Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

The Blues Burgers - Hallandale

155 Reviews

$

801 North Federal Highway

Suite 109-110

Hallandale, FL 33009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cadillac de Ville
Mixed Green Salad
Muddy Waters

Burgers

The Thrill is Gone

The Thrill is Gone

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, Pickles, Yellow Mustard

Cadillac de Ville

Cadillac de Ville

$16.00

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mustard, Ketchup

Cross Roads

Cross Roads

$17.00

Blue Cheese, Bacon, grilled onions

Damn Right I Got the Blues

Damn Right I Got the Blues

$17.00

Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Oinions, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Spicy Mayo

Muddy Waters

Muddy Waters

$17.00

Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Fried Egg, Olives, Mayo

Devil Got My Woman

Devil Got My Woman

$17.00

Grilled Jalapeño, Swiss Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

Hoochie Coochie Man

Hoochie Coochie Man

$18.00

Sliced Avocado, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Spicy Mayo

I'm a Soul Man

I'm a Soul Man

$19.00

Prociutto , Brie Cheese

Texas Flood

$17.00

Fried onions, Feta Cheese, Spicy BBQ sauce

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$13.00

All Organic

Poor Boy Blues

Poor Boy Blues

$13.00

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

Organic Mix Green with Red onions, tomatoes and house dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, Kale, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mix Green, Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions, Bacon, Hard Boiled egg, Bleu Cheese, Grilled Chicken, House dressing

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Sliced Almonds, Green Apple, Feta Cheese, vinaigrette dressing

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast

$16.00

Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Spicy Mayo

Smoked Pulled Akaushi Brisket

Smoked Pulled Akaushi Brisket

$19.00

4 hours smoked Akaushi Brisket from Texas, 24 hours slow cooked, with grilled onions, smoked Gouda and BBQ sauce

Turkey District

Turkey District

$17.00Out of stock

Inhouse Smoked Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Dijon Mustard, Mayo

Sides

Half Order Fries

$3.50

Full French Fries

$7.00

Half Order Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Full Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Full Truffle Fries

$9.00

Half Truffle Fries

$4.50

Full Bacon Cheddar Fries

$9.00

Half Bacon Cheddar Fries

$4.50

Full Garlic and Parsley

$8.00

Half Garlic & Parsley

$4.00

Full Fries with Akaushi

$14.00

Side Mix Green Salad

$3.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Sauce

$1.00

Potato Chips

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

CheeseCake

$9.00

Limited Edition

Baby Ribs

Baby Ribs

$23.00

Smoked and slow cooked 12 hours Baby Ribs with BBQ sauce

Tuna Steack

$21.00Out of stock

Finger Food

Chicken Wings x 6

Chicken Wings x 6

$10.00
Chicken Wings x 12

Chicken Wings x 12

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Sliders Sampler

$14.00
Shrimps Burger

Shrimps Burger

$13.00

2 wild caught shrimps burgers , with cilantro, garlic, tabasco, GF panco on a sliders brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Sliders Blues

$16.00

Hot Dogs

Sweet Little Angel

Sweet Little Angel

$9.00

Bad To The Bone

$9.00
Ain't Superstitious

Ain't Superstitious

$9.00

Kids Menu

Burger+fries

$11.50

Hot Dog + fries

$9.00

Beer

Weds beers
Corona

Corona

$6.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00

4 pack Bud Light

$10.00

4 pack Coors light

$10.00

Stella

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Guiness

$8.00

4 Pack Michelob

$12.00

Heineken 0%

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Coke Diet

Coke Diet

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50
Fiji

Fiji

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$3.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00
Sprite Zero

Sprite Zero

$2.50

GingervBeer

$4.00

Wines & Prosecco

King Malbec - Argentina

King Malbec - Argentina

$31.00
Montes Pinot Noir

Montes Pinot Noir

$34.00

Privada Blend 2016

$45.00

1895 Norton Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00
Ava Grace Rose - California

Ava Grace Rose - California

$25.00
Caposaldo P. Grigio - Italy

Caposaldo P. Grigio - Italy

$25.00
1895 Chardonnay

1895 Chardonnay

$26.00

Norton Sauvignon Blanc - Chile

$25.00

CupCake Prosecco 187ml - Italy

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grass Fed Burgers - Best in Hallandale

Website

Location

801 North Federal Highway, Suite 109-110, Hallandale, FL 33009

Directions

Gallery
The Blues Burgers image
The Blues Burgers image
The Blues Burgers image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pastry Is Art - at the Gulfstream Park
orange star4.2 • 90
601 Silks Run Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Bissaleh - 501 Silks Run Suit 1130
orange star4.2 • 276
501 Silks Run Suit 1130 Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
The Fresh Carrot
orange starNo Reviews
2920 Northeast 207th Street 106 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
800 Degrees - Aventura
orange star4.2 • 1,184
2956 NE 199th St Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Perl Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive North Miami, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Aventura/Miami Gardens)
orange starNo Reviews
2440 NE Miami Gardens Dr Miami, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hallandale

Bissaleh - 501 Silks Run Suit 1130
orange star4.2 • 276
501 Silks Run Suit 1130 Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Cao Bakery and Cafe - #12 Hallandale
orange star4.5 • 231
116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Don Lolo's
orange star4.4 • 146
822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Icebox Cafe (Hallandale Beach)
orange star4.0 • 131
219 NE 3RD ST HALLANDALE, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Pastry Is Art - at the Gulfstream Park
orange star4.2 • 90
601 Silks Run Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee at - Hallandale Beach
orange star4.8 • 12
411 N FEDERAL HWY HALLANDALE BEACH, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hallandale
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston