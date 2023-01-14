The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA 26 Millyard #8

review star

No reviews yet

26 Millyard #8

Amesbury, MA 01950

Popular Items

Jalapeno Wontons
Haddock Po'Boy
Queso Dip

Appetizer

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

BBQ, Honey Mustard or Buffalo

Feta Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

wine, garlic butter sauce, tomato, onion, capers & garlic bread

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Truffle salt and parmesan

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

chipotle aioli, paprika and scallions

Korean BBQ Wings

$10.00

Spicy BBQ, crushed cashews and sesame seeds

Basket of Shoestrings

$6.00

Fish Taco

$5.00

Fried Haddock, corn salsa, lime sour cream, guacamole, pickled red onion & chipotle aioli

Bruschetta

$10.00Out of stock

sundried tomato, onion, spinach &EVOO

Queso Dip

$10.00

w/ soft pretzels

Dollar Oyster

$1.00Out of stock

Only available on Sundays

Jalapeno Wontons

$8.00

bacon, chipotle cream cheese filling with chili ranch dipping sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

with chips

Steak Taco

$5.00

Sriracha aioli, pickled red onion, cucumber, guacamole & cilantro

Chicken Bacon Tots

$12.00

Pork Empanadas

$12.00

Chipotle aioli, scallion & chimichurri sauce

Carl's Chili

$8.00

Salads

Caesar

$8.50

Parmesan & croutons

House Salad

$7.50

greens, onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers

Blue Moon Chicken Salad

$15.00

grilled chicken thigh, tomato, onion, artichokes, cucumbers, banana peppers, sundried tomatoes, parm cheese and lemon vinaigrette

Brussels Sprout Salad

$15.00

balsamic vinegar, EVOO, bacon, craisins, pumpkin seeds, cashews, arugula, tomato, onion and feta

Pub

Everything Burger

$15.00

2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries

Haddock Po'Boy

$16.00

cajun aioli, lettuce, tomato on a toasted baguette with fries

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

garlic aioli, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, Boursin garlic cheese spread & fries

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

garlic aioli, au jus & fries *Available Thursday thru Sunday until we run out!

Turkey BLT

$14.00

Croissant roll, guacamole, garlic aioli, swiss cheese, roasted turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & fries

Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Prosciutto, salami, coppa, parm, spinach, onion, artichokes, sun dried tomatoes & fries

Mediterranean Wrap

$14.00

falafel, tomato, onion, red pepper hummus, cucumber, feta & fries

Rib Grill Cheese

$17.00

braised beef, swiss cheese, demi glace & fries .

Bacon Jam Burger

$15.00

Habanero bacon jam, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$34.00

Asparagus, mushroom risotto, jalapeño cheddar cornbread & compound butter

Pan Seared Salmon

$19.00

Wild rice & asparagus

Bone-In Pork Chop

$20.00

cheddar bacon scallion mashed potatoes & grilled asparagus

Prime Rib

$30.00Out of stock

mashed potatoes, asparagus, au jus and horseradish cream. THURSDAY ONLY

Italian Sausage & Four Cheese Baked Tortellini

$17.00

riccota, parmesan, jack & mozzarella cheese in a tomato cream sauce

Shrimp Sautee

$18.00

penne, sauteed tomatoes, basil, onion, garlic, spinach, artichokes, capers in a white wine parmesan butter sauce with garlic bread

Blackened Swordfish

$18.00

Wild rice & pineapple salsa

Short Ribs

$29.00

mushroom risotto, peas, carrots & demi glace

Shepherds Pie

$18.00

braised beef, peas, carrots, parmesan mashed potato & scallions

Beef Stroganoff

$18.00

sour cream mushroom sauce, caramelized onion, mushroom truffle ravioli & spinach

Chicken Broccoli Mac

$18.00

smoked gouda cheese sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli & applewood smoked bacon

Osso Bucco

$26.00

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Warm Brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & chocolate sauce

Baileys Cake

$9.00

GF Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Two Scoops Vanilla

$4.50

Cranberry Nut Cake

$9.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$6.50

Tenders and Fries

$6.50

Cheese Tortellini

$6.50

Burger with Fries

$6.50

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Truffle

$6.50

Side Veg

$4.00

Side Garlic Bread

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Mashed

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury, MA 01950

Directions

