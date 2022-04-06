Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Blue Ox

1,971 Reviews

$$

191 Oxford St

Lynn, MA 01901

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Ox Wings
Chopped Salad
Pear Salad

Appetizers

Mezze Platter

Mezze Platter

$17.00

Lemon hummus, marinated olives, house made pickles, feta cheese, grilled pita bread

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$16.00

Cherry, figs, apricot & raspberry, crostini, candied walnuts & truffle oil

Burrata

Burrata

$17.00

Serrano ham, marinated heirloom cherry tomatoes, grilled scallions

Mussels

Mussels

$17.00

Garlic, shallots, white wine, saffron, vadouvan aioli with grilled bread

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$13.00

Hand cut aged potatoes, herbs, parmesan, white truffle oil, truffle aioli

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Peri peri sauce, banana & peppadew peppers, arugula, lime aioli

Signature Ox Wings

Signature Ox Wings

$16.00

Cajun rub, oak smoked, hot honey sauce, blue cheese dressing, scallions, sesame seeds

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Cucumber, cilantro, scallions, chive cream, Ox chili sauce, potato chips

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$14.00

Coarse sea salt, lemon thyme aioli

Side Pita Bread $

Side Pita Bread $

$2.50
Jar of Blue Ox Maple Butter

Jar of Blue Ox Maple Butter

$5.00

4oz. jar of our famous Maple Butter. Buy two and save $!

Add Bread Basket

Add Extra Bread Basket $

$1.50

Add Extra Maple Butter $

$2.00
Lobster Taco Special

Lobster Taco Special

$24.00

Available for a limited time! Freshly shucked local lobster, tomato, scallion, avocado, chipotle aioli, grilled flour tortillas

Scallop Special

Scallop Special

$18.00Out of stock

Pan-seared Sea Scallops with a corn lime risotto, fennel salad, saffron corn creme

Salad & Soup

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$15.00

Bacon, Tobasco, chives, oyster crackers

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$14.00

Little Leaf Farms greens, sliced pears, Vermont goat cheese, roasted hazelnuts, maple dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Arugula, romaine, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, dried cherries, bacon, radish, candied walnuts, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Entrees

Burgers

Burgers

$18.00+Out of stock
Pan Roasted Salmon

Pan Roasted Salmon

$32.00

Sardinian cous cous, San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic spinach

Icelandic Cod

Icelandic Cod

$34.00

Creamed corn, roasted baby Yukon potatoes, arugula, crispy shallots

OX Crispy Chicken

OX Crispy Chicken

$29.00

Herb marinated Bell & Evans boneless half-chicken with sage red bliss smashed potatoes, sautéed garlic & spinach, chicken au jus

14oz Kurobuta Pork Chop

14oz Kurobuta Pork Chop

$34.00

Smokey baked beans, roasted French breakfast radishes, baby Yukon potatoes, peach glaze

Grilled Marinated Hanger Steak

Grilled Marinated Hanger Steak

$34.00

Herb fries, grilled asparagus, green Chimichurri

Exotic Mushroom Risotto

$30.00
Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$36.00

House made linguini, cherry tomatoes, garlic, shallots, parmesan, white wine, lemon & butter sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$29.00

Pork, beef & lamb ragu, garlic, rosemary, cream, parmesan

Halibut

Halibut

$39.00

Set up changes daily.

Sides

Side Hand Cut French Fries

Side Hand Cut French Fries

$10.00

Hand cut, aged potatoes; lemon-thyme aioli

Side Sweet Potato Wedges

Side Sweet Potato Wedges

$9.00

Roasted sweet potato wedges served with a spicy smoked paprika honey, blue cheese

Side Red Bliss Smashed Potato

Side Red Bliss Smashed Potato

$9.00

Mashed skin-on red bliss potatoes, sage infused cream, butter

Side Sauteed Spinach

Side Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

sautéed with garlic & oil

Side Grilled Asparagus

Side Grilled Asparagus

$10.00
Side of Beans

Side of Beans

$9.00

slow braised with bacon, smoked tomatoes, brown sugar and a secret blend of spices

Side Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Side Beets

$6.00

Quart of Pickles

$12.00

quart of our spicy Maitland Mountain farm pickles

Side Pita Bread $

Side Pita Bread $

$2.50
Side Chips $

Side Chips $

$6.00

Side Cucumbers $

$2.00

Side Hummus $

$6.00
Jar of Blue Ox Maple Butter

Jar of Blue Ox Maple Butter

$5.00

4oz. jar of our famous Maple Butter. Buy two and save $!

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

breaded white meat chicken tenders, served with our hand cut french fries

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$12.00

flatbread style cheese pizza, with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$12.00

house made rigatoni, available plain, with butter, parmesan cheese or marinara sauce

Dessert

Berry Cocktail

Berry Cocktail

$10.00

assorted seasonal berries, house made whipped cream

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$12.00

mascarpone cheese cake, graham cracker crust

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Chocolate mousse cake, chocolate frosting, house made whipped cream, mixed seasonal berries

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$12.00

steamed English style pudding, house made toffee sauce, whipped cream

Three Scoop Ice Cream

$12.00

Ox Catering Must Order 24hrs in Advance

Small Tray Mezze

$80.00

Feeds 10-12 Lemon hummus, marinated olives, house made pickles, feta cheese, grilled pita bread

Large Tray Mezze

$150.00

Feeds 18-20 Lemon hummus, marinated olives, house made pickles, feta cheese, grilled pita bread

Small Tray Ox Wings

$55.00

Feeds 10-12 Cajun rub, oak smoked, hot honey sauce, blue cheese dressing, scallions, sesame seeds

Large Tray Ox Wings

$105.00

Feeds 18-20 Cajun rub, oak smoked, hot honey sauce, blue cheese dressing, scallions, sesame seeds

Small Tray Tuna Tartare

$125.00

Feeds 10-12 Cucumber, cilantro, scallions, chive cream, Ox chili sauce, potato chips

Large tray Tuna Tartare

$225.00

Feeds 18-20 Cucumber, cilantro, scallions, chive cream, Ox chili sauce, potato chips

1/2 gallon Clam Chowder

$50.00

Feeds 10-12 Bacon, tabasco, chives, oyster crackers

Gallon Clam Chowder

$95.00

Feeds 18-20 Bacon, tabasco, chives, oyster crackers

Small Tray Pear Salad

$75.00

Feeds 10-12 Little Leaf Farms greens, sliced pears, VT goat cheese, roasted hazelnuts, maple dressing

Large tray Pear Salad

$125.00

Feeds 18-20 Little Leaf Farms greens, sliced pears, VT goat cheese, roasted hazelnuts, maple dressing

Small Tray Bolognese

$140.00

Feeds 10-12 Pork, beef & lamb ragu, garlic, rosemary, cream, parmesan cheese

Large Tray Bolognese

$260.00

Feeds 18-20 Pork, beef & lamb ragu, garlic, rosemary, cream, parmesan cheese

Small Tray Marinated Chicken

$120.00

Feeds 10-12. Herb marinated grilled chicken breast, parsley. shallots, garlic, olive, caper, tarragon, olive oil, honey

Large Tray Marinated Chicken

$230.00

Feeds 18-20. Herb marinated grilled chicken breast, parsley. shallots, garlic, olive, caper, tarragon, olive oil, honey

Small Tray Hanger Steak with Chimichurri

$175.00

Feeds 10-12. Marinated (shallots, garlic, soy sauce, olive oil, grain mustard seeds, bay leaf) then grilled and served with our chimichurri (cilantro, parsley, chives, garlic, honey, olive oil, sherry vinegar) on the side.

Large Tray Hanger Steak with Chimichurri

$340.00

Feeds 18-20. Marinated (shallots, garlic, soy sauce, olive oil, grain mustard seeds, bay leaf) then grilled and served with our chimichurri (cilantro, parsley, chives, garlic, honey, olive oil, sherry vinegar) on the side

Small Tray Salmon

$150.00

Feeds 10-12. Seasoned with salt, pepper and olive oil. Pan seared skin on, garnished with lemon.

Large Tray Salmon

$280.00

Feeds 18-20. Seasoned with salt, pepper and olive oil. Pan seared skin on, garnished with lemon.

Small Tray Sage Mashed Potatoes

$30.00

Feeds 10-12. Red Bliss potatoes, sage infused butter and cream, salt, pepper.

Large Tray Sage Mashed Potatoes

$56.00

Feeds 18-20. Red Bliss potatoes, sage infused butter and cream, salt, pepper.

Small Tray Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges

$30.00

Feeds 10-12. Roasted sweet potato wedges, topped with our spicy smoked paprika honey and crumbled blue cheese.

Large Tray Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges

$56.00

Feeds 18-20. Roasted sweet potato wedges, topped with our spicy smoked paprika honey and crumbled blue cheese.

Small Tray Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes

$30.00

Feeds 10-12. Red Bliss potato wedges roasted with salt, pepper, rosemary and extra virgin olive oil.

Large Tray Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes

$56.00

Feeds 18-20. Red Bliss potato wedges roasted with salt, pepper, rosemary and extra virgin olive oil.

Ox Favorites (To Go)

Pineapple Doli

Pineapple Doli

$12.00

Pineapple infused Ryan & Wood vodka

Barrel Aged Negroni

Barrel Aged Negroni

$13.00

Oak barrel aged two months

Gina's Killer Margarita

Gina's Killer Margarita

$13.00

Agavalles tequila, orange liqueur, lemon, lime, orange

Sophisticated Rickey

Sophisticated Rickey

$12.00

Raspberry vodka & liqueur, lime, splash prosecco

Sibling Rivalry

$12.00

Ryan & Wood vodka, Canton ginger liqueur, St-Elder, lemon,

Long Island

Long Island

$14.00
Dirty & Hot

Dirty & Hot

$13.00

Ryan & Wood gin, sriracha, spicy pickle juice, Maitland Mountain pickle

Pear Martini

Pear Martini

$13.00

Pear three ways: Grey Goose, Mathilde Liqueur & Purée

Ginger Rodgers

Ginger Rodgers

$13.00

Jalapeño infused Altos Reposado tequila, ginger liqueur, honey, lemon

Whiskey Cocktails (To Go)

Bacon & Legs

Bacon & Legs

$14.00

House-infused bacon Bulleit bourbon, VT maple syrup, Angostura bitters

Barrel-Aged Manhattan

Barrel-Aged Manhattan

$14.00

Whiskey barrel aged two months

Bear Hunter

Bear Hunter

$13.00

Rittenhouse rye, Barenjager honey liqueur, ginger ale, orange bitters

Black Manhattan

Black Manhattan

$13.00

Four Roses bourbon, Amaro Averna, orange bitters, orange peel

Blood Orange Old Fashioned

Blood Orange Old Fashioned

$14.00

Elijah Craig 12yr. bourbon, blood orange juice, rosemary simple syrup, orange bitters

Bourbon Mule

Bourbon Mule

$13.00

Bourbon, ginger beer, lime

Wine Cocktails (To Go)

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol, prosecco, splash of soda

Ox Sangria

$12.00

Choice of red or white; brandy, orange liqueur, fresh citrus fruit

Coffee Cocktails (To Go)

Espresso Martini

$14.00

House made vanilla infused vodka, Kahlua coffee liqueur, fresh espresso

Cappuccino Martini

$14.00

House made vanilla infused vodka, house made Irish cream, Kahlua coffee liqueur, fresh espresso

Beer Specials! (To Go)

4-pack craft beer special

$18.00

Assorted premium craft beers at an unbeatable price!

Bottled/Canned Beer (To Go)

Athletic Run Wild N/A IPA

$6.00

Bentwater Double Thunderfunk DIPA

$9.00

Bentwater Sluice Juice

$8.00

Buckler N/A

$5.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Guiness Irish Stout

$7.50

Jack's Abby Post Shift Pilsner

$8.00

Lawson's Sip o Sunshine DIPA

$10.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Highlife

$6.00

Narragansett Lager

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen

$7.00

Zero Grav Conehead.

$8.00

Zero Grav Madonna

$10.00

GF Beer & Cider (To Go)

Artifact Wild Thing

$8.00

Downeast Cider

$8.00
Far From The Tree Macachusetts

Far From The Tree Macachusetts

$8.00

Dry cider, made the traditional way with no added sugar or back juicing. True expression of the Macintosh

Wolffer No. 139 Rose Cider

$7.50

Ground Breaker IPA GF

$8.50

New Planet Pale Ale GF

$8.00

Bottles of Wine TO GO

BTL Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00
BTL Francis Ford Coppola PN 'Director's Cut'

BTL Francis Ford Coppola PN 'Director's Cut'

$58.00
BTL Davis Bynum Chardonnay

BTL Davis Bynum Chardonnay

$50.00
BTL Andrian Pinot Grigio

BTL Andrian Pinot Grigio

$50.00
BTL Whispering Angel Rose

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$54.00
BTL Avissi Prosecco Brut

BTL Avissi Prosecco Brut

$46.00
MINI MOET

MINI MOET

$18.00

Merchandise

Sweatshirt - Pullover Hoodie

Sweatshirt - Pullover Hoodie

$50.00
Sweatshirt - Zip Front

Sweatshirt - Zip Front

$50.00
T Shirt

T Shirt

$25.00
Hat - Trucker, Navy/White

Hat - Trucker, Navy/White

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

191 Oxford St, Lynn, MA 01901

Directions

Gallery
The Blue Ox image
The Blue Ox image
The Blue Ox image

