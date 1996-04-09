Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Bagels

The Blueberry Muffin - Plymouth

253 Reviews

$$$

2240 State Road

Plymouth, MA 02360

Eggs

One Egg Meal

$5.99

Served with home fries and toast

One Egg w/ Meat

$7.99

Served with home fries and toast

Two Eggs Meal

$7.99

Served with home fries and toast

Two Eggs w/ Meat

$9.99

Served with home fries and toast

Breakfast BLT

$10.99

Served with Homefries

The Lumberjack

$13.99

Two eggs any style served with your choice of meat, home fries, toast and choice of two pancakes or two slices french toast

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$11.99

Homemade hash served with two eggs any style and toast

Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Seared NY strip served with two eggs any style, home fries and toast

Eggs Benedict

$11.99

Toasted english muffin topped with seared ham, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce served with home fries

Southern Comfort

$11.99

Two eggs any style served with three sausage links, home fries and homemade biscuits covered in gravy

South of the Border

$11.99

Grilled corn bread topped with scrambled eggs, hollandaise, black beans, salsa, cheddar cheese, and sour cream served with home fries

Sweet Potato Hash

$13.99

Crumbled sausage, roasted sweet potato, caramelized onion, spinach served with two eggs any style and toast

Braised Short Rib Hash

$13.99

Tender short rib, caramelized onion, spinach, potato glazed with demi glaće and served with two eggs any style and toast

Hash Benedict

$13.99

Toasted english muffin, seared corned beef hash with two poached eggs, hollandaise and home fries

Braised Short Rib Benedict

$13.99

Grilled corn bread, tender short rib, arugula, poached eggs with hollandaise, demi glaće and served with home fries

Pancakes & French Toast

2 Plain Pancakes

$7.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

1 Plain Pancake

$5.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

Pumpkin Pancake (1)

$7.00

Pumpkin Pancakes (2)

$12.00

1 Blueberry Pancake

$6.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

2 Blueberries

$9.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

1 Choc. Chip

$6.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

2 Choc. Chip

$9.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

1 Gluten Free Pancake

$7.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

2 Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

French Toast (4)

$8.99

Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter

Blueberry Cake French Toast (3)

$9.99

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

Waffle

Waffles

$7.99

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Served with home fries and toast

Cheese & Meat Omelette

$10.99

Served with home fries and toast

Veggie Omelette

$10.99

Sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms served with home fries and toast

Western Omelette

$10.99

Sauteed onions, peppers, ham scrambler style served with home fries and toast

Mexican Omelette

$11.99

Sauteed onions, peppers with salsa, cheddar cheese, sour cream served with home fries and toast

The Olympia Omelette

$10.99

Sauteed spinach, tomato, black olives, feta cheese served with home fries and toast

Bacon, Onion, Gouda

$11.99

Shaved Steak & Cheese Omelette

$14.99Out of stock

Served with home fries and toast

Hash and Cheese

$13.49

Served with home fries and toast

Short Rib and Cheese

$13.49

Served with home fries and toast

Jalapeño Bacon Cheddar

$11.99

Sides

One Egg

$1.79

Two Eggs

$3.58

Three Eggs

$5.37

Home Fries

$3.29

Bacon

$4.99

Avocado

$2.00

Ham

$4.99

Sausage

$4.99

Bagel

$2.99

Bowl Oatmeal

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Side of Jalapeno Bacon

$5.99

Side of Greens

$1.99

Short Rib Hash

$8.99

Sweet Potato Hash

$8.99

Side of Corn Bread

$2.99

Pure Maple Syrup

$3.00

Half Bacon / Half Sausage

$3.99

Half Order Homefries

$1.59

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Side of Turkey

$5.00

Impossible Sausage (3)

$5.00

Toast

$2.99

Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Cereal

$2.29

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side of Hollandaise

$1.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

Takeout Yogurt

$5.99

Takeout Fruit Cup

$4.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Small Side Fruit

$2.00

Dozen Bagels

$15.00

Dozen Bagels with CC

$18.00

Kids

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.49

Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter

Kids French Toast

$5.49

Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter

Kids 1 Egg, Home fries & Toast

$5.49

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Street Corn Toast

$9.99

Peanut Butter Toast

$9.99

Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$5.99

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$5.99

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$5.99

Egg and Cheese

$4.99

Hash, Egg, Cheese

$7.50

Turkey, Egg, Cheese

$9.99

Impossible Sandwich

$6.99

Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Healthy Starts

Impossible Sandwich

$6.99

Fruit Boat

$7.99

Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Side of greens

$1.99

Overnight Oats

$7.99

Burgers

Breakfast Smash Burger

$9.99

Jalapeno Smash Burger

$9.99

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Mushroom Burger

$9.99

Soup, Salad, Sides

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$4.99

Quart of Soup

$9.49

Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$8.99

Side French Fries

$3.99

Side Dressing

$1.00

Citrus Salad

$9.99

Blueberry Date Salad

$13.00

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$14.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

BLT

$6.99

Bacon Onion Jam BLT

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and our house made bacon onion jam on toasted multigrain

Short Rib Melt

$9.99

Grilled sourdough with tender short rib, herb aioli, caramelized onions and melty swiss cheese

Jalapeno Bacon Melt

$9.99

Grilled sourdough with sweet and smoky chipotle aioli, fresh tomato, creamy cheddar cheese and our house rubbed jalapeño bacon

Mushroom Melt

$9.99

Turkey BLT

$9.99

Gouda Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Takeout Drinks

Coffee 10oz

$2.50

Coffee 16oz

$2.75

Coffee 20oz

$3.25

Tea 10oz

$2.50

Tea 16oz

$2.75

Tea 20oz

$3.50

Box of Joe

$20.00

Iced Coffee 16oz

$3.50

Iced Coffee 24oz

$3.75

Iced Tea 16oz

$3.50

Iced Tea 24oz

$3.75

Coca-Cola 16oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 16oz

$2.50

Sprite 16oz

$2.50

Ginger Ale 16oz

$2.50

Pink Lemonade 16oz

$2.50

Iced Tea 16oz

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.99

Coca-Cola 24 oz

$2.75

Diet Coke 24oz

$2.75

Sprite 24oz

$2.75

Ginger Ale 24oz

$2.75

Pink Lemonade 24oz

$2.75

Iced Tea 24oz

$2.75

Apple Juice 10oz

$2.50

Cranberry Juice 10oz

$2.50

Orange Juice 10oz

$2.50

Ruby Red 10oz

$2.50

Tomato Juice 10oz

$2.50

Apple Juice 16oz

$3.00

Cranberry Juice 16oz

$3.00

Orange Juice 16oz

$3.00

Ruby Red 16oz

$3.00

Tomato Juice 16oz

$3.00

Apple Juice 24oz

$3.50

Cranberry Juice 24oz

$3.50

Orange Juice 24oz

$3.50

Ruby Red 24oz

$3.50

Tomato Juice 24oz

$3.50

Milk 10oz

$2.50

Milk 16oz

$3.00

Milk 24oz

$3.50

Choc Milk 10oz

$2.50

Choc Milk 16oz

$3.00

Choc Milk 24oz

$3.50

Hot Choc 10oz

$2.50

Hot Choc 16oz

$3.00

Hot Choc 20oz

$3.50

Cappuccino 10oz

$3.50

Cappuccino 16oz

$3.75

Cappuccino 20oz

$4.25

Specialty 10oz

$3.50

Specialty 16oz

$3.75

Specialty 20oz

$4.25

Coffee Refill

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Muffins

Half Dozen Muffins

$11.99

Dozen Muffins

$21.99

Blueberry Muffin

$2.49

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$2.49

Blueberry Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.49

Coffee Cake

$2.49

Blueberry Corn Muffin

$2.49

Lemon Poppy

$2.49

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.49

Corn Muffin

$2.49

Cranberry Muffin

$2.49

Morning Glory Muffin

$2.49

Pistachio Muffin

$2.49

Raspberry Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.49

Gluten Free Muffin

$2.99

GF Half Dozen Muffins

$15.99

Donuts

Decorative Donuts

$5.00

Half Dozen Donuts

$6.99

Dozen Donuts

$9.99

Apple Filled Donut

$1.29

Blueberry Cake Donut

$1.29

Boston Cream Donut

$1.29

Buttercream Filled Donut

$1.29

Butternut Crunch Donut

$1.29

Chocolate Frosted Donut

$1.29

Chocolate Glazed Donut

$1.29

Chocolate w/ Sprinkles

$1.29

Coconut Donut

$1.29

Honey Dew Donut

$1.29

Honey Dip Donut

$1.29

Jelly Filled Donut

$1.29

Lemon Filled Donut

$1.29

Specialty Donut

$1.99

Half Dozen Specialty

$10.49

Dozen Specialty

$19.98

Fancy

Half Dozen Pastries

$13.99

Dozen Pastries

$24.99

Cinnamon Stick

$2.99

Raspberry Stick

$2.99

Breads

Blueberry Bread

$5.99

GF Blueberry Bread

$6.99

Cups

Tumbler 24 oz.

$15.00

Hot Cup 20 oz.

$12.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 1:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2240 State Road, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

