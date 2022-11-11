The Blue Duck imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers

The Blue Duck

1,188 Reviews

$$

2661 Sutton Blvd

Maplewood, MO 63143

French Macarons
Chicken Club
Apple Harvest Salad

Shareable

Fried Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$14.00

Burnt ends tossed in BBQ sauce with pickled red onions, BBQ rub, and cornbread

Pork Belly Cheese Fries

$14.00

Hand cut fries topped with three cheese sauce, sweet bbq sauce, and fried pork belly burnt ends

Bacon Fat Fries

$10.00

Hand cut fries tossed in bacon fat topped with herbs, green onion, and parmesan served with sides of shallot aioli and 100% fancy catsup

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Served with tortilla chips

Onion Dip

$11.00Out of stock

served with house made potato chips.

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Cilantro ginger lime vinaigrette, pickled ginger, pickled red onion, cilantro, green onion

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Served with falafel, grilled flatbread, and veggies.

Corn Bread

$6.00

Housemade cornbread served with honey butter and smoked apple butter, topped with BBQ rub

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Spring mix, feta cheese, red onions, and grapes with honey chipotle vinaigrette

Apple Harvest Salad

$9.00+

Spring mix, grilled chicken, apples, candied walnuts, goat cheese, red onion, and dried cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$9.00+

Spring mix, ham, turkey, bacon, hard cooked eggs, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar, red onion, croutons, honey mustard

Soup Of The Day

$5.00+

Call to hear our rotating soup

Fall Salad

$8.00+

Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, pickled red onions, chai vinaigrette

Supper

Duck Fried Rice

$25.00

Fried rice with egg, peas and smoked duck ham, topped with a duck quarter, gochujang jelly, furikake, radish and green onion

Shrimp 'n Grits

$22.00

Chorizo, red peppers, butternut squash

Grilled Pork Loin

$22.00

Potato puree, green beans, fried onions, bourbon beurre blanc

Cauliflower Cream Risotto

$20.00

Mushrooms, roasted butternut squash, cauliflower

Chef's "Special"

$9.00

Check it out on instagram @blueduckstl

Burgers and Sandos

Classic Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles on potato bun

Bleu Cheese Burger

$16.00

Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted mushrooms, bourbon onion jam, potato bun

Sam Elliott Burger

$17.00

BBQ rubbed, sharp cheddar, white cheddar, bacon, onion rings, arugula, sweet bbq sauce, red eye mayo on green Chile brioche

Big Quack Burger

$16.00

Two smash patties, bacon, American cheese, pickles, red onion, shredded lettuce, awesome sauce on a potato bun

Slamburger

$17.00

Weekly outrageous burger of the week. Check it out on instagram @blueduckstl

DLT

$17.00

Cured and smoked duck breast, lettuce, tomato, fried egg, and honey chipotle mayo on sourdough

Chicken Club

$17.00

Swiss, bacon, avocado, and honey chipotle mayo on green Chile brioche

Brisket Cheesesteak

$16.00

Shaved brisket, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, red pepper, arugula, roasted lemon aioli, ciabatta bun

Pulled Pork Sando

$14.00

Yellow cheddar, pickles, fried onion straws, jalapeño jam, bbq sauce on green chile brioche

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

Fried Shrimp, creole aioli, lettuce, tomato on New Orleans French bread

Harvest Turkey

$15.00

Smoked Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, spicy beer mustard, cherry compote, red onion, arugula on pumpernickel

Falafel

$13.00

Fried falafel patty, hummus, pickled red onions, arugula lemon vinaigrette on grilled flatbread

Ducklings

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

3oz smashed chuck patty with yellow cheddar on a potato bun

Kids Ham and Cheddar

$6.00

Ham and yellow cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough. Served hot

Kids Turkey and Swiss

$6.00

Turkey and Swiss cheese on sourdough. Served cold

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Lightly breaded and fried chicken fingers

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Yellow cheddar and sourdough

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Chips

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, feta cheese, grapes, and red onion with honey chipotle vinaigrette

Grapes

$5.00

Soup Of The Day

$5.00+

Bottles/Cans

2nd Shift Hibiscus Wit

$8.00

2nd Shift Lil Big Hop IPA

$8.00

4 Hands City Wide APA

$7.00

4 Hands Divided Sky Rye IPA

$7.00

4 Hands Single Speed

$7.00

Brick River Cornerstone

$8.00

Brick River Homestead

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Select

$4.00

Civil Life American Brown Ale

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Old Bakery Up River

$8.00

Old Bakery Citrus Wheat

$8.00

Perennial Saison de Lis

$8.00

Perennial Southside Blonde

$8.00

Public House Elusive IPA

$6.00

Public House Revelation Stout

$6.00

Schlafly Hefeweizen

$5.00

Schlafly Pale Ale

$5.00

Urban Chestnut Schnickelfritz

$7.00

Urban Chestnut Zwickel

$7.00

Well Being Heavenly Body

$5.00

Well Being Hellraiser Amber (NA)

$6.00

4 Hands Blkbry Pom Seltzer

$7.00

4 Hands Pineapl Mango Seltzer

$7.00

4 Hands Apricot\almond Seltz

$7.00

Heavy Riff Love Gun

$8.00

Heavy Riff Ole St. Lou

$8.00

Hamm's

$1.00

Draught

Stem Salted Cucumber Cider

$9.00

Crane Beet Weiss 12oz

$8.00

Deschutes Mirror Pond Pale

$6.00

Wiseacre Gotta Get Up

$9.00

Deep Sleep Helles Half Life Lager

$6.00

2nd Shift Dead& Alive Black IPA

$10.00

Schlafly Whitec Lager

$7.00

Rockwell Passing Clouds Wit

$7.00

Equilibrium Bitrate DIPA 12oz

$11.00

Deep Sleep Racemic Red Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Toppling Goliath Holidotz Cran Lager

$10.00Out of stock

Stem Pineapple Punch

$10.00Out of stock

Earthbound Interstate Cowboy 12oz

$8.00Out of stock

4 Hands CMS Cacao Bites

$8.00Out of stock

4 Hands CMS Cinna Sugar

$8.00Out of stock

4 Hands CMS Fruity Peb

$8.00Out of stock

Main & Mill Fruit Drops Peach

$10.00

Narrow Gauge OJ Run IPA

$11.00

Rockwell Salute Pilsner

$8.00

Brick River Homestead Peach Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Logboat Leon IPA

$8.00

Six Mile Bridge Blood Orange Wit

$9.00

Wine

Daou The pessimist

$11.00+

Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$10.00+

JaM Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Morgan Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Moletto Glera Prosecco (on tap)

$9.00

Atlantique Rosé Cab Franc

$9.00+

Windisch Spaltete Riesling

$9.00+

Clay Shannon Chardonnay

$10.00+

Hh White

$5.00

Hh Red

$5.00

HH Rose

$5.00

Cocktails

Cocktail of the Week

$9.00

Changes Weekly, Check our social media, or call the store! @blueduckstl.com

Blue Duck Bloody Mary

$10.00

Our house-made Bloody Mary Mix with your choice of Jalapeno & Roasted Garlic Vodka, Bacon & Black Pepper Vodka, or Celery & Dill Vodka

Aww, Kenny

$10.00

Bourbon, Passionfruit, Coconut, Grapefruit Bitters

Duck Glazed Manhattan

$12.00

Duck Fat Washed Rye Whiskey, House-made Sweet and Sour Cherry Liqueur, House Sweet Vermouth Blend, House Bitters

Barrel Aged Hurricane

$13.00

Barrel Aged Coffee Old Fashioned

$15.00

Bourbon, Rye, Coffee, Cardamom, Demerara, House Bitters. Aged in oak for 2 months.

Barrel Aged Aviation

$13.00

Pinckney Bend Hibiscus Gin, Maraschino, Violette, Citric Acid. Aged in oak for 2 months.

Good Ass G&T

$10.00

J. Rieger Midwestern Gin, Blue Duck Tonic (made in house,) House Bitters

Harold's Nightcap

$12.00

Calvados, Aged Gin, Bigallet China China, House Sweet Vermouth, House Bitters, Cinnamon

Isle of Capri Pants

$11.00

Vodka, Contratto Bitter, Hibiscus, Grapefruit, Lime, Prosecco

The Blue Duck Real Good Martini #2

$11.00

Olive Oil Washed Navy Strength and Botanical Gin, Blanc and Dry Vermouth, Fino Sherry, Orange Bitters, Parsley Oil

Spooky Time

$11.00

Blanco Tequila, Cachaca, Amaro Meletti, Turmeric, Spiced Honey, Coconut Milk, Lemon

Toasty Cheeks

$11.00

Pisco, Cachaca, Falernum, Lime, Grapefruit, Cinnamon, Tiki Bitters

Parking Lot Pushups

$10.00

Attitude Of Gratitude

$10.00

Progress Not Perfection

$10.00

St Louberry Sour

$12.00

Sopa Alcoholica

$12.00Out of stock

Bruh, I Gotchu

$12.00

Paying Shannon's Mortgage

$12.00

I' M Sorry, Hun

$11.00

Kathy With A K

$12.00Out of stock

Classic Cocktail

El Diablo

$10.00

Tequila, Cassis, Lime, Ginger

Martinez

$10.00

Old Tom Gin, Maraschino, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Bitters

Arsenic & Old Lace

$10.00

Gin, Dry Vermouth, Violette, Absinthe

Pegu Club

$10.00

Gin, Lime, Curacao, House Bitters

Airmail

$10.00

Rum, Lime, Honey, Prosecco

Blood and Sand

$10.00

Scotch, Cherry Heering, Sweet Vermouth, OJ

Old Pal

$10.00

Rye Whiskey, Dry Vermouth, Campari

Navy Grog

$10.00

Blackstrap rum, white rum, honey, grapefruit, lime, club soda

American Trilogy

$10.00

Apple brandy, rye whiskey, orange bitters, demerara

Vieux carre

$10.00

Rye whiskey, cognac, sweet vermouth, benedictine, Peychaud's bitters

Brown Derby

$10.00

Bourbon, Honey, Grapefruit

Paper Plane

$10.00

Toronto

$10.00

12 Mile Limit

$10.00

Siesta

$10.00

Bobby Burns

$10.00

Rosita

$10.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa - Single

$6.00

Blue Duck Bloody Mary

$10.00

Our house-made Bloody Mary Mix with your choice of Jalapeno & Roasted Garlic Vodka, Bacon & Black Pepper Vodka, or Celery & Dill Vodka

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Irish coffee

$8.00

Mimosa - Quart

$20.00

Beverages (Copy)

Water

Kids Water

Coke

$1.50+

Diet Coke

$1.50+

Dr. Pepper

$1.50+

Sprite

$1.50+

Root beer

$1.50+

Lemonade

$1.50+

Iced Tea

$1.50+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

Bottomless Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Regular Tonic

Tonic - Blue Duck

$4.00

Tonic - Pinckney Bend

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Side Plate Of Lemons

Sample

Kitchen Desserts

Tres Leches Bread Pudding

$9.50

St. Louberry Pie

$7.50

Pie Slice of the Day

$6.50

Pumpkin Cake

$7.00

Slice of Cheesecake of Day

$6.50Out of stock

Deli Case

1lb Smoked Ham

$8.00

1lb Smoked Turkey

$10.00Out of stock

Garlic and Black Pepper Bacon

$10.00

Sourdough Loaf

$6.00

Rye Loaf

$6.00

100% Fancy Housemade Catsup (8oz)

$5.00

8oz Honey Chipotle Mayo

$5.00

8oz Sweet BBQ Sauce

$5.00

8oz Dijon Aioli

$5.00

8oz Ranch

$5.00

8oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$5.00

8oz Honey Chipotle Vinaigrette

$5.00

8oz Dill Pickles

$5.00

8oz Smoked Apple Butter

$5.00