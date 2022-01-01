The Block 146 W Lockwood Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 2:59 am
We bust chops!
146 W Lockwood Ave, St Louis, MO 63119
