  • Home
  • /
  • Northport
  • /
  • The Blue Plate - Northport - 450 McFarland Boulevard
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Blue Plate - Northport 450 McFarland Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

450 McFarland Boulevard

Northport, AL 35476

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger Steak
Chicken Tenders
Pork Chop

Appetizers

Chicken Livers & Gizzards

$5.99Out of stock

6 Cornbread

$2.29

6 Hushpuppies

$2.29

Potato Chips

$5.99

thinly sliced and served with spicy ranch sauce

Chicken Gizzards

$5.99

Chicken Livers

$5.99

Fried Dill Pickles

$5.99

served with our spicy ranch sauce

Onion Rings

$5.99

Blue Plate Specials

Chicken Livers & Gizzards

$9.59Out of stock

Baked Chicken

$9.99

1/4 white breast

BBQ Chicken

$9.99

1/4 white breast with homemade BBQ sauce

BBQ Plate

$10.49

pulled pork served with our homemade BBQ sauce and Texas toast

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$12.49

boneless breast of mouth-watering fried chicken served smothered, covered, or plain

Catfish Dinner

$13.99

Farm-Raised in Alabama, boneless fillets

Country Fried Steak

$11.49

lip-smacking tender fried cubed steak covered with your choice of brown or white gravy

Chicken and Dressing

$10.99

bone-in breast with giblet gravy

Chicken Livers

$9.59Out of stock

Southern-fried treat, get 1/2 & 1/2 or choose one

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Fried, Grilled or Blackened

Gizzards

$9.59

Southern-fried treat, get 1/2 & 1/2 or choose one

Hamburger Steak

$10.99

chopped steak smothered in sautéed onions, mushrooms and gravy

Beef Liver & Onions

$8.59

cooked on flat griddle w/onions & gravy

Marinated Chicken Breast

$12.49

marinated in a tangy soy sauce mixture

Meatloaf

$9.99

perfectly seasoned meatloaf covered in a tomato sauce like from days past

Pork Chop

$10.49

two 4oz chops, fried or grilled

Pork Ribeye

$13.99

lightly marinated prime pork steak, chargrilled

Pork Roast with Gravy

$10.49

southern-seasoned, slow cooked and fork tender served with gravy

Grilled Salmon

$14.99

fresh salmon over rice

Gulf Shrimp

$13.99

dozen medium shrimp fried, grilled, or blackened

Pecan Smoked Chicken

$12.49

boneless breast served with Alabama white BBQ sauce

Tilapia Fillet

$9.99

blackened served over rice w/ tartar sauce

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$6.99

slow-cooked pulled pork with our homemade BBQ sauce

BLT

$5.99

crisp bacon, green lettuce, and a slice of fresh red tomato served on toasted wheat bread

Blue Plate Cheeseburger *

$9.79

our signature, 1/2 lb., all beef patty served with American cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

your choice of either thinly sliced sirloin or grilled chicken tenders topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich *

$7.99

our made-from-scratch creamy chicken salad served on toasted wheat bread

Chicken Sandwich *

$7.99

boneless chicken breast served on a toasted bun, with Alabama white BBQ sauce

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.99

10 shrimp, fried, grilled, or blackened

Pecan Smoked Chicken

$10.99

Smokehouse Burger *

$10.49

our Blue Plate cheeseburger with Monterey Jack cheese, crisp bacon, fried onion ring, and our homemade smoky BBQ sauce

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$6.99

bowl of vegetable beef or soup of the day and grilled cheese

Soups & Salads

6 oz. Dressing

$1.00

Blue Plate Chef Salad

$9.99

a bed of crisp lettuce loaded with chicken, ham, shredded cheese, eggs, tomato, and onion

Chicken Salad Plate

$9.99

our made-from-scratch creamy chicken salad surrounded by an assortment of seasonal fresh fruit

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

grilled chicken strips served over a bed of crisp lettuce and topped with tomatoes, cheese, and sliced onion

Low Calorie Plate

$9.99

your choice of grilled chicken or hamburger patty served with an assortment of seasonal fresh fruit and cottage cheese

Mini Chef

$7.99

Soup & Salad

$6.29

small tossed salad with your choice of soup homemade vegetable beef or soup of the day

Soup of the Day

$3.49+

Vegetable Beef

$3.49+

Junior Blue Selections

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Bowl of Mac & Cheese

$4.59

Jr. Catfish

$8.99

Jr. Country Fried Steak

$9.29

Jr. Chicken Breast

$6.89

Jr. Chicken Tenders

$6.29

Jr. Pork Chop

$6.49

Jr. Cheeseburger

$8.49Out of stock

Jr. Chicken Gizzards

$7.59

Jr. Chicken Liver

$7.59

Jr. Shrimp

$7.99

PB&J

$4.99

Vegetables and Side Items

1 Veggie Plate

$2.29

3 Veggie Plate

$6.59

4 Veggie Plate

$8.79

5 Veggie Plate

$10.79

Desserts

Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Pie

$3.99

Dessert of the Day w/Ice Cream

$3.28

Pecan Pie

$3.99

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$1.99

Milkshake

$2.99

Dessert of the Day

$2.29

A La Carte

Baked Chicken

$6.99

BBQ Sandwich

$4.99

Beef Liver & Onions

$4.59

BLT

$3.99

Catfish Strip(1)

$2.49

Catfish Strips(4)

$9.99

Country Fried Steak

$7.49

Chicken Breast

$8.49

Chicken Philly

$6.99

Chicken Salad (Bowl)

$8.49

Chicken Salad (Scoop)

$5.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Chicken Tender(1)

$1.49

Chicken Tenders(4/5)

$5.99

Chicken Gizzards

$5.99

Chicken and Dressing

$7.99

Chicken Livers

$5.99

Pork Chop(1)

$4.49

Pork Chops(2)

$6.49

Cheeseburger

$7.79

Cheese Steak Meat

$4.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$6.99

Cheese Toast

$0.99

Diced Ham

$0.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Hamburger Steak

$6.99

Meatloaf

$5.99

Pork Ribeye

$9.99

Pork Roast & Gravy

$6.49

Salmon

$10.99

Shrimp(1)

$1.29

Shrimp(6)

$5.99

Shrimp(12)

$9.99

Tilapia

$5.99

All Veg on Side

All Veg on Side

$0.25

Fill Now

Fill Now

Extra Cornbread

Extra Cornbread

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.29

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Mello Yellow

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Other

Coffee

$2.29

Water

Lemonade

$2.29

Fruit Punch

$2.29

Milk

$2.29

Arnold Palmer

$2.29

Thursday Daily Special

Beef Tips & Rice

$11.99

2 piece Fried Chicken

$8.99

Beef Tips & Rice - Bowl

$7.99

Friday Daily Special

Salmon Croquettes

$9.99Out of stock

Smoked Pork Chop

$8.99

Merchandise

Shirt

$16.00

Apron

$6.50

Hat

$16.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

450 McFarland Boulevard, Northport, AL 35476

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr Bill's Southern Diner
orange star4.5 • 640
2715 McFarland Blvd Northport, AL 35476
View restaurantnext
Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa
orange starNo Reviews
1653 Mcfarland Boulevard North Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
View restaurantnext
Billy's - Northport Location
orange star3.5 • 64
430 Main Ave Northport, AL 35476
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse - Tuscaloosa
orange starNo Reviews
1490 Northbank Pkwy #110 Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
View restaurantnext
Moe's Original BBQ - Tuscaloosa
orange starNo Reviews
2101 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Tuscaloosa
orange star4.5 • 793
2325 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Northport

Mr Bill's Southern Diner
orange star4.5 • 640
2715 McFarland Blvd Northport, AL 35476
View restaurantnext
Pastor's Kitchen - Northport
orange star4.7 • 419
2511 McFarland Blvd Northport, AL 35476
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Northport
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
No reviews yet
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston