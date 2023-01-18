The Blockhouse St. Hedwig, TX

The Blockhouse imageView gallery
Popular Items

Latte
Egg Sandwich
Classic Breakfast

Breakfast

Biscuits And Sausage Gravy

Biscuits And Sausage Gravy

$7.50

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich

$8.50
Brisket Hash

Brisket Hash

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00
Classic Breakfast

Classic Breakfast

$10.00
Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

$4.50
Jalapeño Chicken Waffle

Jalapeño Chicken Waffle

$12.00

Omelet

$11.00
Pancakes

Pancakes

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Waffle

$8.00

Waffle of the Week

$10.00

Wafflewhich

$9.00

Blueberry French Toast

$10.50Out of stock

Sides

2 Eggs - Side

$2.75

Avocado - Side

$2.00

Bacon - Side

$4.50

Biscuit (2) - Side

$4.50

Chips - Side

$3.00

Fruit - Side

$4.00

Gravy - Side

$3.00

Grits - Side

$3.00

Ham - Side

$4.00

Pancake (2) - Side

$6.00

Pimento Mac & Cheese - Side

$6.00

Potato - Side

$3.00

Sausage - Side

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Toast (2) - Side

$2.50

Condiments

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Cholula

KIDS MENU

Chicken Tenders - Kids

$6.00

Grilled Cheese - Kids

$6.00

Burger - Kids

$6.00

Mac & Cheese - Kids

$6.00

PB & J - Kids

$6.00

Smiley Face Pancake

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bai

$2.25

Big Red

$1.50

BlueBerry Hibiscus

$3.00+

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.50+

Blueberry Matcha Lemonade

$4.75
Botanicals/Teas

Botanicals/Teas

$3.00

Capri Sun

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Glass of Ice - ToGo

$0.25

Glass of Ice Water - ToGo

$0.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Matcha Lemonade

$4.75

Milk

$1.50

OJ

$1.50

Rockstar

$3.25

Sprite

$1.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50+

Strawberry Matcha Lemonade

$4.75

Tea

$2.50

Welch's

$1.50

Espresso Bar

Americano

$3.00
Bag of Coffee Beans

Bag of Coffee Beans

$16.00
Black Tea Latte

Black Tea Latte

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Chai Latte

$4.75
Cortado

Cortado

$3.00

Double Espresso

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Latte

Latte

$4.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Red Eye

$5.00

Gallon Of Drip Coffee

$20.00

Golden Orange Latte

$4.75

Ruby Ginger Latte

$4.75

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$4.75

Cold Brew

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Bread

Lemon Bread

$3.50

Banana Nut bread

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Cowboy Cookie

$2.00

Cream Puffs

Expresso Cream Puff

$3.75

Vanilla Cream Puff

$3.75

Croissant

Croissant - Chocolate

$4.00

Croissant - Ham & Swiss

$4.50

Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$4.00

Pig In A Blanket

HOT Pig In A Blanket

$3.75

Pig In A Blanket

$3.75

Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$3.25

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$3.75

Shirts/Hats/Mugs/Bottles/Bandana

Shirts

$20.00

Hats

$20.00

Bandana

$10.00

Tumbler

$22.00

Latte Mug

$15.00

Color Mug

$15.00

Travel Mug

$18.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Gary's Earrings

Gary's Earrings $10.00

$10.00

Gary's Earrings $15.00

$15.00

Gary's Earrings $20.00

$20.00

Gary's Earrings $5.00

$5.00

Ralph's Earrings

Coin Earrings

$20.00

Simplified Soaps & Lotions

5 Piece Sampler - Sunday Beach

$22.95

5 Piece Sampler - La Belle

$22.95Out of stock

Lip Butter Cherry

$3.50

Lip Butter Raspberry

$3.50

Loofah Soap La Belle

$8.95

Loofa Soap Lemon & Lavender

$8.95

Loofa Soap White Tea

$8.95

Therapeutic Skin Salve

$15.95

Therapeutic Lip Balm

$4.50

Silly Socks

Silly Socks

$8.00

APPETIZER

Avocado Egg Rolls

Avocado Egg Rolls

$6.50
Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00
Pimento Cheese Balls

Pimento Cheese Balls

$9.00

Pork Egg Rolls

$7.00

House - Made Market Items

Pimento Cheese

$4.50

Pickles

$2.00

Pickled Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Event

Event

$400.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresh Food, Not Fast Food! Come and Enjoy!

Website

Location

11781 FM 1346, SAINT HEDWIG, TX 78152

Directions

Gallery
The Blockhouse image

