The Blue Fish Japanese Restaurants serve the finest sushi, sashimi, and rolls with an emphasis on quality and freshness. The Blue Fish also offers an array of Asian-inspired hot dishes, salads, and artisan desserts. Complement your meal with uniquely crafted cocktails or with a selection of fine wine, sake, and beer. Exceptional service in a lively atmosphere gives guests an unforgettable experience that has made The Blue Fish Restaurants award-winning for more than 20 years.