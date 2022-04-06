The Blue Ox
$$
191 Oxford St
Lynn, MA 01901
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mezze Platter
Lemon hummus, marinated olives, house made pickles, feta cheese, grilled pita bread
Baked Brie
Cherry, figs, apricot & raspberry, crostini, candied walnuts & truffle oil
Burrata
Serrano ham, marinated heirloom cherry tomatoes, grilled scallions
Mussels
Garlic, shallots, white wine, saffron, vadouvan aioli with grilled bread
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Hand cut aged potatoes, herbs, parmesan, white truffle oil, truffle aioli
Crispy Calamari
Peri peri sauce, banana & peppadew peppers, arugula, lime aioli
Signature Ox Wings
Cajun rub, oak smoked, hot honey sauce, blue cheese dressing, scallions, sesame seeds
Tuna Tartare
Cucumber, cilantro, scallions, chive cream, Ox chili sauce, potato chips
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Coarse sea salt, lemon thyme aioli
Jar of Blue Ox Maple Butter
4oz. jar of our famous Maple Butter. Buy two and save $!
Add Bread Basket
Lobster Taco Special
Available for a limited time! Freshly shucked local lobster, tomato, scallion, avocado, chipotle aioli, grilled flour tortillas
Scallop Special
Pan-seared Sea Scallops with a corn lime risotto, fennel salad, saffron corn creme
Salad & Soup
Clam Chowder
Bacon, Tobasco, chives, oyster crackers
Pear Salad
Little Leaf Farms greens, sliced pears, Vermont goat cheese, roasted hazelnuts, maple dressing
Classic Caesar Salad
Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan
Chopped Salad
Arugula, romaine, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, dried cherries, bacon, radish, candied walnuts, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Entrees
Burgers
Pan Roasted Salmon
Sardinian cous cous, San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic spinach
Icelandic Cod
Creamed corn, roasted baby Yukon potatoes, arugula, crispy shallots
OX Crispy Chicken
Herb marinated Bell & Evans boneless half-chicken with sage red bliss smashed potatoes, sautéed garlic & spinach, chicken au jus
14oz Kurobuta Pork Chop
Smokey baked beans, roasted French breakfast radishes, baby Yukon potatoes, peach glaze
Grilled Marinated Hanger Steak
Herb fries, grilled asparagus, green Chimichurri
Exotic Mushroom Risotto
Shrimp Scampi
House made linguini, cherry tomatoes, garlic, shallots, parmesan, white wine, lemon & butter sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese
Pork, beef & lamb ragu, garlic, rosemary, cream, parmesan
Halibut
Set up changes daily.
Sides
Side Hand Cut French Fries
Hand cut, aged potatoes; lemon-thyme aioli
Side Sweet Potato Wedges
Roasted sweet potato wedges served with a spicy smoked paprika honey, blue cheese
Side Red Bliss Smashed Potato
Mashed skin-on red bliss potatoes, sage infused cream, butter
Side Sauteed Spinach
sautéed with garlic & oil
Side Grilled Asparagus
Side of Beans
slow braised with bacon, smoked tomatoes, brown sugar and a secret blend of spices
Side Broccoli Rabe
Side Brussels Sprouts
Side Beets
Quart of Pickles
quart of our spicy Maitland Mountain farm pickles
Kids
Dessert
Berry Cocktail
assorted seasonal berries, house made whipped cream
Cheesecake
mascarpone cheese cake, graham cracker crust
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate mousse cake, chocolate frosting, house made whipped cream, mixed seasonal berries
Sticky Toffee Pudding
steamed English style pudding, house made toffee sauce, whipped cream
Three Scoop Ice Cream
Ox Catering Must Order 24hrs in Advance
Small Tray Mezze
Feeds 10-12 Lemon hummus, marinated olives, house made pickles, feta cheese, grilled pita bread
Large Tray Mezze
Feeds 18-20 Lemon hummus, marinated olives, house made pickles, feta cheese, grilled pita bread
Small Tray Ox Wings
Feeds 10-12 Cajun rub, oak smoked, hot honey sauce, blue cheese dressing, scallions, sesame seeds
Large Tray Ox Wings
Feeds 18-20 Cajun rub, oak smoked, hot honey sauce, blue cheese dressing, scallions, sesame seeds
Small Tray Tuna Tartare
Feeds 10-12 Cucumber, cilantro, scallions, chive cream, Ox chili sauce, potato chips
Large tray Tuna Tartare
Feeds 18-20 Cucumber, cilantro, scallions, chive cream, Ox chili sauce, potato chips
1/2 gallon Clam Chowder
Feeds 10-12 Bacon, tabasco, chives, oyster crackers
Gallon Clam Chowder
Feeds 18-20 Bacon, tabasco, chives, oyster crackers
Small Tray Pear Salad
Feeds 10-12 Little Leaf Farms greens, sliced pears, VT goat cheese, roasted hazelnuts, maple dressing
Large tray Pear Salad
Feeds 18-20 Little Leaf Farms greens, sliced pears, VT goat cheese, roasted hazelnuts, maple dressing
Small Tray Bolognese
Feeds 10-12 Pork, beef & lamb ragu, garlic, rosemary, cream, parmesan cheese
Large Tray Bolognese
Feeds 18-20 Pork, beef & lamb ragu, garlic, rosemary, cream, parmesan cheese
Small Tray Marinated Chicken
Feeds 10-12. Herb marinated grilled chicken breast, parsley. shallots, garlic, olive, caper, tarragon, olive oil, honey
Large Tray Marinated Chicken
Feeds 18-20. Herb marinated grilled chicken breast, parsley. shallots, garlic, olive, caper, tarragon, olive oil, honey
Small Tray Hanger Steak with Chimichurri
Feeds 10-12. Marinated (shallots, garlic, soy sauce, olive oil, grain mustard seeds, bay leaf) then grilled and served with our chimichurri (cilantro, parsley, chives, garlic, honey, olive oil, sherry vinegar) on the side.
Large Tray Hanger Steak with Chimichurri
Feeds 18-20. Marinated (shallots, garlic, soy sauce, olive oil, grain mustard seeds, bay leaf) then grilled and served with our chimichurri (cilantro, parsley, chives, garlic, honey, olive oil, sherry vinegar) on the side
Small Tray Salmon
Feeds 10-12. Seasoned with salt, pepper and olive oil. Pan seared skin on, garnished with lemon.
Large Tray Salmon
Feeds 18-20. Seasoned with salt, pepper and olive oil. Pan seared skin on, garnished with lemon.
Small Tray Sage Mashed Potatoes
Feeds 10-12. Red Bliss potatoes, sage infused butter and cream, salt, pepper.
Large Tray Sage Mashed Potatoes
Feeds 18-20. Red Bliss potatoes, sage infused butter and cream, salt, pepper.
Small Tray Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges
Feeds 10-12. Roasted sweet potato wedges, topped with our spicy smoked paprika honey and crumbled blue cheese.
Large Tray Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges
Feeds 18-20. Roasted sweet potato wedges, topped with our spicy smoked paprika honey and crumbled blue cheese.
Small Tray Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes
Feeds 10-12. Red Bliss potato wedges roasted with salt, pepper, rosemary and extra virgin olive oil.
Large Tray Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes
Feeds 18-20. Red Bliss potato wedges roasted with salt, pepper, rosemary and extra virgin olive oil.
Ox Favorites (To Go)
Pineapple Doli
Pineapple infused Ryan & Wood vodka
Barrel Aged Negroni
Oak barrel aged two months
Gina's Killer Margarita
Agavalles tequila, orange liqueur, lemon, lime, orange
Sophisticated Rickey
Raspberry vodka & liqueur, lime, splash prosecco
Sibling Rivalry
Ryan & Wood vodka, Canton ginger liqueur, St-Elder, lemon,
Long Island
Dirty & Hot
Ryan & Wood gin, sriracha, spicy pickle juice, Maitland Mountain pickle
Pear Martini
Pear three ways: Grey Goose, Mathilde Liqueur & Purée
Ginger Rodgers
Jalapeño infused Altos Reposado tequila, ginger liqueur, honey, lemon
Whiskey Cocktails (To Go)
Bacon & Legs
House-infused bacon Bulleit bourbon, VT maple syrup, Angostura bitters
Barrel-Aged Manhattan
Whiskey barrel aged two months
Bear Hunter
Rittenhouse rye, Barenjager honey liqueur, ginger ale, orange bitters
Black Manhattan
Four Roses bourbon, Amaro Averna, orange bitters, orange peel
Blood Orange Old Fashioned
Elijah Craig 12yr. bourbon, blood orange juice, rosemary simple syrup, orange bitters
Bourbon Mule
Bourbon, ginger beer, lime
Wine Cocktails (To Go)
Coffee Cocktails (To Go)
Beer Specials! (To Go)
Bottled/Canned Beer (To Go)
Athletic Run Wild N/A IPA
Bentwater Double Thunderfunk DIPA
Bentwater Sluice Juice
Buckler N/A
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Guiness Irish Stout
Jack's Abby Post Shift Pilsner
Lawson's Sip o Sunshine DIPA
Michelob Ultra
Miller Highlife
Narragansett Lager
Stella Artois
Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen
Zero Grav Conehead.
Zero Grav Madonna
GF Beer & Cider (To Go)
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
191 Oxford St, Lynn, MA 01901