The Blue Plate imageView gallery

The Blue Plate Temple ISD

review star

No reviews yet

415 N 31st St

Temple, TX 76504

Order Again

Daily Specials

Frito Pie with Water

$5.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.75

Peanutbutter Cookie

$0.75

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.00

Americano

$3.00

Plain Latte

$3.00

Caramel Latte

$3.00

Mocha Latte

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Flat White

$3.00

Caramel Frappucino

$4.00

Mocha Frappucino

$4.00

Vanilla Frappucino

$4.00

Ice Coffee

$2.00

Other Drinks

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.00

Pineapple Paradise Smoothie

$4.00

Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie

$4.00

Gatorade

$1.50

Water Bottle

$0.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Flavored Water Bottle

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

415 N 31st St, Temple, TX 76504

Directions

Gallery
The Blue Plate image

