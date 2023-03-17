Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Blue Clove Seafood Bar and Grill

5884 Everhart Rd suite A and B

Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Main Food Menu

Starters

1/2 Dozen Raw oysters

$13.00

6 gulf oysters | Horseradish | Cocktail Sauce | Lemon | Crackers

Dozen Raw Oysters

$24.00

12 gulf oysters | Horseradish | Cocktail Sauce | Lemon | Crackers

1/2 Oyster Rockefeller

1/2 Oyster Rockefeller

$16.00

6 Single Baked Gulf Oysters | Bacon | Spinach | Breadcrumbs | Parm Chz | Lemon Butter

Dozen Oyster Rockefeller

Dozen Oyster Rockefeller

$30.00

6 Single Baked Gulf Oysters | Bacon | Spinach | Breadcrumbs | Parm Chz | Lemon Butter

1/2 Blue Clove Sampler

1/2 Blue Clove Sampler

$18.00

2 Bacon Jalapeno Shrimp | 2 Pecan Shrimp | 2 Panko Shrimp | 2 Tortilla Shrimp | Spicy Aioli | Lemon Butter

Blue Clove Sampler

Blue Clove Sampler

$38.00

4 Bacon Jalapeno Shrimp | 4 Pecan Shrimp | 4 Panko Shrimp | 4 Tortilla Shrimp | Spicy Aioli | Lemon Butter

Seafood Cold Sampler

$40.00

Sliced Rare Thai Tuna | 4 Gulf Oysters | Crab Salad | Ceviche | Crackers | Lemons

Thai Tuna

Thai Tuna

$17.00

Sliced Ahi Tuna | Cilantro Thai Sauce | Asian Thai Sauce | Carrot & Seaweed Salad Gluten Free

Sm Shrimp Campechana

Sm Shrimp Campechana

$8.00

Poached Shrimp | Campechana Mix | Lime | Avocado Campechana - Red Onions, Cilantro, Lime, Celery, Garlic, Orange Juice, Chili Sauce

Lg Shrimp Campechana

$14.00

Cold Starter

Ceviche

$9.00

Shrimp + Tilapia Cooked in lime Juice. Mixed with pico de gallo | Served with Chips.

Bacon Jalapeno Shrimp

Bacon Jalapeno Shrimp

$9.00

4 Jumbo Shrimp | Italian Sausage | Jalapeno | Cream Cheese | Bacon

Crab Balls

Crab Balls

$9.00

4 Crab Mix Balls | Served with Spicy Aoili

Basil Crostini

$7.00

4 Pieces of Garlic Pesto Crostini | Tomato | 4 Cheese Mix | Melted Mozzarella Cheese

4 Fried Shrimp App

$7.00

Soups

Cup Gumbo

$6.00

Andouille Sausage | Mahi | Shrimp | Crawfish | Bell Pepper | Celery | Rice

Bowl Gumbo

$11.00

Andouille Sausage | Mahi | Shrimp | Crawfish | Bell Pepper | Celery | Rice

Cup Crab Bisque

$4.00

Potato | Crab Meat | Carrots | Bacon | Bell Pepper | Pureed

Bowl Crab Bisque

$9.00

Potato | Crab Meat | Carrots | Bacon | Bell Pepper | Pureed

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$4.00

Chicken | Corn | Tomato | Bell Pepper | Chicken Broth | Tortilla Strips | Mozzarella Cheese

Bowl Chicken Tortilla

$8.00

Chicken | Corn | Tomato | Bell Pepper | Chicken Broth | Tortilla Strips | Mozzarella Cheese

Gumbo Upcharge

$3.50

Andouille Sausage | Mahi | Shrimp | Crawfish | Bell Pepper | Celery | Rice

Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Sliced Sesame Ahi Tuna | Romain + Spinach Mix | Bell Pepper | Cucumber | Cilantro Thai | Red Thai

Blacken Chicken Salad

$15.00

Preperation

Comp Avocado Salad

$5.00

Medium Avocado Salad

$10.00

Large Avocado Salad

$15.00

Family Avocado Salad

$30.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Sm House Salad

$4.00

Lg House Salad

$9.00

sm Caesar

$5.00

Lg Caesar

$9.00

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$18.00

Crab Salad

$8.00

Imitation Crab + Shrimp Salad | Avocado | Chips | Seaweed Salad

Entrees

Whole Fried Snapper

$28.00Out of stock

Mango Salmon

$25.00

Drum Piccata

$24.00

Blackened Drum | Lemon Caper Sauce | Angel Hair Pasta

Blue Clove Mahi

$24.00

Fried Shrimp Plate

$17.00

Preperation

Fish and Shrimp Plate

$16.00

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$22.00

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$21.00

Temp

Shrimp ala Diabla

$18.00

Spice Level

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Preparation

Crab Cake Entree

$18.00

Drum Veracruz

$24.00

Ribeye

$32.00

temp

BYOC

$12.00

Drum Piccata

$24.00

Split Charge

$3.00

Chef Specialty Plates

Cajun Snapper

$30.00

Drum Parmesan

$30.00

Surf + Turf

$37.00

Temp

Tonys Drum

$26.00

Crab Struffed Drum

$27.00

Drum Florentine

$27.00

Mediterranean Salmon

$27.00

Pecan Snapper

$26.00

Pesto Snapper

$25.00

4 Cheese Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Drum Pontchartraine

$26.00

Mahi + Shrimp

$28.00

Pan Seared Mahi Mahi | 3 Sauteed Colossal Shrimp | Rice Pilaf | Asparagus | Lemon Cajun Butter Sauce

Snapper And Shr Special

$32.00

Split Charge

$3.00

Drum Oscar

$32.00

Tortilla Crusted Drum

$24.00

Pastas

Pesto Seafood Pasta

$24.00

Cajun Shrimp Fettuccini

$20.00

Cajun Chicken Fettuccini

$18.00

Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo

$19.00

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

Jalapeno Tuna Pasta

$25.00

Temp

Veggie Primavera

$16.00

Split Charge

$3.00

Chicken

Chicken Piccata

$19.00
4 Cheese Chicken

4 Cheese Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Guacamole

$16.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.00

Split Charge

$3.00

Kids Meals

Grill Cheese

$6.00

Kids Marinara

$6.00

Kids Alfredo

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$6.00

Sides

Rice Pilaf

$2.00

Mash Potatoes

$2.00

F.F

$3.00

House Veggies

$2.00

Loaded Mash

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Cream Spinach

$4.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Fruit

$2.00

Avocado

$2.50

A la Cart

Ounce of Crab Meat

$8.00

Single Crab Cake

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Drum

$17.00

Snapper

$18.00

Mahi Mahi

$16.00

Salmon

$16.00

Tilapia

$13.00

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Single Shrimp

$1.50

Colossal Shrimp

$3.50

Single Crab Stuff Shrimp

$5.00

Single Parm Shrimp

$4.00

Single Crab Ball

$2.25

Single Bacon Jalapeno Shrimp

$2.25

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00
Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.00

Brownie a la Mode

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Pecan Ball

$7.00

Ice Cream

$2.25

Family Platters

Family Chicken Alfredo

$95.00

Family Cajun Chicken Pasta

$95.00

Family Avocado Salad

$30.00

Family Chicken Paccata

$95.00

Family Fish and Shrimp

$75.00

Family Fish Tacos

$70.00

Family Drum Picatta

$135.00

Sauces

Loaded Cajun Sauce

$6.00

Loaded Pontchartrain Sauce

$6.00

Blue Clove Sauce

$3.00

Tonys Sauce

$3.00

Lemon Butter

$0.50

Piccata Sauce

$3.00

Raspberry Chipotle

$3.00

Mango Salsa

$3.00

Shrimp A La Diabla Sauce

$3.00

Pesto Lemon Butter

$2.00

Cajun Lemon Butter

$2.00

Veracruz Sauce

$3.00

Country Gravy

$2.00

Demi Glace

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Soft Drinks

Tea

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Topo Chico

$3.00

Aqua Pana

$4.00

Liquor/Cocktails Menu

Cocktails

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Cucumber Martini

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Vodka

Dripping Spring

$6.00

Reminton

$5.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

Reyka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Dripping Spring DBL

$12.00

Reminton DBL

$10.00

Belvedere DBL

$14.00

Titos DBL

$12.00

Reyka DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose DBL

$14.00

Ketel One DBL

$14.00

Gin

Seersucker

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Fords

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

The Botanist

$10.00

Gunpoweder

$8.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Ransom Old Tom Gin

$7.00

Nolets

$9.00

Empress

$8.00

Seersucker DBL

$10.00

Beefeater DBL

$12.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$12.00

Fords DBL

$14.00

Hendricks DBL

$14.00

Tanqueray DBL

$12.00

The Botanist DBL

$20.00

Gunpoweder DBL

$16.00

Hendricks DBL

$14.00

Ransom Old Tom Gin DBL

$14.00

Nolets DBL

$18.00

Empress DBL

$16.00

Rum

Vida Cana 18yr

$10.00

Barrels

$15.00

Flor De Cana 12 yr

$8.00

Leblon Cachaca

$7.00

Appleton Estate

$7.00

Gosling'S

$6.00

Bumbu

$8.00

Bacardi Silver

$6.00

1888 Rum

$9.00

Vida Cana 18yr DBL

$20.00

Barrels DBL

$30.00

Flor De Cana 12 yr DBL

$16.00

Leblon Cachaca DBL

$14.00

Appleton Estate DBL

$14.00

Gosling'S DBL

$12.00

Bumbu DBL

$16.00

Bacardi Silver DBL

$12.00

1888 Rum DBL

$18.00

Tequila

El Jimador

$5.00

Mijenta Blanco

$8.00

Suerte Blanco

$7.00

Suerte Repo

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$6.00

Espolon Repo

$6.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$8.00

El Tosoro Repo

$9.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$15.00

Lalo Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$8.00

Fortaleza Repo

$8.00

Clase Azul Silver

$18.00

Clase Azul Repo

$22.00

Mezcal Del maguey

$6.00

El Jimador DBL

$10.00

Mijenta Blanco DBL

$16.00

Suerte Blanco DBL

$14.00

Suerte Repo DBL

$16.00

Espolon Blanco DBL

$12.00

Espolon Repo DBL

$12.00

Patron Silver DBL

$16.00

El Tesoro Blanco DBL

$16.00

El Tosoro Repo DBL

$18.00

El Tesoro Anejo DBL

$30.00

Lalo Blanco DBL

$16.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$40.00

Fortaleza Blanco DBL

$16.00

Fortaleza Repo DBL

$16.00

Clase Azul Silver DBL

$36.00

Clase Azul Repo DBL

$44.00

Mezcal Del maguey DBL

$12.00

Whiskey

Weller Special Reserve

$7.00

Russles Reserve

$10.00

Basil Haven

$6.00

Old Grandad

$6.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Elijah Craig

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Angel Envy Rye

$15.00

Blantons

$18.00

Woodford Double Oak

$10.00

Seagrass

$18.00

Four Roses

$6.00

Barrell Dovetail

$20.00

Eagle Rare

$7.00

Russles Reserve DBL

$20.00

Old Grandad DBL

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$12.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$12.00

Elijah Craig DBL

$14.00

Makers Mark DBL

$14.00

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Crown Royal DBL

$12.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$16.00

Angel Envy Rye DBL

$30.00

Blantons DBL

$36.00

Woodford Double Oak DBL

$20.00

Seagrass DBL

$36.00

Four Roses DBL

$12.00

Barrell Dovetail DBL

$40.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewars

$6.00

Glenlivit 12 yr

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Macallan 12

$10.00

Belvinie 12 yr

$9.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenlivit 12 yr

$16.00

Johnny Walker Black

$16.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Belvinie 12 yr

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Beer Menu

Draft Beers

XX

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Rebel Toad

$5.00

Nueces

$5.00

Lazy Beach

$5.00

Rebel Toad Blonde

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Ballast Point

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Topo Seltzer

$5.00

Canned Beer

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

Wine Menu

Red Wine

Sample Red (Glass)

$8.00

Felina Cabernet (Glass)

$10.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir (Glass)

$9.00

Broadside Merlot (Glass)

$9.00

Oak Farm Blend (Glass)

$10.00

Sample Red (Bottle)

$32.00

Felina Cabernet (Bottle)

$35.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$28.00

Broadside Merlot (Bottle)

$30.00

Oak Farm Blend (Bottle)

$35.00

Obsidian Ridge Cabernet (Bottle)

$65.00

Amici Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$90.00

White Wine

Sample White (Glass)

$8.00

Olema Chardonnay (Glass)

$10.00

Casteggio Pinot Grigio (Glass)

$9.00

Paolina Moscato (Glass)

$8.00

Oak Farm Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)

$10.00

Bervini Proseco (Glass)

$8.00

Sample White (Bottle)

$52.00

Olema Chardonnay (Bottle)

$35.00

Casteggio Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$28.00

Paolina Moscato (Bottle)

$28.00

Oak Farm Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$35.00

Bervini Proseco (Bottle)

$28.00

Amici Chardonnay (Bottle)

$70.00

Crossbarn Charonnay (Bottle)

$65.00

Rose/Champagne

Sample Rose (Glass)

$9.00

Olema Rose (Glass)

$10.00

Sample Champagne (Glass)

$7.00

Sample Rose (Bottle)

$40.00

Olema Rose (Bottle)

$35.00

Sample Champagne (Bottle)

$37.00

Soft Drinks Menu

N/A Drinks

Sample Soda

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cooking Up Some of The Best and Freshest Seafood in South Texas Since 2016.

Website

Location

5884 Everhart Rd suite A and B, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

