweet potato spice cake and cream cheese maple icing, graham cracker crust. Contains nuts

Sauces And Extras

Honey

$1.00

Extra Honey Walnut Dressing

$0.50

Extra Raspberry Vin

$0.50

Extra Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Extra Avocado

$2.50

Extra Bacon

$2.50

Extra Poppyseed Dressing

$0.50

Extra Poppy Seed

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:50 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:50 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:50 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3919 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Honest John's
orange starNo Reviews
488 Selden Street Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
Slows To Go - 4107 CASS AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
4107 CASS AVENUE DETROIT, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown - Midtown Detroit
orange starNo Reviews
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108 DETROIT, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
SheWolf Pastificio & Bar - 438 Selden St
orange star4.3 • 1,013
438 Selden St Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
MOTOR CITY BREWING WORKS - W. Canfield St
orange starNo Reviews
470 W Canfield St Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
Harmony Garden Cafe - Midtown - Detroit
orange star4.0 • 102
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston