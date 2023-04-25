Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Blu Grotto 992 Tamiami Trail Unit F

No reviews yet

992 Tamiami Trail unit F

Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Food Menu

Antipasti

Calamari Fritti

$17.00

Served with Marinara

Cauliflower Crusted Pizza (Gluten Free)

$18.00

Pizza with Cauliflower Crust

Eggplant Caponata Crostini

$13.00

Traditional Sicilian Eggplant salad over toasted crostini

Fried Mozzarella Caprese

$14.00

Fresh fried Mozzarella topped with diced tomatoes, micro diced onion and Chiffonade Basil

Rustico

$25.00

Proscuitto de Parma, Salamino, Bresaola, olives, fig preserves, walnuts, tarallini, gorgonzola and Fontina

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Served over mixed greens

Sautéed Clams (Gluten Free)

$16.00

Served with Marinara or White wine sauce

Sautéed Mussels (Gluten Free)

$16.00

Served with Marinara or White wine sauce

Brushetta

$13.00

Insalata

Caesar

$13.00

Chopped Romaine with home made croutons, caesar dressing, topped with fresh grate parmesan and anchovies

Garden Salad (Gluten Free)

$11.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, carrot, onion and heirloom cherry tomatoe

Mediterranean (Gluten Free)

$15.00

Artisan greens, red roasted peppers, kalamata olives, red onion, artichoke, sundried tomatoe, and feta cheese

Il Secondo

Bolognese

$24.00

Sauteed soffrito, ground pork and beef mixed with italian herbsand pomodora sauce over pappardelle pasta

Carbonara

$25.00

Guanciale with Bucatini tossed in an egg pecorino romano cheese and black pepper sauce

Cernia Alla Puttenesca

$32.00

Poached grouper topped with our puttanesca sauce over capellini pasta

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Chicken breast with marsala mushroom sauce over penne pasta

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

Pan seared with fresh lemon juice, white wine, butter, imported capersand Italian parsley over pasta

Eggplant Cotoletta Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded and topped with our house marinara and mozzarella cheese blistered to perfection and served with penne pasta

Fettucine Alfredo

$20.00

Made with fresh garlic ina rich cream sauce finished with imported parmigiano reggiano cheese

Grouper Piccata

$32.00

Pan seared with fresh lemon juice, white wine, butter, imported capersand Italian parsley over pasta

Italian Classico

$23.00

Bucatini and our famous homemade meatballs topped with house marinara

Lasagna

$24.00

Layers of pasta, bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella and Reggiano Paremigiano

Lobster Ravioli

$32.00

Cold Water lobster ravioli finished with a light tomato sauce with proscuitto, garlic, shallots, and a touch of cream.

Pollo Braciolettini

$28.00

Chicken breast rolled with proscuitto, mozzarella, artichoke.Lightly breaded and pan fried. Served with florentine sauce served over fettucini

Pollo Cotoletta Parmigiana

$27.00

Breaded and topped with our house marinara and mozzarella cheese blistered to perfection and served with penne pasta

Rigatoni Al Forno

$25.00

Pasta tossed with spicy italian sausageand homemade meatballs in our marinara sauce finished with mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano

Salamone Ripieno

$30.00

Roasted Red Pepper stuffed grilled salmon over risotto topped with a nest of julienne vegetables

Scaloppine Scottato

$32.00

Pan Seared Scallops over gorganzola risotto topped with a nest of julienne vegetables

Sognare Di Primavera

$22.00

Long strands of carrots, yellow squash and zucchini with sauteed heirloom cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and onions with a garlic alio e olio sauce

Veal Marsala

$30.00

Veal scallopini in a marsala mushroom sauce over penne pasta

Veal Piccata

$30.00

Pan seared with fresh lemon juice, white wine, butter, imported capersand Italian parsley over pasta

Vitello Braciolettini Saltimbocca

$30.00

Proscuitto, mozzarella and sage rolled veal cutlet braised and topped with a sherry sage demi over mushroom risotto

Vitello Cotoletta Parmigiana

$30.00

Breaded and topped with our house marinara and mozzarella cheese blistered to perfection and served with penne pasta

Zuppa Di Pesce

$36.00

Sauteed fresh grouper, middle neck clams, mussells and shrimp in a rustic tomato sauce

Pollo Parmigiana

$27.00

Dessert

Belgiam Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Bomba

$10.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Cheescake

$10.00

Dessert of The Day

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free)

$10.00

Limoncello Cake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$12.95

Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries (Gluten Free)

$12.95

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$12.95

Add Ons

Meatballs

$6.00

Sausage

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Of Pasta

$6.00

Side of Sauce

$6.00

Side of Vegetable

$6.00

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Water

Club Soda Seltzer

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$9.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Sangria

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
992 Tamiami Trail unit F, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

