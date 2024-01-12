The Bloom Lounge
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
The brunch experience at The Bloom Lounge is an ode to culinary craftsmanship, marrying classic American favorites with a touch of French finesse. Each dish is a masterpiece, crafted with locally-sourced ingredients and an artisanal flair that elevates familiar flavors to new heights. At The Bloom Lounge, every detail is curated to transport you to a floral haven, where the essence of a French bistro meets the conviviality of an American brunch spot. Whether you're relishing a leisurely meal with friends, indulging in a romantic brunch for two, or simply seeking a moment of tranquility amidst the bustle of the city, The Bloom Lounge promises an unforgettable experience that blossoms with every bite and bloom.
6145 Windhaven Pkwy ste 120, Plano, TX 75093