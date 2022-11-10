Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Bike Cafe 423 N 4th St.

423 N 4th St.

Highlands, NC 28741

Breakfast Sammy
Commuter
Burger

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Half Caff Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cold Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Soda Water

Juice/Milk

Milk - Sm

$2.00

Milk - Lg

$4.00

Chocolate Milk - Sm

$3.00

Chocolate Milk - Lg

$5.00

OJ - Sm

$3.00

OJ - Lg

$5.00

Apple Juice - Sm

$3.00

Apple Juice - Lg

$5.00

Cran Juice - Sm

$3.00

Cran Juice - Lg

$5.00

Tomato Juice - Sm

$3.00

Tomato Juice - Lg

$5.00

Bottled Bev

Dasani

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

15 Oz Energy Drink

$4.00

Bottled Coffee

$4.00

Bottled Juice

$4.00

Bottled Milk

$4.00

Booch

$3.99Out of stock

Bug Juice

$1.99

12 Oz Energy Drink

$2.99

Body Armour

$2.99

Shareables

Pimento Cheese Snack

$13.00

Biscuit Basket

$10.00

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Bonuts

$10.00

Breakfast

Commuter

$12.00

10-Speed

$13.00

Recumbent (CFS)

$15.00

Unicycle

$12.00

Tandem Bike

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy (TWO)

$11.00

Biscuit And Gravy

$6.00

BYO Omelet

$10.00

Western Omelet

$14.00

Veggie Omelet

$14.00

Greek Omelet

$14.00

Chorizo Omelet

$15.00

Breakfast Sammy

$2.50

Pastrami Hash

$15.00

Chorizo Grit Bowl

$15.00

Shrimp & Grit Bowl

$16.00

Korean BBQ Grit Bowl

$15.00

Lowrider Burrito

$13.00

Breakfast Powerbowl

$12.00

Oatmeal

$12.00

Tenders & Toast

$15.00

Sweet Stuff

Pancake (1)

$6.00

Pancakes (3)

$14.00

Peanut Butter Banana Crunch

$10.00

Cinnamon Roll Pancake

$10.00

Classic French Toast (1)

$6.00

Classic French Toast (3)

$14.00

(1) Banana Bread & Pecan French Toast

$8.00

(2) Banana Bread & Pecan French Toast

$14.00

(1) Caramel Apple French Toast

$8.00

(2) Caramel Apple French Toast

$14.00

Sub Hawaiian For Banana Bread One Piece

$8.00

Sub Hawaiian For Banana Bread Two Piece

$14.00

Side Of Peanut Butter

$1.50

Side Of Praline

$1.50

Side Of Apple Butter

$1.50

Side Of Peanut Butter

$0.75

Side Of Praline

$0.75

Lunch

Burger

$12.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Brad's Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Carolina Cowboy Burger

$16.00

B.E.L.T.A.

$14.00

Buffalo Wrap

$13.00

Cheesesteak

$14.00

French Dip

$14.00

Reuban

$14.00

(nom) Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Hummus Toast

$14.00

Chicken Salad Toast

$14.00

Pimento Cheese BLT Toast

$15.00

(3) Chicken Tender Plate

$11.00

(5) Chicken Tender Plate

$14.00

3 Chicken Tenders (Lucas)

$6.99Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Honey Pecan Chicken SALAD

$14.00

Ala Carte

Egg (each)

$1.75

Side of Bacon (2)

$3.00

Side of Sausage Patties (2)

$3.00

Side of Sausage Links (3)

$3.00

Side of Smoked Sausage

$3.50

Side of Country Ham

$4.00

Side of Chicken Apple Sausage (2)

$4.00

Side of Grits

$3.00

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side of Cheese Grits

$3.50

Side of Pimento Cheese Grits

$3.75

Side of Rosemary Home Fries

$4.50

Side of Fruit Cup

$3.75

Side of Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Side of Sliced Tomato (3)

$3.75

Side of Sautéed Spinach

$3.75

Side of Gravy

$3.00

Side Biscuit

$2.00

Side Toast, Sourdough

$2.00

Side Toast, Wheat

$2.00

Side Toast, Rye

$2.00

Side English Muffin

$3.50

Side Croissant

$4.00

Side Gluten Free Toast

$3.00

Side of Gluten Free Banana Bread (2)

$4.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side of Potato Salad

$3.00

Side of Slaw

$3.00

Side of Tom-Cup Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Pancake & Eggs

$8.00

Kid's PB&J

$7.00

Doggie

Doggie Burger Patty

$5.00

Doggie Tenders (2)

$4.00

Doggie Bacon (2)

$3.00

Doggie Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

"Take Home"

Pimento Cheese (small/cup)

$8.00

Pimento Cheese (medium/pint)

$14.00

Pimento Cheese (large/quart)

$26.00

Hummus (small/cup)

$8.00

Hummus (medium/pint)

$14.00

Hummus (large/quart)

$26.00

Chicken Salad (small/cup)

$9.00

Chicken Salad (medium/pint)

$16.00

Chicken Salad (large/quart)

$30.00

Specials

Fish & Chips

$15.00Out of stock

Smokehouse Hash

$15.00

Spagetti & Meatballs

$15.00Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$15.00Out of stock

Classic Eggs Benedict

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

$17.00Out of stock

Cornbeef &Cabbage

$11.99Out of stock

Blackened Grouper Reuben

$15.00Out of stock

Soup Of The Day Cup

$7.00Out of stock

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Soup

Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup

$11.99

Shrimp Alfrado

$17.00Out of stock

Hot Ham & Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$2.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual breakfast & lunch with Appalachian flair

Location

423 N 4th St., Highlands, NC 28741

Directions

Gallery
Blue Bike Cafe image
a6ab1ec0-1d97-44ea-9e0a-b6c86cca681f image
Blue Bike Cafe image

