American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

The Blue Heron Grill

review star

No reviews yet

14725 Victor Hugo Blvd

Hugo, MN 55038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

BONELESS WINGS
BYO BURGER
ROADHOUSE BURGER

APPS

ELLSWORTH CHEESE CURDS

$13.00

Better than the State Fair! - Wisconsin cheese curds battered in tempura, fried until golden brown. Served with ranch or marinara

WALLEYE FINGERS

$14.00

Buttermilk fried walleye strips served with tartar sauce and lemon

FRIED SCALLOPS

$16.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00

Baked with mozzarella, topped with diced roma tomatoes. Served with grilled pita bread

STEAKS BITES

$15.00

Choice seasoned beef tips glazed with a red wine cajun sauce. Garnished with tabasco onion straws and scallions. Served with creamy horseradish

BEEF QUESADILLA

$13.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.00

Choice of shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef, stuffed in a flour tortilla with house cheese blend and pico de gallo. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream

STEAK QUESADILLA

$18.00

MEATLESS QUESADILLA

$11.00

BONELESS WINGS

$17.00

BONE IN WINGS

$19.00

Bone-in or boneless wings tossed in a choice of sauce with bleu cheese or ranch for dipping

FRIED PORK POTSTICKERS

$12.00

Pork-filled dumplings, steamed or fried, on a bed of Asian slaw. Served with pineapple teriyaki and soy sauce

STEAMED PORK POTSTICKERS

$12.00

NACHOS

$13.00

Choice of chicken, beef, or carnitas with home-made seasoned tortilla chips, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream and fresh jalapeno

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

FRY BASKET

$6.00

ONION RING BASKET

$11.00

TOT BASKET

$6.00

FLATBREADS

MAC & CHEESE FLATBREAD

$13.00

A fresh take on an old classic. Creamy cheese sauce, fusilli noodles & our cheese blend

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$14.00

House-made basil pesto sauce, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh julienne basil & fresh mozzarella served with a balsamic reduction

THE SOPRANO

$15.00

Alfredo sauce, Italian sausage, prosciutto, spinach, banana peppers

WRANGLER FLATBREAD

$13.00

BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, roasted corn salsa, cheddar, mozzarella, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo

ENTREES

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$17.00

Tri-colored peppers and onions sautéed with your choice of meat in our house seasoning blend. Served with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, salsa & pico de gallo. Available with 4 flour tortillas or lettuce cups

STEAK FAJITAS

$18.00

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$18.00

COMBO FAJITAS

$22.00

COCONUT CHICKEN BOWL

$16.00

Tempura fried chicken tossed in coconut cream sauce. Served on jasmine rice with stir fried broccoli, red pepper and pineapple. Topped with scallion and toasted coconut flake

CHIMICHANGA

$16.00

Choice of chicken or beef wrapped up in a flour tortilla with sautéed onions, tri-colored peppers, cilantro-lime rice, refried black beans & our mixed cheese blend, deep-fried & covered with a Blue Heron specialty cheese sauce, garnished with shredded lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream and a side of salsa

PORK CHOP

$23.00Out of stock

Dry rubbed 14oz double cut chop glazed in honey garlic sauce, served with a jalapeno cheddar potato cake and roasted southern creamed corn

CHEF'S CHOICE STEAK

$42.00Out of stock

Inquire with your server for details regarding cut and size of steak being offer, as it changes with market. Will be servd with rosemary-parmesan baby red potatoes and prosciutto wrapped grilled asparagus.

CHICKEN N' WAFFLES

$16.00

Spicy breaded chicken breast, Belgian waffle, maple butter, honey-bourbon syrup

KOREAN BEEF TACOS

$14.00

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$16.00

SOUPS & SALADS

SOUP DU JOUR

$4.00+

CHICKEN WILD RICE

$4.00+

FRENCH ONION

$4.00+

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar and bleu cheese, diced tomato, onion, and grilled chicken tossed in buffalo. Served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, fresh parmesan & croutons $11 Add grilled chicken for $3

CHEF SALAD

$14.00

Ham & turkey with applewood-smoked bacon, boiled egg, onion, tomato & shredded cheddar on a bed of greens with choice of dressing

COCONUT CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Spring mix, strawberries, pineapple, mandarin oranges and crispy coconut chicken breast. Served with a lemon poppyseed dressing

BLUE HERON HOUSE SALAD

$13.00

Spring mix, craisins, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles & our signature pomegranate vinaigrette

ITALIAN WEDGE SALAD

$14.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

SIDE CAESAR

$5.50

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$6.50

CHILI

$4.00+Out of stock

PASTAS

MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

Our signature cheese sauce tossed with fusilli pasta, topped with house cheese blend $12

BLUE HERON SPAGHETTI

$14.00

Old family recipe marinara with two hand-rolled meatballs, served over spaghetti with fresh basil & parmesan

MEATLESS SPAGHETTI

$12.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN PASTA

$16.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$15.00

Oven roasted chicken & creamy alfredo tossed with fettuccini, topped with fresh parmesan & tomatoes

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$18.00

ALFREDO-COMBO STYLE

$20.00

ALFREDO (NO MEAT)

$12.00

CHICKEN NEW ORLEANS

$18.00

Oven roasted chicken, andouille sausage, onions and peppers, tossed with fusilli pasta in cajun cream sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and roma wedges

SHRIMP NEW ORLEANS

$21.00

COMBO NEW ORLEANS

$23.00

BEEF STROGANOFF

$19.00

Sautéed steak tips, mixed wild mushrooms and Pappardelle egg noodles tossed in a home-made stroganoff sauce. Topped with sour cream and chive

BURGER/SANDWICH/WRAPS

BLUE HERON BLT

$12.00

Pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, sautéed onion & mayo on toasted grain bread

TRADITIONAL BLT

$11.00

OLD FASHION CLUB

$13.00

Ham, turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss, cheddar, lettuce, onion & tomato on white country bread with mayo

BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Pan-seared Cajun chicken topped with chipotle ranch, pepper-jack cheese, red onion, sliced tomato & shredded lettuce

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

CUBANO

$13.00

Marinated pork carnitas, smoked ham, house made pickle chips, Swiss cheese and honey Dijon mustard pressed inside a demi baguette

TENNESSEE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Spicy fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, house made pickles and coleslaw, on a toasted bun

SUNNY SLIDERS

$15.00

3 sliders with fried sunfish fillets, citrus micro greens, tartar sauce and fresh dill on Kings Hawaiian rolls

BYO CHICKEN

$11.00

BYO BURGER

$11.00

BYO BEYOND BURGER

$11.00

BACON BLEU BURGER

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, bleu cheese crumble, bacon, sautéed onions, toasted milk bun

DREAM BURGER

$14.00

Bacon-onion cream cheese spread, bacon, haystack onion, toasted milk bun

ROADHOUSE BURGER

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, house BBQ sauce, jumbo onion ring, toasted milk bun

TEXAS PATTYMELT

$15.00

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$14.00

Mixed wild mushrooms duxelles, double cut Swiss cheese on a toasted bun

HAWAIIAN TURKEY BURGER

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and bleu cheese dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla

TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato, chopped romaine and chipotle ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla

*AVOCADO STEAK WRAP

$15.00

Cajun steak bites, chopped romaine, bacon, tomato, avocado, scallions, haystack onions and Cajun Caesar, wrapped in flour tortilla dressing

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.00

VEGAN-MEXI WRAP

$11.00

Shredded iceberg, quinoa taco crumble, fire roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla

KIDS

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.00

Tortillas stuffed with our cheese blend

KIDS BEEF TACOS

$8.00

2 soft shells with meat, cheese, lettuce

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

A kid's favorite goldne fried to perfection

KIDS MINI CORNDOGS

$8.00

Just like being at the State Fair but bite-size

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00

Add pepperoni or sausage for $.75

KIDS STEAK BITES

$8.00

(4oz portion) seasoned with salt and pepper

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

An American classic perfect at the Blue Heron

KIDS BURGER

$8.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

A kid-sized burger topped with cheese

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$8.00

Served extra creamy just the way they like it!

KIDS MARINARA PASTA

$8.00

Red white sauce on a bed spaghetti or fettucine

KIDS MEATBALL PASTA

$8.00

KIDS ALFREDO

$8.00

KIDS ALFREDO W/CHIX

$8.00

KIDS BUTTER NOODLES

$8.00

SIDES & EXTRAS

SIDE FRIES

$3.50

SIDE TOTS

$3.50

SIDE CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$3.00

SIDE FRUIT

$3.50

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$3.00

SIDE BAKED BEANS

$3.00

SIDE ONION RINGS

$4.50

SIDE STEAMED VEGGIES

$3.00

SIDE RICE

$3.00

SIDE BABY REDS

$3.00

SIDE CELERY

$1.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.50

SIDE GUAC

$1.50

EXTRA CROSTINIS

$1.00

EXTRA TORTILLAS

$2.00

SIDE/ADD CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE/ADD SHRIMP

$5.00

SIDE JALAPENOS

$1.00

SIDE SAUTEE ONION

$1.50

SIDE SAUTEE MUSHROOM

$1.50

SIDE MUSH/ONION

$2.50

ADD SIDE SALAD

$3.00

ADD SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.00

ADD SIDE CAESER SALAD

$3.00

ADD CUP CWR

$3.00

ADD CUP SOUP DU JOUR

$3.00

ADD CUP FRENCH ONION

$3.00

ADD CUP CHILI

$3.00Out of stock

ADD CUP CHILI LOADED

$4.00Out of stock

ADD BOWL FRON

$4.00

ADD BOWL CWR

$4.00

ADD BOWL SOUP DU JOUR

$4.00

ADD BOWL CHILI

$4.00Out of stock

ADD BOWL CHILI LOADED

$5.00Out of stock

BREADSTICK

$0.50

BREAD BASKET

$3.50

SIDE QUESO CHEESE

$3.00

SIDE PINTO BEANS

$3.00

EXTRA LETTUCE BIBS

$1.00

RAM RANCH

$1.00

RAM BLU CHEESE

$1.00

RAM SOUR CREAM

$1.00

RAM SALSA

$1.00

RAM MAYO

$1.00

RAM BUFFALO

$1.00

RAM BBQ

$1.00

RAM PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

SIDE DRESSING

$1.00

RAM HORSEY

$1.00

RAM CHIPOLTE RANCH

$1.00

RAM PARM CHEESE

$1.00

RAM SEASONED SOUR CREAM

$1.00

WING SAUCE

$1.00

DESSERTS

A LA MODE

$1.50

CARROT CAKE

$12.00

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

COOKIE SKILLET

$9.00

PEACH BREAD PUDDING

$9.00Out of stock

PEANUT BUTTER CHOC CAKE

$9.00

NA Beverages

COKE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.25

SPRITE

$3.25

GINGERALE

$3.25

MELLO YELLOW

$3.25

PIBB XTRA

$3.25

ROOT BEER

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.25

ICED TEA

$3.25

ARNIE PALMER

$3.25

APPLE JUICE

$3.25

CRANBERRY

$3.25

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.25

OJ

$3.25

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.25

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

SODA WATER

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

MILK

$3.25

KID MILK REFILL

$1.00

KID JUICE REFILL

$1.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood family restaurant where you can come in, enjoy great food, atmosphere and relax!

Location

14725 Victor Hugo Blvd, Hugo, MN 55038

Directions

The Blue Heron Grill image
The Blue Heron Grill image
The Blue Heron Grill image

