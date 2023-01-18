Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
The Blockhouse St. Hedwig, TX
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Fresh Food, Not Fast Food! Come and Enjoy!
Location
11781 FM 1346, SAINT HEDWIG, TX 78152
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
More near SAINT HEDWIG