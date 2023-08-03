A la carte Entrees

Lone Star

$12.00

1/2lb burger with BBQ pulled pork, American cheese, & onion. Served w/fries or onion rings.

Wild Hogg

$7.00

Classic 1/4lb bacon burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, & mustard. Meal served w/fries or onion rings and sweet tea.

Blazin' Dillo

$8.75

1/4lb burger with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions & jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, & mustard. Served w/fries or fresh-made chips.

Spicy Bleu

$8.50

1/4lb burger with a whole green chili, bleu cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Meal served w/fries or onion rings and sweet tea.

The Dillo

$6.50

Classic 1/4lb burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, & mustard.

Yard Bird

$12.00

Grilled or chicken fried chicken breast w/lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Bubba's Burrito

$10.50

Meals

The Dillo

$9.00

Classic 1/4lb burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, & mustard. Meal includes Fresh-Cut Fries and a Sweet Tea or Water. Substitutions may be made for an additional cost.

Wild Hogg

$9.50

Classic 1/4lb bacon burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, & mustard. Meal includes Fresh-Cut Fries and a Sweet Tea or Water. Substitutions may be made for an additional cost.

Lone Star

$14.50

1/2lb burger with BBQ pulled pork, American cheese, & onion. Meal includes Fresh-Cut Fries and a Sweet Tea or Water. Substitutions may be made for an additional cost.

Blazin' Dillo

$11.25

1/4lb burger with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions & jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, & mustard. Meal includes Fresh-Cut Fries and a Sweet Tea or Water. Substitutions may be made for an additional cost.

Spicy Bleu

$11.00

1/4lb burger with a whole green chili, bleu cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Meal includes Fresh-Cut Fries and a Sweet Tea or Water. Substitutions may be made for an additional cost.

Yard Bird

$14.50

Grilled or chicken fried chicken breast w/lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Meal includes Fresh-Cut Fries and a Sweet Tea or Water. Substitutions may be made for an additional cost.

Tender Basket

$11.25

4 juicy, freshly-breaded chicken tenders served w/fries-cut fries, country gravy, and a biscuit. Meal includes Fresh-Cut Fries and a Sweet Tea or Water. Substitutions may be made for an additional cost.

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.00

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Cherry Limeade

$3.75+

Ocean Water

$3.75+

Island Surf

$3.75+

Bottle Water

$1.00