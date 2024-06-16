The Blue Fish | Allen
940 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Menu
Beverages
Sides
- Edamame$7.00
- Miso Soup$5.00
- Agedashi Tofu$10.00
- Seaweed Salad$9.00
- Squid Salad$9.00
- Vegetable Fried Rice
Add one protein, chicken, steak, or shrimp with additional charge$9.00
- Kimchi Fried Rice
Served with egg$11.00
- Shishito Peppers$10.00
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Pork belly, jalapeno, soy honey sauce$14.00
- Japanese Style Soba Noodles
Add protein +$5: Chicken, Steak or Shrimp$9.00
Cold Plate
- The Blue Fish Tower
Tuna or salmon$22.00
- Heaven
Yellowtail or Salmon Sashimi topped with fresh jalapeno, cilantro, served with Sriracha and ponzu sauce.$21.00
- The Blue Fish Trio
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail$23.00
- Crispy Rice
Tuna or salmon$19.00
- Summer Rolls$14.00
- Poke Bowl
Choose 2: Tuna, Salmon, Ocean Trout, Yellowtail, Crab Mix, Spicy Tuna Tartar, Spicy Salmon Tartar. Add additional protein + $4$23.00
Hot Plate
- Kobe Sizzler$24.00
- Duck Cigars
Duck rolled in wonton wrapper, fried with Hoison Sauce$18.00
- Shrimp Dynamite
Spicy dynamite sauce$19.00
- Fried Calamari$17.00
- Crab Potstickers$18.00
- Kobe Mandu$18.00
- Stuffed Jalapeno$17.00
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Pork belly, jalapeno, soy honey sauce$14.00
- Japanese Fried Chicken$17.00
Signature Rolls
- Mega Lobster Roll
Lobster Tail panko encrusted, Asparagus, Avocado, Masago, Spicy Lobster mayo and Eel sauce$36.00
- Wagyu Carnivore Roll
Spicy Salmon and Cucumber on the inside. Salmon Scallions and Fried Shallots on top with Spicy Mayo$27.00
- Lousiana Roll
Fried crawfish, avocado, cucumber in spicy, and sweet sauce$20.00
- Super Dragon Roll
Snow crab mix with cream cheese, topped with whole baked eel, assorted caviar, served with eel sauce$27.00
- Rock Manhattan Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab mix, fresh jalapeño, spicy tuna, crabstick, assorted caviar, spicy mayo, sriracha, creamy wasabi and eel sauce, topped with tempura flakes$21.00
- Rainforest Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with salmon and spicy tuna, scallion garnish$21.00
- Samurai Roll
Yellowtail, avocado, fresh jalapeño topped with seared albacore tuna, served with ponzu and creamy wasabi sauce, scallion garnish$21.00
- 121 Roll
Crabstick, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, topped with shrimp tempura, served with eel sauce, spicy mayo and garlic-yuzu sauce, scallion garnish$22.00
- Fire Cracker Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with tuna and crabstick, creamy wasabi sauce and spicy mayo$20.00
- Sundae Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, snow crab mix, topped with crabstick, mayo, sriracha and eel sauce$20.00
- Volcano Roll
Scallops baked in volcano sauce, served over a California roll, scallion garnish, sesame seeds$25.00
- Jalapeno Roll
Yellowtail cream cheese, pickled jalapeño, deep fried with ponzo sauce$21.00
- South Beach Roll
Salmon, crabstick, shrimp, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber, served with vinaigrette$20.00
- Miami Vice Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy salmon, snow crab mix, eel sauce, spicy mayo and sliced fresh jalapeño$20.00
- Shark Bait Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab mix, topped with avocado and shrimp, served with panko rock shrimp popcorn, yuzu soy and spicy mayo, diced jalapeño garnish$22.00
- Las Vegas Roll
Crabstick, masago, spicy tuna with avocado, soy paper, sriracha and spicy mayo$19.00
- Hawaiian Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, pineapple, topped with salmon and coconut flakes$19.00
- Ghost Roll
Crab mix, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, romaine lettuce, fresh jalapenos; wrapped in rice paper, and laid over ponzu & sriracha$20.00
Featured Rolls
- California Roll
Snow crab mix, avocado, and cucumber, sprinkled with sesame seeds$13.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll
With cucumber$12.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll
With cucumber$12.00
- Alaska Roll
Snow crab mix, avocado, and cucumber, topped with salmon & avocado$17.00
- Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado & cucumber$12.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber, drizzled with honey miso sauce$13.00
- Spider Roll
Tempura battered soft shell crab, avocado & cucumber; drizzled with honey miso sauce$14.00
- Eel Roll
Baked eel, cucumber & avocado, drizzled with eel sauce$13.00
- Dragon Roll
Snow crab mix, avocado, & cucumber; topped with baked eel & drizzled with eel sauce$19.00
- Caterpillar Roll
Baked eel & cucumber, topped with avocado, & served with eel sauce$21.00
- Rainbow Roll
Snow crab mix, avocado, and cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp & avocado$20.00
- Salmon Skin Roll
Crispy baked salmon skin, marinated carrot, avocado and cucumber$10.00
- Salmon Roll$10.00
- Tuna Roll$10.00
- Yellowtail Roll
Chopped yellowtail and scallions$13.00
- Veggie Roll
Asparagus, avocado, marinated carrot, cucumber & kampyo$10.00
Sushi
- Sushi Tuna$12.00
- Sushi Seared Black Pepper Tuna$11.00
- Sushi Yellowtail$12.00
- Sushi Yellowtail Belly$13.00
- Sushi Salmon
Sake$12.00
- Sushi Salmon Belly$13.00
- Sushi Albacore Tuna$10.00
- Sushi Smoked Salmon$10.00
- Sushi Tai
Japanese snapper$12.00
- Sushi Octopus
Tako$11.00
- Sushi Crabmeat
Kani$11.00
- Sushi Fresh Water Eel "Unagi"
Unagi$11.00
- Sushi Shrimp
Ebi$9.00
- Sushi Scallop$11.00
- Sushi Salmon Roe
Ikura$9.00
- Sushi Egg Omelet
Tamago$6.00
Sashimi
- Sashimi Tuna$22.00
- Sashimi Seared Black Pepper Tuna$21.00
- Sashimi Yellowtail
Hamachi$22.00
- Sashimi Yellowtail Belly$23.00
- Sashimi Salmon$22.00
- Sashimi Salmon Belly$23.00
- Sashimi Albacore Tuna$19.00
- Sashimi Smoked Salmon$19.00
- Sashimi Tai
Japanese snapper$22.00
- Sashimi Octopus
Tako$21.00
- Sashimi Crabmeat
Kani$21.00
- Sashimi Fresh Water Eel
Unagi$21.00
- Sashimi Shrimp
Ebi$19.00
- Sashimi Salmon Roe
Ikura$17.00
- Sashimi Egg Omelet
Tamago$11.00
Tempura
Salad
Entrée
- Wagyu Steak Teriyaki Entrée
8oz Wagyu Steak Teriyaki grilled and served with either Shishito Peppers or Vegetables. Choice of White Rice, Brown Rice, Fried Rice ($4) or Soba Noodles ($4)Please choose cooking temperature$40.00
- Lobster Bites Entrée
Add Soba Noodles +$4$32.00
- Miso Salmon Entrée
With mushroom rice$33.00
- Chicken Teriyaki Entrée
Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of white rice, brown rice, soba noodles +$4, or fried rice +$4$29.00
- Chicken Katsu Entrée
Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of white rice, brown rice, soba noodles +$4, or fried rice +$4$29.00
- Spicy Chicken Entrée
Sauteed Chicken in a spicy gochujand sauce served with sauteed vegetables, white or brown rice. (Add fried rice or soba $4)$29.00
Noodles
Omakase
- Ask the Master Platter SM
Sushi + Sashimi; Chef's choice (NO substitutions)$39.00
- Ask the Master Platter MD
Sushi + Sashimi; Chef's choice (NO substitutions)$59.00
- Ask the Master Platter LG
Sushi + Sashimi; Chef's choice (NO substitutions)$79.00
- Chirashi Bowl Entrée
Assortment of daily chosen sashimi over sushi rice$33.00
Kids Menu
Bubbles
Rose
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Sauvignon Blanc
Other White Wines
Cavernet Sauvignon
Other Red Wines
Sake
Flavored Sake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
The Blue Fish Japanese Restaurants serve the finest sushi, sashimi, and rolls with an emphasis on quality and freshness. The Blue Fish also offers an array of Asian-inspired hot dishes, salads, and artisan desserts. Complement your meal with uniquely crafted cocktails or with a selection of fine wine, sake, and beer. Exceptional service in a lively atmosphere gives guests an unforgettable experience that has made The Blue Fish Restaurants award-winning for more than 20 years.
940 Garden Park Dr, Allen, TX 75013