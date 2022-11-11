The Blue Plate - Northport 450 McFarland Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
450 McFarland Boulevard, Northport, AL 35476
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa
No Reviews
1653 Mcfarland Boulevard North Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
View restaurant