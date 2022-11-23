A map showing the location of The Blue Goose Saloon 605 Mt Royal BlvdView gallery

The Blue Goose Saloon 605 Mt Royal Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

605 Mt Royal Blvd

Pittsburgh, PA 15223

Order Again

Starters

Quesadillas

$10.99

Blue Goose Tenders

$13.99

Benze's Loaded Fries

$9.99

Zucchini Planks

$10.99

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.99

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Peppers

$12.99

Grilled Tenders

$12.99

Banana Peppers

$10.99

3. Tenders Fries

$13.99

Fried Green Tom

$9.99

DC's Meatballs

$10.99

Soups/Salads

Large Garden Salad

$10.99

Classic Pittsburgh Salad

Cup Wedding Soup

$3.99

Bowl Wedding Soup

$6.49

Cup Turkey Chili

$3.99

Bowl Turkey Chili

$6.49

Cup Of Day

$3.99

Bowl Of Day

$6.49

Quart Soup

$15.99

Bisque Cup

$5.99

Bisque Bowl

$7.99

Bisque QUART

$18.99

Seafood Cho CUP

$5.49

Seafood Cho BOWL

$7.69

Seafood Cho QUART

$17.99

Burgers

Classic Steak Burger

$13.99

The Naked Burger

$11.99

The Works Steak Burger

$15.99

The Swiss Alps Steak Burger

$15.99

BBQ & Bacon Steak Burger

$16.99

Freddie's Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Roman's Special Dog

$11.99

Wraps

Steak Wrap

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Shrimp Po Boy Wrap

$15.99

Chicken BLT Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$12.99

Sausage Burrito

$12.99

Pasta

Cheese Tortellini

$14.99

Penne Pasta

$12.99

Linguine Pasta

$12.99

Fruit De Mar

$23.99

Specials

Peperonata Steak

$32.99

Strip Steak

$31.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

KIDS PASTA

$7.99

KIDS Quesadilla

$6.99

KIDS Tenders Fries

$6.99

Wing Special

$11.99

German Sausage Platter

$19.99

Pork Schnitzel

$19.99

Goose Gobble Wrap

$16.99

Filet

$31.99

Smoked Trout

$21.99

Desserts

Benze Brownie Dream

$6.95

Scoop Icecream

$1.25

Jello Pretzel

$4.99

Jens Mini Cheesecakes

$4.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

SIDE salad

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Mashed Potatos

$3.99

Brussel Sprouts

$2.99

Sour Dough

$1.00

Ranch

$0.55

Horsey

$0.55

Sweet Chili

$0.55

Honey Old B

$0.55

Honey Sir

$0.55

Marinara

$0.55

BBQ

$0.55

Cocktail

$0.55

Pasta Salad

$3.99

Bun

$1.00

Egg

$1.09

Tarter

$0.55

Bleu Cheese

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.55

Potato Pancake

$4.99

Spatzle

$3.99

German Potato Salad

$4.99

Gravy

$0.75

Bottled Beer

Miller Light

$2.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud light

$4.00

IC light

$4.00

Iron City

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Straub

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bells 2 hearted

$5.50

Twisted Tea

$5.25

Odouls

$4.00

White Claw

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$5.25

Blakes Cider

$6.00

Labatt Blue

$4.50

Beat Box

$4.00

6 Pack

$18.00

Penn Ale

$3.00

IC Lite D TUES FRI

$2.00

Miller Lite D WED FRI

$2.50

Blue Moon D THUR

$3.00

Miller B WED FRI

$2.50

Yuengling B SAT

$2.50

Cocktails

Long Island

$2.00

Manhattan

$2.00

Martini

$2.00

Margherita

$2.00

Old Fashioned

$2.00

Bay Breeze

$1.00

Sea Breeze

$1.00

Black Russian

$1.00

White Russian

$1.00

Bloody Mary

$1.00

Cosmopolotin

$1.00

Moscow Mule

$1.00

Mojito

$1.00

Benze Beach Dream

$6.50

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$4.50

Miller light

$2.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Iron City

$3.50

IC light

$3.50

Guiness

$5.75

Black and Tan

$5.00

Liquor

Absolute

$5.25

Kettle 1

$6.00

Tito's

$3.00

Sky

$5.75

Boyd & Blair

$5.25

Grey Goose

$6.75

Goose Orange

$6.75

Goose Vanilla

$6.75

Goose Cherry

$6.75

Goose Citron

$6.75

Sweat Tea

$4.25

Western Sun

$5.00

Beef Eater

$5.50

Bombay

$6.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

Hendrix

$5.75

Blue Coat

$5.50

Bowling&Birch

$5.75

Grey Whale Gin

$6.50

Bacardi

$4.75

Captain Morgan

$4.75

Meyer's

$4.75

Coconut Rum

$5.50

Jose Cuervo

$5.25

Jose Cuervo Trad

$5.75

Hornitos

$6.50

Casamigos

$7.00

1800

$6.50

Herradura Ultra

$8.00

Donjulio

$8.50

Am Honey

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Jameson

$5.25

Dewars

$5.50

Canadian Club

$4.50

Crown Royal

$5.75

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Crown Apple

$5.75

Crown Peach

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Fireball

$4.50

Johnny Walker Red

$5.50

VO

$4.75

Coopers 100

$7.50

J & B

$5.50

Yukon Jack

$5.00

Glenlivet

$7.50

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Bushmills

$5.00

Quiet Man

$6.25

Bird Dog Blackberry

$4.50

Bird Dog Peach

$4.50

Jim Beam Rye

$5.00

Jack Single Barrel

$7.50

Windsor

$4.50

Seagrams 7

$4.50

Evan Williams Apple

$4.50

Rock & Rye

$4.75

Jack Apple

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Ole Smoky

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.50

Jim Beam Vanilla

$4.50

Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.50

Jim Beam Apple

$4.50

Jim Beam Honey

$4.50

Jim Beam Orange

$4.50

Jim Beam Fire

$4.50

Jim Beam Peach

$4.50

Jim Beam Black

$5.50

Makers Mark

$5.75

Makers 46

$6.50

Knob Creek

$7.00

Old Elk

$6.25

Rebel Yell

$4.50

Bulleit

$6.50

Yellowstone

$7.50

Larceny

$6.00

Legent

$5.75

Ezra Brooks

$4.50

1792 S B

$7.50

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Turkey Longbranch

$7.50

Longbranch

$7.50

Buffalo Trace

$7.50

THURS Jim Beam

$3.00

Blantons

$12.00

Amaretto

$5.50

Bailey's

$5.50

Kahlua

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Jager

$5.00

Midori

$4.50

Apple Pucker

$4.50

Razzmatazz

$4.50

White Crem De Cocoa

$4.50

Watermelon

$4.50

Frangelico

$5.50

Drambuie

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$6.50

Sambuca

$5.00

Courvoisier

$6.50

43 Liquor

$5.50

Irish Mist

$5.50

Rum Chata

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Black Haus

$5.00

Goldschlager

$5.50

Tequila Rose

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

N/A Bevs

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

MT Dew

$2.99

Dr.P

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Brisk TEA

$2.99

F\B Iced TEA

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

BL Coke

$2.25

Coffe

$2.70

Hot Tea

$2.70

Red Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Pino Noir

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Bottle of Red

$27.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pino Grigio

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

White Zinfendel

$6.00

Bottle of White

$27.00

Shots

Mini Beer

Pudding Shot

Kamakazi

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Cinnamon TCrunch

$5.00

Fireball Promo

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

605 Mt Royal Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15223

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

