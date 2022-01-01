Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Bluffton Room

1,786 Reviews

$$$

15 Promenade St

Bluffton, SC 29910

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger [Lunch]
Cheese Burger
English Ribeye

Appetizers

6 VIP Oysters

$24.00

Grilled Artichoke

$12.00Out of stock

char grilled, served with our house aioli

Carpaccio

$18.00

Pork & Foie Terrine

$16.00

Chicken Livers

$16.00

Hamachi Crudo

$16.00

Foie Gras

$24.00

PEI Baked Oysters 6

$24.00Out of stock

1/2 Oz Caviar

$30.00Out of stock

1 Oz Caviar

$60.00Out of stock

BBQ Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Fire Bread

FIRE

Table Marked

Salads

Caesar Brulee

$13.00

Romaine spears, traditional Caesar dressing, flash broiled with house croutons

Tomato Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$15.00

Greek & Chicken

$23.00

Greek & Salmon

$23.00

Bar Food

Feta Dip

$16.00

Cheese Burger

$18.00

Hand formed patty of custom beef blend, cheddar cheese, brioche, hand cut frittes. Served with mustard, Dukes mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Hamburger

$18.00

hand formed patty of custom beef blend, toasted brioche, hand cut frittes. Served with mustard, Dukes mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion

Mushroom Tacos

$16.00

Day Taco

$16.00

Roof Ceviche

$10.00

Roof Meatball

$10.00

Roof Baked Oysters

$10.00

Roof Carpaccio

$12.00

Roof Crudo

$10.00

Restock

Dont Make

Nashville Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Fried chicken breast sandwich, served Nashville Hot style, on brioche, with lettuce, onion, pickle and house frittes

Entrees

8 oz Filet

$50.00

our prime filet, served with herbed baby Dutch potato, seasonal vegetables

English Ribeye

$67.00

Thick cut 24oz Ribeye, with grilled asparagus and fingerling potatoes, shaved horseradish

Pork Chop

$32.00

Duck

$55.00

Lamb

$55.00Out of stock

Chimichurri marinated skirt steak, sliced, with corn tortilla's and escebeche vegetables. Don't miss this one !

36 oz Ribeye

$95.00Out of stock

10 oz Veal

$55.00Out of stock

6 oz Filet Lobster Feat

$55.00Out of stock

8 oz Filet Lobster Feat

$65.00Out of stock

Feature 14 oz Filet

$76.00

Bolognese

$36.00Out of stock

Pheasant

$38.00Out of stock

Sides

Lima beans

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Glazed Carrots

$9.00

Frittes

$9.00

Garlic Haricot Vert

$9.00

Madeira Mushrooms

$9.00

Spinach

$9.00

Whipped Potato

$9.00

White Asparagus

$11.00Out of stock

Soups

She Crab

$12.00

delicate crab, cream, and sherry

Pheasant

Out of stock

She Crab

Caesar

Pork Chop

Duck

NY Strip

Out of stock

Filet

Salmon

Pasta

Desserts

Fosters For 2

$18.00

Brownie

$9.00

Chocolate Chess Pie

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

1 Scoop Vanilla

$4.00

1 Scoop Carmel

$4.00

Cinnimon Creme Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Fig & Cherry Tart

$12.00Out of stock

Almond Creme Brulee

$12.00Out of stock

Rasberry Creme Brulee

$12.00Out of stock

Ginger & Green Tea Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Cherry Plum Tart

$8.00Out of stock

3 Cheese Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Sorbet

$4.00Out of stock

*GF Coconut Cake

$18.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$18.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Appetizers

BBQ Shrimp

$12.00

L- Oyster Half

Out of stock

6 Irish Point

$24.00

12 Irish Point

$48.00

Crab Maison

$15.00Out of stock

Pheasant App

$18.00Out of stock

Soups

Lunch Crab - Cup

$12.00

Gazpacho- Cup

$12.00

Salads

Little Greek Salad

$15.00

Chopped Romaine, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, pepperoncini, imported olives and Greek dressing

Little Greek Salad & Chicken

$21.00

Our Big Greek salad with 4 oz marinated and grilled chicken breast, served sliced

Big Greek Salad & Salmon

$21.00

Our Big Greek salad with grilled Salmon added.

Greek Sal / Shrimp

$21.00

Steak Salad

$24.00Out of stock

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits Etouffee

$24.00

Lunch Filet

$38.00

Lunch Salmon

$26.00

Lunch Wahoo

$28.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Gnocci

$28.00Out of stock

Porgi

$28.00Out of stock

Houssard

$24.00Out of stock

Lunch Pheasant

$30.00Out of stock

Blackened Catch

$28.00Out of stock

Sheepshead

$24.00Out of stock

L- Scallops

$28.00Out of stock

L- Halibut

$28.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Hamburger [Lunch]

$18.00

8 oz hand formed custom beef blend, served on brioche with mustard, Dukes mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Cheeseburger [Lunch]

$18.00

8 oz hand formed patty of custom beef blend, served on brioche with Dukes mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00

4 oz All Natural chicken breast, breaded and fried, finished Nashville Hot style, on brioche with lettuce, pickle, onion and hand cut frittes

Croque Monsieur

$16.00

Pork Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp Taco

$22.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

In appreciation for your support, please enter PROMO code " curbside " at checkout to receive 15% off your entire order.

Website

Location

15 Promenade St, Bluffton, SC 29910

Directions

Gallery
The Bluffton Room image
The Bluffton Room image
The Bluffton Room image
The Bluffton Room image

Similar restaurants in your area

FARM Bluffton
orange starNo Reviews
1301 May River Road Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Strange Bird
orange starNo Reviews
258 Red Cedar St. Unit 15 Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Pour Richard’s
orange starNo Reviews
4376 Bluffton Parkway Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Chow Daddy's - Bluffton
orange star4.1 • 654
15 Towne Dr Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Truffles -Bluffton
orange star4.5 • 1,307
91 Towne Dr. Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Reilley's Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
Greenwood Drive Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bluffton

Truffles -Bluffton
orange star4.5 • 1,307
91 Towne Dr. Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Chow Daddy's - Bluffton
orange star4.1 • 654
15 Towne Dr Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Agave Side Bar
orange star4.5 • 417
13 State of Mind St Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Cheeburger Cheeburger - Bluffton
orange star4.1 • 312
108 Buckwalter Pkwy Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
La Pizzeria - Bluffton
orange star5.0 • 1
1460 fording island rd bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bluffton
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston