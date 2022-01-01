Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Blue Cat Lounge at Alhonna Resort

677 Outer Drive

Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Order Again

Eggs for Breakfast

Breakfast Bowl

$13.79

2 eggs, breakfast tots and 1 biscuit served with your choice of meat, all smothered with our homemade sausage gravy.

Breakfast Sandwiches

BLT

$11.29

3 strips of bacon on Texas toast with mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with breakfast tots.

Egg Sandwich

$11.29

A fried egg with your choice of meat served on Texas toast comes with breakfast tots.

The Hangover Burger

$16.29

1/2 burger with bacon, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle topped with a sunny side egg on our brioche bun. Served with breakfast tots.

Breakfast Specialties

Country Eggs Benedict

$15.99

2 eggs fixed your way, served open-faced on a biscuit with sausage patties, covered in our sausage gravy includes breakfast tots.

Breakfast Wrap

$13.79

Scrambled eggs, sausage, onion, green pepper and cheese in a cheddar wrap served with breakfast tots.

The Bobber

$13.79

One egg fixed your way, two sweet vanilla pancakes and your choice of meat served with breakfast tots.

Chocolate Chip Bobber

$14.79

One egg fixed your way, two sweet vanilla pancakes with chocolate chips and your choice of meat served with breakfast tots.

Morning Quesadilla

$13.79

Scrambled eggs, sausage, onion, green peppers and cheese melted into a cheddar wrap and grilled over an open flame. Served with breeakfast tots.

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

2 buttermilk biscuits smothered with our sausage gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy add 2 eggs

$9.99

2 buttermilkk biscuits with gravy and 2 eggs fixed your way.

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's Pancake

$5.49

One famous Bobber's pancake dusted with powdered sugar.

Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.49

One famous Bobber's pancake with chocolate chips dusted with powdered sugar.

Kid's Deep Fried French Toast

$5.49

2 slices of deep fried French Toast dusted with powdered sugar

Kid's Grilled French Toast

$5.49

2 slices of grilled French Toast dusted with powdered sugar

Omelets

Denver

$12.49

3 eggs with ham, onion, green pepper and swiss. Served with toast and breakfast tots.

Meat Lovers

$13.79

3 eggs with ham, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese. Served with toast and breakfast tots.

Veggie Lovers

$12.49

3 eggs with green pepper, onion, mushroom and cheddar. Served with toast & breakfast Tots.

Philly

$14.99

3 eggs with Philly beef, onion, green pepper, mushrooms & swiss cheese. Served with breakfast tots & toast.

Spicy

$12.49

Jalepeno, onion, sausage and pepper jack. Served with toast & breakfast tots.

Build your own Omelet

$14.49

3 eggs and your choice of up to 3 ingredients and one cheese. Extra ingredients .49¢ each. Served with breakfast tots & toast.

Plain

$11.99

The Sweet Stuff

2 Pancakes

$9.99

2 of Bobber's famous sweet vanilla pancakes dusted with powered sugar.

2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.48

2 of Bobber's famous pancakes with chocolate chips mixed into the batter. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Deep Fried French Toast

$9.99

3 Slices of Texas toast dipped in our vanilla-cinnamon batter, deep fried and dusted with powdered sugar.

Grilled French Toast

$9.99

3 Slices of Texas toast dipped in our vanilla-cinnamon batter, grilled and dusted with powdered sugar.

a la Carte

One Egg

$2.69

One egg cooked your way

Bacon

$4.29

3 Slices bacon

Sausage Links

$4.29

3 Sausage links

Sausage Patties

$4.29

2 Grilled sausage patties

Ham Steak

$4.99

5 - 6oz Grilled ham steak

Toast

$1.49

1 slice of toast

Breakfast Tater Tots

$3.99

A side of our crispy breakfast tots

One Pancake

$4.99

1 Famous sweet vanilla pancake

One Biscuit & Gravy

$3.99

1 biscuit with sausage gravy

Biscuits

$3.99

2 Buttermilk biscuits

Cup of Gravy

$3.29

6 oz of our sausage gravy

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

6 oz of cottage cheese

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.99

4 Fresh tomato slices

Jalapenos

$0.99

2oz cup of pickled sliced jalepenos

Appetizers

Quesadilla*

$12.49

Beef or Chicken quesadilla grilled over an open flame

Sweet Tater Fries

$8.99

Deep fried sweet tater fries served with our signature sweet dip.

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Deep fried pasta with a bit of spice!

Loaded Fries*

$8.99

A basket of our golden fries covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits.

Onion Tanglers

$8.79

A basket full of our crunchy onion straws.

White Cheddar Ranch Cheese Curds

$8.99

Delicious golden fried cheese curds with a ranch flavor.

Deep Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Batter dipped & fried green beans.

Side of Plain French Fries

$4.99

Our golden crispy french fries

8 PC Chicken Wings

$14.99

8 count of our deep fried chicken wings- choose your flavor

16 PC Chicken Wings

$24.99

16 count of our delicious wing-choose your flavor.

Sandwich Favorites

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$14.99

Served on a toasted brioche bun with Lettuce tomato pickle & onion.

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

Grilled Philly beef with i\onion & green peppers on a hoagie roll with Swiss cheese

Catfish Filet Sandwich

$13.99

A deep fried catfish filet with lettuce & tomato on a toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Specialties

Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Our marinated, charbroiled chicken breast on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion.

Swiss n' Mushroom Chicken Sandwhich

$14.99

Our delicious charbroiled chicken with Swiss, and grilled mushrooms

Kickin' Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Pepper jack, grilled onion & jalapeños on our marinated chicken breast.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Seasoned grilled chicken wrapped with lettuce, diced tomato, ranch and your choice of hot or mild sauce.

Fried Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.99

Deep fried chicken strips wrapped with bacon, lettuce, ranch and cheddar cheese

Burgers

The Big Bobber Burger

$14.99

1/2# burger with grilled onion, your choice of cheese.

Swiss & Mushroom Burger

$13.99

1/2# burger with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms.

Spicy Jack Burger

$13.99

Pepper jack, grilled onions & jalapeños on our 1/2# burger.

Quarter Pound Burger

$11.99

1/4 pound burger with your choice of cheese.

Pizza

14" Thin Pizza

$14.99

14" thin pizza with your choice of toppings.

Personal Thin Pizza

$6.99

7" thin pizza with your choice of toppings.

Specialty Pizza

Meat Lover's Pizza

$18.99

14" thin pizza with sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni & chopped bacon.

Deluxe Combo Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions & mushroom.

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, onion & green peppers.

Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives.

Bun-less Baskets

Chicken Strips Basket

$14.99

3 deep fried chicken strips, side salad & French fries.

Catfish Basket

$15.99

2 deep fried catfish filets, side salad and French fries.

Charbroiled Chicken Basket

$14.99

Our delicious charbroiled chicken with a side salad and French fries.

Salads

Fried Chicken Bacon Salad

$14.99

Fresh salad green, assorted veggies, 2 deep fried chicken strips & bacon, garnished with cheddar cheese.

Santa Fe Salad

$14.99

Fresh salad green, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, roasted tomatoes & cheddar cheese.

Side Salad

$4.79

Romaine lettuce with diced tomato, onion & green peppers.

Kid's Meals

Kid's Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kid's Pizza

$5.99

Kid's Hamburger

$7.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.49

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Iced Sweet Tea

$2.99

Soda

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Dr Pepper

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Milk

White

$3.99

Chocolate

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Blue Cat Lounge offers relaxed Lake front dining at Alhonna Resort. Dine inside or out on your choice of poolside decks & patios. We offer a full breakfast menu served till 12Noon each day. Lunch and dinner include specialty sandwiches, salads, wraps, baskets & appetizers. Don't forget our made to order thin crust pizzas and special selections for the kid's. If you are after delicious, fun and unique food & cocktails and want to hang at the spot that help to inspire the hit Netflix series OZARK, come enjoy The Blue Cat Lounge with us today! Online Ordering available for Lunch & Dinner.

Website

Location

677 Outer Drive, Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Directions

