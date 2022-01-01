  • Home
  • /
  • Centralia
  • /
  • The Bluebird Bistro located in downtown Centralia, Missouri
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bluebird Bistro located in downtown Centralia, Missouri

review star

No reviews yet

106 West Railroad Street

Suite 103

Centralia, MO 65240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chipotle Chicken

Sandwich

BLT

$9.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on buttered and toasted sourdough bread

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce and blue cheese dressing served on a toasted hoagie

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

grilled chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing served on a toasted hoagie

Chicken Salad

$9.99

scoop of cool chicken salad, lettuce and pepper served on a soft croissant

Classic Sandwich-BYO

$8.99

choice of meat, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of bread

Club Sandwich

$10.99

turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard dressing on wheat bread

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$8.99

provolone, cheddar and white American cheese served on buttered and toasted sourdough bread

Hot Ham and Cheese

$8.99

grilled hot ham and cheese served on buttered and toasted sourdough bread

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$9.99

grilled chicken, cream cheese and chive spread, bacon, white American cheese and jalapenos served on buttered and toasted sourdough bread

The Magoo

$9.99

fried bologna, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and smashed potato chips served on buttered and toasted sourdough bread

Turkey and Pesto

$9.99

turkey, provolone cheese, pesto sauce, lettuce and tomato on sourdough

Veggie

$8.99

lettuce, spinach leaves, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, pesto cream cheese spread, salt and pepper served on a tortilla wrap

Chipotle Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken, chipotle mayo, bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion served on buttered and toasted sourdough bread

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, white American cheese, BBQ aioli, fried onions, lettuce, red onion and pickles served in a wrap

Salad

The Chef

$10.99

mixed greens, turkey, ham, bacon, shredded cheese, hardboiled egg, tomato, red onion, croutons and choice of dressing

The Greek

$9.99

mixed greens, red onion, black olive, pepperoncini peppers, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and Mediterranean Feta dressing

The Seasonal Salad

$9.99

mixed greens, apple chunks, bacon, walnuts and feta cheese served with Apple Cider vinaigrette

The Sesame

$10.99

mixed greens, grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, and sliced almonds with Asian Sesame dressing

The Southwest

$9.99

mixed greens, grilled chicken, shreaded cheese, tomato, black bean and corn salsa, jalepenos, tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing

Sides

Chips

Apple

Broccoli Salad

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Goldfish

$0.50

No Side

Drinks

Diet Pepsi can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper can

$1.50

Mt. Dew can

$1.50

Pepsi can

$1.50

Sierra Mist can

$1.50

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese with Goldfish crackers

$5.00

Turkey and Cheese with Goldfish crackers

$5.00

Hot Ham and Cheese with Goldfish crackers

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla with Goldfish crackers

$5.00

lettuce, cheese, tomato

PB&J with Goldfish crackers

$5.00

Monthly Special

Grilled cheese and soup

$10.99

Our popular gourmet grilled cheese with a cup of soup.

Italian Quesadilla

$8.99

Soup

Cup Of italian Wedding

$3.99Out of stock

Cup of Broccoli Cheddar

$3.99

Cup of Tomato

$3.99Out of stock

Cup of Loaded Potato

$3.99Out of stock

Cup Of Chicken Noodle

$3.99Out of stock

Cup Of Veg. Beef

$3.99Out of stock

Cup Of Chicken Tortilla

$3.99Out of stock

Cup Of Mex Corn Soup

$3.99Out of stock

Cup Of Chicken Dumpling

$3.99

Bread Bowl - Mex. Corn Soup

$7.99Out of stock

Bread Bowl - Italian Wedding

$7.99Out of stock

Bread Bowl - Chicken Dumpling

$7.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Bluebird Bistro in Centralia, Missouri proudly serves gourmet hot and cold sandwiches, wraps and paninis, chopped salads, delicious soups, specialty hot dogs and weekly specials. We also have a variety of grab-and-go style boxed lunches, individually wrapped sweet treats and healthy snack options for those on the go. Dine-in or take out, our food is always fresh, always delicious and you'll see a friendly face when you walk in the door. The Bluebird Bistro...local and loved.

Website

Location

106 West Railroad Street, Suite 103, Centralia, MO 65240

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos & Tequila Restaurant and Cantina
orange star4.6 • 273
621 E Liberty St Mexico, MO 65265
View restaurantnext
Como Smoke and Fire
orange star4.0 • 373
4600 Paris Rd Columbia, MO 65202
View restaurantnext
BOOGIES BAR AND GRILL - 1300 N MAIN ST
orange starNo Reviews
1300 N MAIN ST Auxvasse, MO 65231
View restaurantnext
The Grind Coffee House
orange star5.0 • 1
2601 Rangeline Street Columbia, MO 65202
View restaurantnext
Love Coffee - Business Loop 70
orange starNo Reviews
15 Business Loop 70 East Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext
Pasta La Fata
orange starNo Reviews
1207 Rogers Suite 106 Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Centralia
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
Quincy
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston