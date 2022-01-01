The Blue Cat Lounge at Alhonna Resort
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Blue Cat Lounge offers relaxed Lake front dining at Alhonna Resort. Dine inside or out on your choice of poolside decks & patios. We offer a full breakfast menu served till 12Noon each day. Lunch and dinner include specialty sandwiches, salads, wraps, baskets & appetizers. Don't forget our made to order thin crust pizzas and special selections for the kid's. If you are after delicious, fun and unique food & cocktails and want to hang at the spot that help to inspire the hit Netflix series OZARK, come enjoy The Blue Cat Lounge with us today! Online Ordering available for Lunch & Dinner.
677 Outer Drive, Lake Ozark, MO 65049
