Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Bagels

The Blueberry Muffin - Pinehills

253 Reviews

$$$

12 Village Green South

Plymouth, MA 02360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese
Toast
Bacon

Eggs

One Egg Meal

$5.99

Served with toast, homefries and the option for bacon, sausage or ham.

Two Egg Meal

$7.99

Served with toast, home fries and the option for bacon, sausage or ham.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$11.99

Homemade hash served with two eggs any style and toast

Braised Short Rib Hash

$13.99

Tender short rib, caramelized onion, spinach, potato glazed with demi glaće and served with two eggs any style and toast

Eggs Benedict

$11.99

Toasted english muffin topped with seared ham, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce served with home fries

Breakfast BLT

$10.99

Served with home fries

Southern Comfort

$11.99

Two eggs any style served with three sausage links, home fries and homemade biscuits covered in gravy

Sweet Potato Hash

$13.99

South of the Border

$11.99

Grilled corn bread topped with scrambled eggs, hollandaise, black beans, salsa, cheddar cheese, and sour cream served with home fries

Lumberjack

$13.99

Hash Benedict

$13.99

Toasted english muffin, seared corned beef hash with two poached eggs, hollandaise and home fries

Short Rib Benedict

$13.99

Grilled corn bread, tender short rib, arugula, poached eggs with hollandaise, demi glaće and served with home fries

Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Seared NY strip served with two eggs any style, home fries and toast

Pancakes & French Toast

1 Plain Pancake

$5.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

2 Plain Pancakes

$8.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

1 Gluten Free Pancake

$7.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

2 Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

French Toast (3)

$8.99

Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter

Blueberry Cake French Toast (3)

$9.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

Waffles

Plain Waffle

$7.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Served with home fries and toast

Cheese & Meat Omelette

$10.99

Served with home fries and toast

Veggie Omelette

$10.99

Sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms served with home fries and toast

Western Omelette

$10.99

Sauteed onions, peppers, ham scrambler style served with home fries and toast

Mexican Omelette

$11.99

Sauteed onions, peppers with salsa, cheddar cheese, sour cream served with home fries and toast

Bacon, Onion, Gouda

$11.99

Short Rib and Cheese

$13.49

Served with home fries and toast

The Olympia Omelette

$10.99

Sauteed spinach, tomato, black olives, feta cheese served with home fries and toast

Shaved Steak & Cheese Omelette

$13.99

Served with home fries and toast

Hash and Cheese

$13.49

Served with home fries and toast

Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar

$11.99

Sides

One Egg

$1.79

Two Eggs

$3.58

Three Eggs

$5.37

Home Fries

$3.29

Bacon

$4.99

Ham

$4.99

Sausage

$4.99

Avocado

$2.00

Bagel

$2.99

Spinach

$1.00

Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

Half Bacon

$2.50

Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Bowl Oatmeal

$3.99

Toast

$2.99

Half Sausage

$2.50

Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Cereal

$2.29

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side of Hollandaise

$1.00

Half Bacon / Half Sausage

$4.99

Impossible Sausage (3)

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Hash

$8.99

Side Jalapeno Bacon

$5.99

Side Short Rib Hash

$8.99

Side of Turkey

$5.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

Takeout Yogurt

$4.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Steak

$7.00

Small Side Fruit

$2.99

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Takeout Fruit Cup

$5.99

Half Order Homefries

$1.50

Bag Chips

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.99

Caramelized Onion

$0.99

Greens

$1.99

Grilled Tomato

$0.99

Half Dozen Bagels

$14.99

Side corn bread

$2.99

Kids

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.49

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

Kids French Toast

$5.49

Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter

Kids 1 Egg, Home fries & Toast

$5.49

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Peanut Butter Toast

$9.99

Street Corn Toast

$9.99

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$5.99

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$5.99

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$5.99

Egg and Cheese

$4.99

Hash, Egg, Cheese

$7.50

Breakfast Wrap

$6.99

Impossible Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey, Egg, Cheese

$9.99

Healthy Starts

Overnight Oats

$7.99

Impossible Sandwich

$6.99

Fruit Boat

$7.99

Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Side of Greens

$1.99

Burgers

Jalapeño Smash Burger

$9.99

Breakfast Smash Burger

$9.99

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Mushroom Burger

$9.99

Soup, Salad, Sides

Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$8.99

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$4.99

Quart of Soup

$9.49

Side Dressing

$1.00

Citrus Salad

$9.99

Blueberry Date Salad

$13.00

Turkey Bacon Avocado Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

BLT

$6.99

Short Rib Melt

$9.99

Grilled sourdough with tender short rib, herb aioli, caramelized onions and melty swiss cheese

Jalapeno Bacon Melt

$9.99

Grilled sourdough with sweet and smoky chipotle aioli, fresh tomato, creamy cheddar cheese and our house rubbed jalapeño bacon

Bacon Onion Jam BLT

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and our house made bacon onion jam on toasted multigrain

Mushroom Melt

$9.99

Turkey BLT

$9.99

Gouda Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Takeout Drinks

Coffee 10oz

$2.50

Coffee 16oz

$2.75

Coffee 20oz

$3.25

Tea 10oz

$2.50

Tea 16oz

$2.75

Tea 20oz

$3.25

Box of Joe

$20.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cold Brew Med

$4.50

Cold Brew Large

$5.25

Iced Coffee 16oz

$3.50

Iced Coffee 24oz

$3.75

Iced Tea 16oz

$3.50

Iced Tea 24oz

$3.75

Coca-Cola 16oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 16oz

$2.50

Sprite 16oz

$2.50

Ginger Ale 16oz

$2.50

Pink Lemonade 16oz

$2.50

Iced Tea 16oz

$2.50

Coca-Cola 24 oz

$2.75

Diet Coke 24oz

$2.75

Sprite 24oz

$2.75

Ginger Ale 24oz

$2.75

Pink Lemonade 24oz

$2.75

Iced Tea 24oz

$2.75

Kids Soda

$2.25

Bottle Water

$1.99

Apple Juice 10oz

$2.50

Cranberry Juice 10oz

$2.50

Orange Juice 10oz

$2.50

Ruby Red 10oz

$2.50

Tomato Juice 10oz

$2.50

Apple Juice 16oz

$3.00

Cranberry Juice 16oz

$3.00

Orange Juice 16oz

$3.00

Ruby Red 16oz

$3.00

Tomato Juice 16oz

$3.00

Apple Juice 24oz

$3.50

Cranberry Juice 24oz

$3.50

Orange Juice 24oz

$3.50

Ruby Red 24oz

$3.50

Tomato Juice 24oz

$3.50

Milk 10oz

$2.50

Milk 16oz

$3.00

Milk 24oz

$3.50

Choc Milk 10oz

$2.50

Choc Milk 16oz

$3.00

Choc Milk 24oz

$3.50

Hot Choc 10oz

$2.50

Hot Choc 16oz

$3.00

Hot Choc 20oz

$3.50

Cappuccino 10oz

$3.50

Cappuccino 16oz

$3.75

Cappuccino 20oz

$4.50

Specialty 10oz

$3.50

Specialty 16oz

$3.75

Specialty 20oz

$4.50

Coffee Refill

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Muffins

Half Dozen Muffins

$11.99

Dozen Muffins

$21.99

Blueberry Muffin

$2.49

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$2.49

Blueberry Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.49

Coffee Cake

$2.49

Blueberry Corn Muffin

$2.49

Lemon Poppy

$2.49

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.49

Corn Muffin

$2.49

Cranberry Muffin

$2.49

Morning Glory Muffin

$2.49

Pistachio Muffin

$2.49

Raspberry Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.49

Gluten Free Muffin

$2.99

GF Half Dozen Muffins

$15.99

Donuts

Decorative Donuts

$5.00

Half Dozen Donuts

$6.99

Dozen Donuts

$9.99

Apple Filled Donut

$1.29

Blueberry Cake Donut

$1.29

Boston Cream Donut

$1.29

Buttercream Filled Donut

$1.29

Butternut Crunch Donut

$1.29

Chocolate Frosted Donut

$1.29

Chocolate Glazed Donut

$1.29

Chocolate w/ Sprinkles

$1.29

Coconut Donut

$1.29

Dozen Specialty

$21.99

Honey Dew Donut

$1.29

Honey Dip Donut

$1.29

Jelly Filled Donut

$1.29

Lemon Filled Donut

$1.29

Specialty Donut

$2.99

Cider Donut

$1.99

Half Dozen Specialty

$14.99

Fancy

Half Dozen Pastries

$13.99

Dozen Pastries

$24.99

Cinnamon Sticks

$2.99

Raspberry Sticks

$2.99

Breads

Blueberry Bread

$5.99

GF Blueberry Bread

$6.99

Cups

Tumbler 24 oz.

$15.00

Hot Cup 20 oz.

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

12 Village Green South, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

Gallery
The Blueberry Muffin image
The Blueberry Muffin image
The Blueberry Muffin image
The Blueberry Muffin image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Blueberry Muffin - Plymouth
orange star4.7 • 253
2240 State Road Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Water Street Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
25 Water Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Keegans Kreation
orange star4.9 • 96
20 Court Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Marshland Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,008
109 Route 6A Sandwich, MA 02563
View restaurantnext
The Blueberry Muffin - Kingston
orange star4.6 • 577
164 Summer St Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
We will be closed Monday, February 1st for our annual deep cleaning. We will re-open on Wednesday, February 3rd.
orange star4.7 • 437
149 Cotuit Road Marstons Mills, MA 02648
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plymouth

Tavern on the Wharf
orange star4.5 • 3,400
6 Town Wharf Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 2,048
318 Court st Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Surfside Smokehouse
orange star4.3 • 923
14 Union Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar - 170 Water St
orange star4.0 • 912
170 Water St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Kogi Bar and Grill
orange star4.6 • 723
8 Court St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Lucioso's Pub - Plymouth, MA
orange star4.2 • 606
6 Spring Ln Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plymouth
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Scituate
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston