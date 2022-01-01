Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Block 146 W Lockwood Ave

review star

No reviews yet

146 W Lockwood Ave

St Louis, MO 63119

Order Again

Popular Items

The Block Burger
Pork and Dumplings
Pork Chop

Specials

Flatbread

$16.00

cheesesteak flatbread-tender braised ribeye, provolone & mozzarella, roasted peppers & onions, horseradish cream -set subject to change

Beef Rib

$10.00

grilled beef rib, herb demi

Walleye

$30.00

pan seared walleye, garlic-herb yukon gold potatoes, roasted carrots & parsnip, grilled mushrooms, spinach, citrus emulsion

Butcher Cut- Ribeye

Butcher Cut- Ribeye

$42.00

grilled ribeye 12 oz, garlic-herb fries, The Block steak sauce

Butcher Cut- Sirloin

$34.00

8 oz, served with garlic-herb fries, THE BLOCK steak sauce *served on the side to go

Appetizers

Sourdough Bread

$9.00

house baked baguette, truffle-honey butter

Butcher Board

$18.00

Butcher Board house made-soppressata salami, proscuitto, braunschweiger, grilled beef sausage, grilled bread, grain mustard aioli, apple chutney, house pickles

Flatbread

$16.00

daily *contains gluten

Whipped Feta

$10.00

whipped feta, pickled chili peppers, grilled bread

Bacon Jam

Bacon Jam

$10.00

with grilled country bread *contains gluten

Ale and Cheddar

$10.00

melted smoked cheddar, beer-braised onions, house-made pretzels *contains gluten

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

house-cut bacon, caramelized onions, lemon, toasted almonds *contains nuts

Salads

romaine, cherry tomatoes, radish, parmigiano, lemon-whole grain mustard

Block Salad

$10.00

greens, bacon, country ham, egg, house-smoked cheddar, tomatoes, red onion, buttermilk dressing

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, roasted beets, roasted carrots, goat cheese, pistachios, red wine vinaigrette *contains nuts

Apple Salad

$10.00

spinach & arugula, roasted apples, feta, candies pecans, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

The Block Burger

The Block Burger

$15.00

8 oz. grass-fed beef, farmhouse white cheddar, garlic herb fries, and house pickles on the side *contains gluten

Pulled Pork

$14.00

pepper jack cheese, local honey barbecue, garlic herb fries & veggie slaw on the side *contains gluten

Impossible Burger

$14.00

plant-based burger, swiss, arugula, caramelized onions, grain mustard aioli, brioche bun, garlic-herb fries & house-made pickles *contains gluten

Entrees

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$24.00

seared pork chop, sweet potato & pork belly hash, green beans, apple butter, spicy honey

Pork and Dumplings

$22.00

braised pork, parmesan dumplings, roasted fennel, orange zest *contains gluten

Farmstead Foods Chicken

Farmstead Foods Chicken

$24.00

grilled airline chicken, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, butternut squash, shaved brussel sprouts, grilled mushrooms, herb demi glaze

Small Mac & Cheese

$9.00

shell pasta, cheddar cheese, baked *contains gluten

Large Mac & Cheese

$16.00

shell pasta, cheddar cheese, baked *contains gluten

Kid's Meal

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$9.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Butter Noodles

$9.00

Sides

Garlic Herb Fries

$9.00

Extra Pretzel

$3.00

Truffle Aioli

$3.00

house-made

Sriracha Aioli

$2.00

house-made

The Block Steak Sauce

$2.00

house-made

Buttermilk Ranch

$2.00

house-made

Barbeque

$2.00

house-made

Grilled Broccoli

$7.00

Spinach

$7.00

sauteed shallots

Green Beans

$7.00

sauteed shallots

Extra Pretzel

$3.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Whipped Potato

$6.00

Truffle Honey Butter

$3.00

Butter

$2.00

Dessert

Brownie

$7.00

cream cheese swirled, chocolate chip ice cream *contains gluten

Cobbler

$8.00

roasted local apples & cinnamon, brown sugar, oats, vanilla ice cream *contains gluten

Bread Pudding

$9.00

pumpkin-maple bread pudding, pecan praline ice cream, caramel

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Family-Style

Family-Style Block Salad

$24.00

Serves 6- greens, bacon, country ham, egg, house-smoked cheddar, tomatoes, red onion, buttermilk dressing

Family-Style Beet Salad

$24.00

Serves 6- mixed greens, roasted beets, carrots, goat cheese, pistachios, red wine vinaigrette *contains nuts

Family-Style Baked Mac & Cheese

$28.00

Serves 6- shell pasta, cheddar cheese, baked *contains gluten

Family-Style Pork & Dumplings

$48.00

Serves 6- braised pork, parmesan dumplings, roasted fennel, orange zest *contains gluten

Family-Style Sliders

$20.00

6 each. beef sliders with cheddar OR pulled pork with bbq, pepper jack *contains gluten

Family-Style Ale & Cheddar

$15.00

4 hand made pretzels, melted smoked cheddar, beer braised onions *contains gluten

Family-Style Grilled Broccoli

$20.00

Serves 6

Soda

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Lemon-Lime

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Other

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Top Note

$4.00

Juice

$3.50

Draft Beer

American IPA citrus, pine, pineapple IBU 60, ABV 6.6%

Broadway IPA

$8.00

Civil Life Dry Hopped Red

$8.00Out of stock

Rockwell First Available

$8.00

Dubbel Block Draft

$8.00

Heavy Riff Velvet Underbrown

$8.00

Heavy Riff Velvet Underbrown Brown, ABV 6.5%

Civil Life Rye Pale Ale

$8.00

UCBC Bushelhead Cider

$8.00

UCBC Zwickle

$8.00

2nd Shift Sunny Cat

$8.00

Canned Beer

Bud

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Busch

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Civil Life American Brown

$5.00

Civil Life Angel & the Sword

$5.00

Civil Life Sara-Lou

$5.00

Rockwell Stand By

$6.00Out of stock

16oz can hoppy pils, ABV 5.3%

Dubbel Block Can 16oz

$6.00

4 Hands Chocolate Milk 16oz

$6.00

Gruvi IPA N/A

$5.00

UCBC O-Katz Octoberfest

$6.00

Bottle Red Wine

BTL Angels & Cowboys Red Blend

$45.00

BTL Beckstoffer 75 Cabernet

$42.00

BTL Hess Shirtails Ranch Cabernet

$44.00

BTL LePosta Malbec

$44.00

BTL Monte Antico Red Blend

$40.00

BTL Portlandia Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Ramsey Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Shooting Star Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Hercules Red Blend

$42.00

BTL Birichino Pinot Noir

$54.00

Corkage

$15.00

Bottle White Wine

Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio

$33.00

BTL Avaraen Chardonney

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Blalock & Moore Sauvigon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Pavette Sauv Blanc

$32.00

BTL Bliss Chardonney

$40.00

BTL Steele Chardonney

$48.00

BTL Toad Hallow Chardonney

$38.00

BTL A to Z Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL L'Instant Rose

$40.00

Champagne

Prosecco

$10.00

Gruet

$45.00

Billecart

$80.00

Cocktails

Bee's Knees

$10.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

French 75

$12.00

C & C Cocktail

$12.00

Ghost Margartia

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Feel Fine

$10.00

High Life Low Life

$13.00

I Can't Dance

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Lemontini

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

N/A Bourbon Cocktail

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Special Cocktail

$13.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

White Russian

$13.00

Bee's Knees 8 oz

$20.00

I Can't Dance 8 oz

$20.00

Old Fashion 8 oz

$20.00

Manhattan 8 oz

$20.00

Sazerac 8 oz

$24.00

Moscow Mule 8 oz

$22.00

Lemontini 8 oz

$25.00

Margarita 8 oz

$20.00

Key Lime Pie

$13.00

ezra rye, dry curacao, fresh peach puree, honey syrup, brown sugar rim

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 2:59 am
Monday4:30 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:30 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

We bust chops!

Location

146 W Lockwood Ave, St Louis, MO 63119

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

