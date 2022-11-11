- Home
The Blue Duck
1,188 Reviews
$$
2661 Sutton Blvd
Maplewood, MO 63143
Popular Items
Shareable
Fried Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Burnt ends tossed in BBQ sauce with pickled red onions, BBQ rub, and cornbread
Pork Belly Cheese Fries
Hand cut fries topped with three cheese sauce, sweet bbq sauce, and fried pork belly burnt ends
Bacon Fat Fries
Hand cut fries tossed in bacon fat topped with herbs, green onion, and parmesan served with sides of shallot aioli and 100% fancy catsup
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Onion Dip
served with house made potato chips.
Roasted Cauliflower
Cilantro ginger lime vinaigrette, pickled ginger, pickled red onion, cilantro, green onion
Hummus Plate
Served with falafel, grilled flatbread, and veggies.
Corn Bread
Housemade cornbread served with honey butter and smoked apple butter, topped with BBQ rub
Soup & Salad
House Salad
Spring mix, feta cheese, red onions, and grapes with honey chipotle vinaigrette
Apple Harvest Salad
Spring mix, grilled chicken, apples, candied walnuts, goat cheese, red onion, and dried cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette
Chef Salad
Spring mix, ham, turkey, bacon, hard cooked eggs, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar, red onion, croutons, honey mustard
Soup Of The Day
Call to hear our rotating soup
Fall Salad
Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, pickled red onions, chai vinaigrette
Supper
Duck Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, peas and smoked duck ham, topped with a duck quarter, gochujang jelly, furikake, radish and green onion
Shrimp 'n Grits
Chorizo, red peppers, butternut squash
Grilled Pork Loin
Potato puree, green beans, fried onions, bourbon beurre blanc
Cauliflower Cream Risotto
Mushrooms, roasted butternut squash, cauliflower
Chef's "Special"
Check it out on instagram @blueduckstl
Burgers and Sandos
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles on potato bun
Bleu Cheese Burger
Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted mushrooms, bourbon onion jam, potato bun
Sam Elliott Burger
BBQ rubbed, sharp cheddar, white cheddar, bacon, onion rings, arugula, sweet bbq sauce, red eye mayo on green Chile brioche
Big Quack Burger
Two smash patties, bacon, American cheese, pickles, red onion, shredded lettuce, awesome sauce on a potato bun
Slamburger
Weekly outrageous burger of the week. Check it out on instagram @blueduckstl
DLT
Cured and smoked duck breast, lettuce, tomato, fried egg, and honey chipotle mayo on sourdough
Chicken Club
Swiss, bacon, avocado, and honey chipotle mayo on green Chile brioche
Brisket Cheesesteak
Shaved brisket, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, red pepper, arugula, roasted lemon aioli, ciabatta bun
Pulled Pork Sando
Yellow cheddar, pickles, fried onion straws, jalapeño jam, bbq sauce on green chile brioche
Shrimp Po' Boy
Fried Shrimp, creole aioli, lettuce, tomato on New Orleans French bread
Harvest Turkey
Smoked Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, spicy beer mustard, cherry compote, red onion, arugula on pumpernickel
Falafel
Fried falafel patty, hummus, pickled red onions, arugula lemon vinaigrette on grilled flatbread
Ducklings
Kids Cheeseburger
3oz smashed chuck patty with yellow cheddar on a potato bun
Kids Ham and Cheddar
Ham and yellow cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough. Served hot
Kids Turkey and Swiss
Turkey and Swiss cheese on sourdough. Served cold
Kids Chicken Fingers
Lightly breaded and fried chicken fingers
Kids Grilled Cheese
Yellow cheddar and sourdough
Sides
Bottles/Cans
2nd Shift Hibiscus Wit
2nd Shift Lil Big Hop IPA
4 Hands City Wide APA
4 Hands Divided Sky Rye IPA
4 Hands Single Speed
Brick River Cornerstone
Brick River Homestead
Bud Light
Bud Select
Civil Life American Brown Ale
Michelob Ultra
Old Bakery Up River
Old Bakery Citrus Wheat
Perennial Saison de Lis
Perennial Southside Blonde
Public House Elusive IPA
Public House Revelation Stout
Schlafly Hefeweizen
Schlafly Pale Ale
Urban Chestnut Schnickelfritz
Urban Chestnut Zwickel
Well Being Heavenly Body
Well Being Hellraiser Amber (NA)
4 Hands Blkbry Pom Seltzer
4 Hands Pineapl Mango Seltzer
4 Hands Apricot\almond Seltz
Heavy Riff Love Gun
Heavy Riff Ole St. Lou
Hamm's
Draught
Stem Salted Cucumber Cider
Crane Beet Weiss 12oz
Deschutes Mirror Pond Pale
Wiseacre Gotta Get Up
Deep Sleep Helles Half Life Lager
2nd Shift Dead& Alive Black IPA
Schlafly Whitec Lager
Rockwell Passing Clouds Wit
Equilibrium Bitrate DIPA 12oz
Deep Sleep Racemic Red Ale
Toppling Goliath Holidotz Cran Lager
Stem Pineapple Punch
Earthbound Interstate Cowboy 12oz
4 Hands CMS Cacao Bites
4 Hands CMS Cinna Sugar
4 Hands CMS Fruity Peb
Main & Mill Fruit Drops Peach
Narrow Gauge OJ Run IPA
Rockwell Salute Pilsner
Brick River Homestead Peach Cider
Logboat Leon IPA
Six Mile Bridge Blood Orange Wit
Wine
Daou The pessimist
Sean Minor Pinot Noir
JaM Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
Scarpetta Pinot Grigio
Morgan Sauvignon Blanc
Moletto Glera Prosecco (on tap)
Atlantique Rosé Cab Franc
Windisch Spaltete Riesling
Clay Shannon Chardonnay
Hh White
Hh Red
HH Rose
Cocktails
Cocktail of the Week
Changes Weekly, Check our social media, or call the store! @blueduckstl.com
Blue Duck Bloody Mary
Our house-made Bloody Mary Mix with your choice of Jalapeno & Roasted Garlic Vodka, Bacon & Black Pepper Vodka, or Celery & Dill Vodka
Aww, Kenny
Bourbon, Passionfruit, Coconut, Grapefruit Bitters
Duck Glazed Manhattan
Duck Fat Washed Rye Whiskey, House-made Sweet and Sour Cherry Liqueur, House Sweet Vermouth Blend, House Bitters
Barrel Aged Hurricane
Barrel Aged Coffee Old Fashioned
Bourbon, Rye, Coffee, Cardamom, Demerara, House Bitters. Aged in oak for 2 months.
Barrel Aged Aviation
Pinckney Bend Hibiscus Gin, Maraschino, Violette, Citric Acid. Aged in oak for 2 months.
Good Ass G&T
J. Rieger Midwestern Gin, Blue Duck Tonic (made in house,) House Bitters
Harold's Nightcap
Calvados, Aged Gin, Bigallet China China, House Sweet Vermouth, House Bitters, Cinnamon
Isle of Capri Pants
Vodka, Contratto Bitter, Hibiscus, Grapefruit, Lime, Prosecco
The Blue Duck Real Good Martini #2
Olive Oil Washed Navy Strength and Botanical Gin, Blanc and Dry Vermouth, Fino Sherry, Orange Bitters, Parsley Oil
Spooky Time
Blanco Tequila, Cachaca, Amaro Meletti, Turmeric, Spiced Honey, Coconut Milk, Lemon
Toasty Cheeks
Pisco, Cachaca, Falernum, Lime, Grapefruit, Cinnamon, Tiki Bitters
Parking Lot Pushups
Attitude Of Gratitude
Progress Not Perfection
St Louberry Sour
Sopa Alcoholica
Bruh, I Gotchu
Paying Shannon's Mortgage
I' M Sorry, Hun
Kathy With A K
Classic Cocktail
El Diablo
Tequila, Cassis, Lime, Ginger
Martinez
Old Tom Gin, Maraschino, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Bitters
Arsenic & Old Lace
Gin, Dry Vermouth, Violette, Absinthe
Pegu Club
Gin, Lime, Curacao, House Bitters
Airmail
Rum, Lime, Honey, Prosecco
Blood and Sand
Scotch, Cherry Heering, Sweet Vermouth, OJ
Old Pal
Rye Whiskey, Dry Vermouth, Campari
Navy Grog
Blackstrap rum, white rum, honey, grapefruit, lime, club soda
American Trilogy
Apple brandy, rye whiskey, orange bitters, demerara
Vieux carre
Rye whiskey, cognac, sweet vermouth, benedictine, Peychaud's bitters
Brown Derby
Bourbon, Honey, Grapefruit