The Block 3919 Woodward Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:50 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:50 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:50 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3919 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown - Midtown Detroit
No Reviews
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108 DETROIT, MI 48201
View restaurant
MOTOR CITY BREWING WORKS - W. Canfield St
No Reviews
470 W Canfield St Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Detroit
Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurant