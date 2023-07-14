Lunch-Dinner

Island Surf

$3.75+

20oz Sprite with a pina colada & lime flavoring, a twist of lime, and real lime fruit.

Ocean Water

$3.75+

20oz Sprite with blue coconut flavoring.

Cherry Limeade

$3.75+

20oz Sprite with cherry & lime flavor, and real lime slice and cherry.

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Tender Basket

$5.50+

4 juicy, freshly-breaded chicken tenders served w/fries or onion rings, country gravy, and a biscuit.

Yard Bird

$10.50+

Grilled or chicken fried chicken breast w/lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

The Dillo

$6.50+

Classic 1/4lb burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, & mustard.

Spicy Bleu

$8.50+

1/4lb burger with a whole green chili, bleu cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Meal served w/fries or onion rings and sweet tea.

Blazin' Dillo

$8.75+

1/4lb burger with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions & jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, & mustard. Served w/fries or fresh-made chips.

Wild Hogg

$7.00+

Classic 1/4lb bacon burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, & mustard. Meal served w/fries or onion rings and sweet tea.

Lone Star

$12.00+

1/2lb burger with BBQ pulled pork, American cheese, & onion. Served w/fries or onion rings.