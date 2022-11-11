- Home
The Board and Brew Philadelphia
95 Reviews
$$
3200 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Order Again
Seasonal Drinks
Batch Coffee
House Drip Coffee
Onyx's Southern Weather blend, brewed throughout the day
Box Coffee (10 cups)
10- 8oz cups of our house drip coffee and all the works! Please give us at least 45 minutes notice
House Cold Brew
Onyx's Cold Brew blend, cold-steeped for 24 hours
Kyoto Drip Cold Brew
Highlights the nuances of single-origin coffee, filtered through ceramic for a clean cold brew- 16 oz.
Espresso and Steamed
Double Espresso
Expertly calibrated, sweet and fruity
Cortado
A double shot of espresso with 3-oz of steamed milk
Macchiato
A double shot of espresso with 1- oz of steamed milk
Cappuccino
A double shot of espresso with 5-oz of steamed milk
Latte
A double shot of espresso with 8-oz of steamed milk
Caramel Latte
A latte with the addition of caramel
Black Thai
An iced latte with our Thai-tea syrup
Mocha
A latte with Belgian chocolate ganache
Caffe Miele
A double shot of espresso with honey and cinnamon and steamed milk
Americano
A double shot of espresso with water
Oreo Latte
Oreo cookies soaked in oat milk and a double shot of espresso!
Vanilla Latte
Chai Tea Latte
Our homemade Chai with coconut milk
Hot Chocolate
Whole milk blended with Belgian chocolate
Matcha Tea Latte
Matcha tea either hot or iced
Hand-Brewed Coffee- 12oz
Decaf Colombia Sugarcane- 12oz
A premium dark roast blend offering bright fruit notes within a smoky dark chocolate body
Tropical Weather- 12oz
Big tropical fruit notes and a smooth honey sweetness, featuring a 50/50 blend of natural and washed processes
Fall '22-12oz
Open Seas | Colombia & Honduras | Washed gingersnap, peach cobbler, chai
Loose-Leaf Teas
Floats + Shakes
Appalachian Root Beer Float
Boylan Cola Float
Boylan Diet Cola Float
Frostie Orange Soda Float
Boylan Ginger Ale Float
Chai Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
Creamsicle Milkshake
orange and vanilla milkshake with juniper
Espresso Milkshake
Oreo Milkshake
Vanilla Milkshake
Milk, Juice and Water
Bottled Soda And Lemonade
Breakfast Sandwiches
Blueberry- Goat Cheese Griddle
House made blueberry- balsamic preserves, cheddar and goat cheeses
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
Healthy Egg Sandwich
Scrambled egg whites with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomato on sourdough
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Chesapeake Smokehouse smoked salmon with cream cheese, sliced tomato, red onion, capers and cucumber on an everything bagel
Toasted Bagel
Four Worlds Bakery Sourdough bagels delivered daily
Bowls
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Steel-cut oats with your choice of homemade compote, (blueberry-basil, pear-cinnamon, strawberry-mango)
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Greek-Vanilla yogurt with homemade granola and your choice of compote (blueberry-basil, pear-cinnamon or strawberry-mango)
Seasonal Fruit
Freshly cut fruit, your choice of cup or bowl. Selections of fruit change with the seasons.
Platters
Chicken and Waffles
Fried Chicken Breast with Maple Sriracha and an Over-Easy Egg
Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
Vegetarian Chorizo with Eggs, Cilantro Cream, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, Serrano Chiles in soft Corn Tortillas
Full BnB Platter
Two eggs, two buttermilk pancakes, home fries and your choice of bacon or sausage patty
Pancake Stack
Three buttermilk pancakes with butter and syrup
Two-Egg Platter
Two eggs, sourdough toast, home fries and your choice of sausage or bacon
Waffles with Bacon Jam
Housemade Waffle with Bacon-Date Jam and Orange Whipped Cream
Ricotta Pancakes
Lemon- Ricotta Pancakes with Chocolate Chip- Cannoli Cream and Blueberry- Maple Syrup
Pastries/Breakfast Breads
Apple-Cinnamon Bread
Banana Bread
Homemade with ripe bananas and spices
Black Pepper- Molasses Bread
Bread Basket
Your choice of 3 of our breakfast breads and pastries
Chocolate-Chai Bread
Semi-sweet chocolate and Chai tea baked together
Coffee Cake
Traditional coffee cake made in house
Freshly Baked Croissant
Traditional French Pastry
Lemon-Poppyseed Bread
Squeezed lemon juice and poppy seeds
Toasts
Avocado-Chorizo Toast
House-made creamy chorizo, serrano-shallot saute, sliced avocado, cojita cheese on pumpernickel
Cinnamon French Toast
Cinnamon French Toast with Mexican Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Creme Fraiche and Almond- Chile Crumble
Avocado Toast with Over- Easy Egg
"Guacamole" with fried avocado on sourdough with arugula, Cotija cheese and an over- easy egg
A La Carte
Small Plates
Grilled Beef Sliders
Three sliders with caramelized onion, tomato, provolone and mumbo sauce on potato rolls
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
With Asian-style red chile vinaigrette (vegan)
Cauliflower with Toasted Almonds and Dried Tomato
Served with tahini- Dijon sauce and capers (vegan)
Chickpea and Fava Bean Falafel
Served with Baba Ganoush and cucumber-red pepper relish (vegan)
French Fries with Vanilla Milkshake
An order of fries with a vanilla milkshake to dip them in!
Dried Tomato Hummus
With pita, house- pickled carrots, radish, black olives and cucumber
Cheddar and Parmesan Hushpuppies
Cheddar and Parmesan cheese fritters served with housemade chipotle jelly
Soups and Salads
Apple and Arugula Salad
Granny Smith Apples with Arugula, Dates, Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons dressed with Bacon-White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Board and Brew Chili
Beef, kidney and black beans, tomato and jalapeno served with sour cream and cilantro
Caesar Salad
With sliced avocado, shredded Parmesan, croutons and cherry tomato
Creamy Tomato Soup
Tomato, basil, onion, garlic and cream pureed together and served with garlic croutons
Falafel Greek Salad
Feta, red pepper, kalamata olives, cherry tomato, red onion and capers with red wine vinaigrette
Mixed Field Greens Salad
Mixed field greens tossed with balsamic
Soup of The Day
Our chef's creation of the day!
Sandwiches
Black Bean Burger
Homemade black bean patty with avocado, arugula, red onion, tomato and orange-balsamic dressing on herbed ciabatta
The Brew Burger
A grilled 8oz beef patty served with spicy balsamic reduction, arugula, crisp Parmesan, tomato and an over-easy egg on a potato roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Homemade buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu, lettuce and tomato on potato roll
Board and Brew Grilled Cheese
Traditional american cheese sandwich on sourdough
Korean Style Pulled Pork Sandwich
with Korean-style orange BBQ sauce and Asian carrot slaw on baguette
Mike’s Mistake Sandwich
Orange marinated chicken, goat cheese cream, caramelized onions, fries and lettuce and tomato on ciabatta
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with basil pesto, cherry wood smoked bacon, provolone, pickled onions, romaine and tomato on ciabatta
Lemongrass-Marinated Tofu Sandwich
With spicy cucumber salad on ciabatta
Arugula and Swiss Griddle
Arugula, Swiss and Parmesans, tomato ragout and garlic oil on sourdough
Roasted Vegetable Wrap
Cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, onion, garlic cloves and carrots dressed with basil, served with lettuce and roast tomato on a flour tortilla (cold)
Traditional Cheeseburger
A grilled 8oz beef patty with cheddar, romaine, pickled onions, tomato and mayonnaise on a potato roll
Mains
Sides
Plates
Affogato
Board and Brew Ice Cream
Ice cream specially made for The Board and Brew by Scoop De Ville
Carrot Cake with Curried Cream Cheese Icing
Housemade Carrot Cake with Curry- infused Cream Cheese Icing served with an Orange- Ginger Sauce
Chocolate- Dried Cherry Bread Pudding
Chocolate and dried cherries are mixed with bread and custard. Coconut is folded in and baked. Served warm with cherry sauce and vanilla ice cream.
Homemade Brownie Sundae
Our homemade brownie with Scoop De Ville's vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Milk Chocolate Custard Cake
With Espresso Caramel and Creme Fraiche Ice Cream
Not Your Bubby's Spiced Apple Cake
Spiced Apple Cake with Pecans, Caramel Sauce and Whipped Cream
Pineapple Cheesecake
Roasted Pineapple infused cheesecake with balsamic caramel, strawberries, whipped cream and cracked black pepper