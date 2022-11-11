Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Bloom Cafe at Quality Gardens

297 Reviews

$

409 PA-228

Valencia, PA 16059

Latte

Hot Coffee Drinks

Classic coffee drinks

Americano

$2.25+

Espresso with water

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Espresso and steamed milk with thick foam

Cortado

Cortado

$2.60

1/2 espresso, 1/2 steamed milk. 5 oz servings

Drip

$1.75+

Classic drip coffee from one of our local suppliers. 8,oz, 12oz, or 16oz available for online order.

Espresso (Double Shot)

$2.25
Latte

Latte

$3.00+

Espresso and steamed milk with thin foam

Mocha

$3.25+

Espresso, steamed milk, and dark chocolate sauce with thin foam

Iced

Americano (Iced)

$3.50+

Iced espresso and water

Chai (Iced)

$4.25+

Rishi organic Masala tea concentrate with milk

Coffee (Iced)

$2.12+

Drip coffee over ice

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Rishi organic iced tea

Latte (Iced)

$4.50+

Espresso and milk over ice

Lemonade

$3.00+

House-made Lemonade. Add a flavor if you would like!

Matcha (Iced)

$4.75+Out of stock

Rishi sweet green tea powder with milk

Mocha (Iced)

$4.50+

Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, and milk over ice

Water Cup

Hot Non Coffee Drinks

Tea, Matcha, and Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.10+

Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk

Chai

$2.85+

Rishi Masala chai concentrate with steamed milk

Tea

Tea

$2.00+

Rishi organic loose leaf tea

Matcha

Matcha

$3.50+Out of stock

Rishi organic sweet green tea powder with steamed milk

Steamer

$3.00

Seasonal

Valentine's Themed Lattes for One Week Only

Aztec Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Dark chocolate, cinnamon, cayenne, steamed milk

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Cold steeped coffee with hints of vanilla and nuts

Cranberry Spritzer

$3.50+

House-made hibiscus syrup with a bit of strawberry and fresh squeezed lemon juice

Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.50+
Lavender Vanilla Latte

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$3.50+

House-made lavender syrup, vanilla syrup, espresso, and streamed milk

Honey Crisp Latte

$3.50+

House-made pumpkin spice syrup, espresso, and steamed milk. Made with real pumpkin!

Pumpkin Roll Latte

$4.00+

Iced or Hot latte with drizzle of white chocolate and house made apple syrup!

Black Magic Cold Brew

$4.75+

Our house cold brew, spiked with a little vanilla, a drizzle of mocha, topped with house made pumpkin cold foam.

Rosemary Vanilla Latte

$3.50+

Made with a cozy and warming brown sugar simple syrup and a dash of maple sugar from Paul Family Farms - this is the latte we've been dreaming of for rainy fall days

Apple Cider

$3.50+

Iced or steamed granny apple cider

Spiced Golden Milk Latte

$3.00+

Cinnamon Plum Tea Latte

$4.00+

Rishi matcha with vanilla/ butterfly pea powder cold foam.

Take Home Dinners

Feed your family with our gourmet creations. Servings feed a family of 4.

Flank Steak And Cheesy Potatos

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your support! Our hours are Tuesday-Sunday 8-4 pm.

Website

Location

409 PA-228, Valencia, PA 16059

Directions

