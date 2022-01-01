The Blue Heron Grill
14725 Victor Hugo Blvd
Hugo, MN 55038
Popular Items
APPS
ELLSWORTH CHEESE CURDS
Better than the State Fair! - Wisconsin cheese curds battered in tempura, fried until golden brown. Served with ranch or marinara
WALLEYE FINGERS
Buttermilk fried walleye strips served with tartar sauce and lemon
FRIED SCALLOPS
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Baked with mozzarella, topped with diced roma tomatoes. Served with grilled pita bread
STEAKS BITES
Choice seasoned beef tips glazed with a red wine cajun sauce. Garnished with tabasco onion straws and scallions. Served with creamy horseradish
BEEF QUESADILLA
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Choice of shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef, stuffed in a flour tortilla with house cheese blend and pico de gallo. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream
STEAK QUESADILLA
MEATLESS QUESADILLA
BONELESS WINGS
BONE IN WINGS
Bone-in or boneless wings tossed in a choice of sauce with bleu cheese or ranch for dipping
FRIED PORK POTSTICKERS
Pork-filled dumplings, steamed or fried, on a bed of Asian slaw. Served with pineapple teriyaki and soy sauce
STEAMED PORK POTSTICKERS
NACHOS
Choice of chicken, beef, or carnitas with home-made seasoned tortilla chips, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream and fresh jalapeno
CHIPS & SALSA
FRY BASKET
ONION RING BASKET
TOT BASKET
FLATBREADS
MAC & CHEESE FLATBREAD
A fresh take on an old classic. Creamy cheese sauce, fusilli noodles & our cheese blend
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
House-made basil pesto sauce, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh julienne basil & fresh mozzarella served with a balsamic reduction
THE SOPRANO
Alfredo sauce, Italian sausage, prosciutto, spinach, banana peppers
WRANGLER FLATBREAD
BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, roasted corn salsa, cheddar, mozzarella, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo
ENTREES
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Tri-colored peppers and onions sautéed with your choice of meat in our house seasoning blend. Served with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, salsa & pico de gallo. Available with 4 flour tortillas or lettuce cups
STEAK FAJITAS
SHRIMP FAJITAS
COMBO FAJITAS
COCONUT CHICKEN BOWL
Tempura fried chicken tossed in coconut cream sauce. Served on jasmine rice with stir fried broccoli, red pepper and pineapple. Topped with scallion and toasted coconut flake
CHIMICHANGA
Choice of chicken or beef wrapped up in a flour tortilla with sautéed onions, tri-colored peppers, cilantro-lime rice, refried black beans & our mixed cheese blend, deep-fried & covered with a Blue Heron specialty cheese sauce, garnished with shredded lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream and a side of salsa
PORK CHOP
Dry rubbed 14oz double cut chop glazed in honey garlic sauce, served with a jalapeno cheddar potato cake and roasted southern creamed corn
CHEF'S CHOICE STEAK
Inquire with your server for details regarding cut and size of steak being offer, as it changes with market. Will be servd with rosemary-parmesan baby red potatoes and prosciutto wrapped grilled asparagus.
CHICKEN N' WAFFLES
Spicy breaded chicken breast, Belgian waffle, maple butter, honey-bourbon syrup
KOREAN BEEF TACOS
MAHI MAHI TACOS
SOUPS & SALADS
SOUP DU JOUR
CHICKEN WILD RICE
FRENCH ONION
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar and bleu cheese, diced tomato, onion, and grilled chicken tossed in buffalo. Served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, fresh parmesan & croutons $11 Add grilled chicken for $3
CHEF SALAD
Ham & turkey with applewood-smoked bacon, boiled egg, onion, tomato & shredded cheddar on a bed of greens with choice of dressing
COCONUT CHICKEN SALAD
Spring mix, strawberries, pineapple, mandarin oranges and crispy coconut chicken breast. Served with a lemon poppyseed dressing
BLUE HERON HOUSE SALAD
Spring mix, craisins, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles & our signature pomegranate vinaigrette
ITALIAN WEDGE SALAD
SIDE SALAD
SIDE CAESAR
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
CHILI
PASTAS
MAC & CHEESE
Our signature cheese sauce tossed with fusilli pasta, topped with house cheese blend $12
BLUE HERON SPAGHETTI
Old family recipe marinara with two hand-rolled meatballs, served over spaghetti with fresh basil & parmesan
MEATLESS SPAGHETTI
BUFFALO CHICKEN PASTA
CHICKEN ALFREDO
Oven roasted chicken & creamy alfredo tossed with fettuccini, topped with fresh parmesan & tomatoes
SHRIMP ALFREDO
ALFREDO-COMBO STYLE
ALFREDO (NO MEAT)
CHICKEN NEW ORLEANS
Oven roasted chicken, andouille sausage, onions and peppers, tossed with fusilli pasta in cajun cream sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and roma wedges
SHRIMP NEW ORLEANS
COMBO NEW ORLEANS
BEEF STROGANOFF
Sautéed steak tips, mixed wild mushrooms and Pappardelle egg noodles tossed in a home-made stroganoff sauce. Topped with sour cream and chive
BURGER/SANDWICH/WRAPS
BLUE HERON BLT
Pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, sautéed onion & mayo on toasted grain bread
TRADITIONAL BLT
OLD FASHION CLUB
Ham, turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss, cheddar, lettuce, onion & tomato on white country bread with mayo
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Pan-seared Cajun chicken topped with chipotle ranch, pepper-jack cheese, red onion, sliced tomato & shredded lettuce
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
CUBANO
Marinated pork carnitas, smoked ham, house made pickle chips, Swiss cheese and honey Dijon mustard pressed inside a demi baguette
TENNESSEE CHICKEN SANDWICH
Spicy fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, house made pickles and coleslaw, on a toasted bun
SUNNY SLIDERS
3 sliders with fried sunfish fillets, citrus micro greens, tartar sauce and fresh dill on Kings Hawaiian rolls
BYO CHICKEN
BYO BURGER
BYO BEYOND BURGER
BACON BLEU BURGER
Cheddar cheese, bleu cheese crumble, bacon, sautéed onions, toasted milk bun
DREAM BURGER
Bacon-onion cream cheese spread, bacon, haystack onion, toasted milk bun
ROADHOUSE BURGER
Cheddar cheese, bacon, house BBQ sauce, jumbo onion ring, toasted milk bun
TEXAS PATTYMELT
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
Mixed wild mushrooms duxelles, double cut Swiss cheese on a toasted bun
HAWAIIAN TURKEY BURGER
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and bleu cheese dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla
TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP
Turkey, bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato, chopped romaine and chipotle ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla
*AVOCADO STEAK WRAP
Cajun steak bites, chopped romaine, bacon, tomato, avocado, scallions, haystack onions and Cajun Caesar, wrapped in flour tortilla dressing
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
VEGAN-MEXI WRAP
Shredded iceberg, quinoa taco crumble, fire roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla
KIDS
KIDS QUESADILLA
Tortillas stuffed with our cheese blend
KIDS BEEF TACOS
2 soft shells with meat, cheese, lettuce
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
A kid's favorite goldne fried to perfection
KIDS MINI CORNDOGS
Just like being at the State Fair but bite-size
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
Add pepperoni or sausage for $.75
KIDS STEAK BITES
(4oz portion) seasoned with salt and pepper
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
An American classic perfect at the Blue Heron
KIDS BURGER
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
A kid-sized burger topped with cheese
KIDS MAC AND CHEESE
Served extra creamy just the way they like it!
KIDS MARINARA PASTA
Red white sauce on a bed spaghetti or fettucine
KIDS MEATBALL PASTA
KIDS ALFREDO
KIDS ALFREDO W/CHIX
KIDS BUTTER NOODLES
SIDES & EXTRAS
SIDE FRIES
SIDE TOTS
SIDE CHIPS
SIDE COLESLAW
SIDE FRUIT
SIDE GREEN BEANS
SIDE BAKED BEANS
SIDE ONION RINGS
SIDE STEAMED VEGGIES
SIDE RICE
SIDE BABY REDS
SIDE CELERY
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE GUAC
EXTRA CROSTINIS
EXTRA TORTILLAS
SIDE/ADD CHICKEN
SIDE/ADD SHRIMP
SIDE JALAPENOS
SIDE SAUTEE ONION
SIDE SAUTEE MUSHROOM
SIDE MUSH/ONION
ADD SIDE SALAD
ADD SIDE HOUSE SALAD
ADD SIDE CAESER SALAD
ADD CUP CWR
ADD CUP SOUP DU JOUR
ADD CUP FRENCH ONION
ADD CUP CHILI
ADD CUP CHILI LOADED
ADD BOWL FRON
ADD BOWL CWR
ADD BOWL SOUP DU JOUR
ADD BOWL CHILI
ADD BOWL CHILI LOADED
BREADSTICK
BREAD BASKET
SIDE QUESO CHEESE
SIDE PINTO BEANS
EXTRA LETTUCE BIBS
RAM RANCH
RAM BLU CHEESE
RAM SOUR CREAM
RAM SALSA
RAM MAYO
RAM BUFFALO
RAM BBQ
RAM PICO DE GALLO
SIDE DRESSING
RAM HORSEY
RAM CHIPOLTE RANCH
RAM PARM CHEESE
RAM SEASONED SOUR CREAM
WING SAUCE
DESSERTS
NA Beverages
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
GINGERALE
MELLO YELLOW
PIBB XTRA
ROOT BEER
LEMONADE
ICED TEA
ARNIE PALMER
APPLE JUICE
CRANBERRY
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
OJ
PINEAPPLE JUICE
COFFEE
HOT CHOCOLATE
HOT TEA
SODA WATER
TONIC
MILK
KID MILK REFILL
KID JUICE REFILL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Your neighborhood family restaurant where you can come in, enjoy great food, atmosphere and relax!
