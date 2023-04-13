Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Italian
Asian Fusion

The Blue Elephant

1,277 Reviews

$$

152 E. High Street Suite 110

Pottstown, PA 19464

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern, innovative cuisine that fuses the "comfort" of Italian dishes with vibrant and savory flavors of the East (Thai & Japanese)

Website

Location

152 E. High Street Suite 110, Pottstown, PA 19464

Directions

