The Board and Brew Philadelphia

95 Reviews

$$

3200 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Board and Brew Grilled Cheese
French Fries

Seasonal Drinks

Lavender Lemonade

$5.50

Freshly squeezed lemonade with lavender syrup

Honey- Lavender Latte

$6.50

Pumpkin King Latte

$6.25Out of stock

Batch Coffee

House Drip Coffee

Onyx's Southern Weather blend, brewed throughout the day

Box Coffee (10 cups)

$27.00

10- 8oz cups of our house drip coffee and all the works! Please give us at least 45 minutes notice

House Cold Brew

Onyx's Cold Brew blend, cold-steeped for 24 hours

Kyoto Drip Cold Brew

Highlights the nuances of single-origin coffee, filtered through ceramic for a clean cold brew- 16 oz.

Espresso and Steamed

Double Espresso

$3.00

Expertly calibrated, sweet and fruity

Cortado

$3.50

A double shot of espresso with 3-oz of steamed milk

Macchiato

$3.50

A double shot of espresso with 1- oz of steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with 5-oz of steamed milk

Latte

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with 8-oz of steamed milk

Caramel Latte

$5.25

A latte with the addition of caramel

Black Thai

$5.00

An iced latte with our Thai-tea syrup

Mocha

$5.50

A latte with Belgian chocolate ganache

Caffe Miele

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with honey and cinnamon and steamed milk

Americano

$3.00

A double shot of espresso with water

Oreo Latte

$6.50

Oreo cookies soaked in oat milk and a double shot of espresso!

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Our homemade Chai with coconut milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Whole milk blended with Belgian chocolate

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00

Matcha tea either hot or iced

Hand-Brewed Coffee- 12oz

Decaf Colombia Sugarcane- 12oz

$4.00

A premium dark roast blend offering bright fruit notes within a smoky dark chocolate body

Tropical Weather- 12oz

$5.50

Big tropical fruit notes and a smooth honey sweetness, featuring a 50/50 blend of natural and washed processes

Fall '22-12oz

$4.00

Open Seas | Colombia & Honduras | Washed gingersnap, peach cobbler, chai

Loose-Leaf Teas

Blood Orange Iced Tea

$4.00

Jasmine Pearls

$3.75

Floral/Balanced

Genmaicha

$3.75

Earl Grey

$3.75

Strong/Floral

Assam

$3.75

Bold/Dark

Chai Loose-Leaf

$3.75

Warmly- spiced/traditional Chai

Anxi Oolong

$3.75

Balanced/Grassy

London Fog

$4.50

Lavender Lemon Mint

$3.75

Soothing/Delicate

Blood Orange

$3.75

Citrus/Spice

Floats + Shakes

Appalachian Root Beer Float

$7.50

Boylan Cola Float

$7.75

Boylan Diet Cola Float

$7.75

Frostie Orange Soda Float

$7.50

Boylan Ginger Ale Float

$7.75

Chai Milkshake

$7.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.50

Creamsicle Milkshake

$7.50

orange and vanilla milkshake with juniper

Espresso Milkshake

$7.50

Oreo Milkshake

$7.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.50

Milk, Juice and Water

Glass of Milk- 12oz

$2.50

Chocolate Milk Glass- 12oz

$4.75

Made at The Board and Brew with Belgian chocolate

Orange Juice- 12oz

$4.00

Freshly squeezed at The Board and Brew

Apple Juice- 12oz

$2.75

A 12-oz bottle of apple juice

Humankind Bottled Water

$2.75

Humankind, it's good for the earth

San Pelligrino

$3.25

Bottled Soda And Lemonade

Appalachian Root Beer Bottle

$3.75

Brewed in PA, full-flavored and smooth

Boylan Cola Bottle

$4.25

A clean and refreshing cola flavor

Boylan Diet Cola Bottle

$4.25

Frostie Orange Soda Bottle

$3.75

Humankind Lemonade

$3.75

Boylan Ginger Ale Bottle

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Blueberry- Goat Cheese Griddle

$8.00

House made blueberry- balsamic preserves, cheddar and goat cheeses

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage

Healthy Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Scrambled egg whites with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomato on sourdough

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$13.00

Chesapeake Smokehouse smoked salmon with cream cheese, sliced tomato, red onion, capers and cucumber on an everything bagel

Toasted Bagel

$3.00

Four Worlds Bakery Sourdough bagels delivered daily

Bowls

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.00

Steel-cut oats with your choice of homemade compote, (blueberry-basil, pear-cinnamon, strawberry-mango)

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Greek-Vanilla yogurt with homemade granola and your choice of compote (blueberry-basil, pear-cinnamon or strawberry-mango)

Seasonal Fruit

$6.00

Freshly cut fruit, your choice of cup or bowl. Selections of fruit change with the seasons.

Platters

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast with Maple Sriracha and an Over-Easy Egg

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Vegetarian Chorizo with Eggs, Cilantro Cream, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, Serrano Chiles in soft Corn Tortillas

Full BnB Platter

$12.00

Two eggs, two buttermilk pancakes, home fries and your choice of bacon or sausage patty

Pancake Stack

$6.25

Three buttermilk pancakes with butter and syrup

Two-Egg Platter

$9.00

Two eggs, sourdough toast, home fries and your choice of sausage or bacon

Waffles with Bacon Jam

$10.50

Housemade Waffle with Bacon-Date Jam and Orange Whipped Cream

Ricotta Pancakes

$8.25

Lemon- Ricotta Pancakes with Chocolate Chip- Cannoli Cream and Blueberry- Maple Syrup

Pastries/Breakfast Breads

Apple-Cinnamon Bread

$3.50

Banana Bread

$3.50

Homemade with ripe bananas and spices

Black Pepper- Molasses Bread

$3.50

Bread Basket

$9.00

Your choice of 3 of our breakfast breads and pastries

Chocolate-Chai Bread

$3.50

Semi-sweet chocolate and Chai tea baked together

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Traditional coffee cake made in house

Freshly Baked Croissant

$3.50

Traditional French Pastry

Lemon-Poppyseed Bread

$3.50

Squeezed lemon juice and poppy seeds

Toasts

Avocado-Chorizo Toast

$12.00

House-made creamy chorizo, serrano-shallot saute, sliced avocado, cojita cheese on pumpernickel

Cinnamon French Toast

$10.00

Cinnamon French Toast with Mexican Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Creme Fraiche and Almond- Chile Crumble

Avocado Toast with Over- Easy Egg

$13.50

"Guacamole" with fried avocado on sourdough with arugula, Cotija cheese and an over- easy egg

A La Carte

Fruit - Banana

$1.00

Side Home Fries

$4.50

Two Eggs

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Side of Country Style Sausage Patties

$5.00

Side of Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Side Turkey Sausage Patty

$5.00

Two Slices Sourdough Toast

$2.50

Side of Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Small Plates

Grilled Beef Sliders

$10.50

Three sliders with caramelized onion, tomato, provolone and mumbo sauce on potato rolls

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$7.50

With Asian-style red chile vinaigrette (vegan)

Cauliflower with Toasted Almonds and Dried Tomato

$8.50

Served with tahini- Dijon sauce and capers (vegan)

Chickpea and Fava Bean Falafel

$8.00

Served with Baba Ganoush and cucumber-red pepper relish (vegan)

French Fries with Vanilla Milkshake

$9.00

An order of fries with a vanilla milkshake to dip them in!

Dried Tomato Hummus

$8.00

With pita, house- pickled carrots, radish, black olives and cucumber

Seasonal Fruit

$6.00

Freshly cut fruit, your choice of cup or bowl. Selections of fruit change with the seasons.

Cheddar and Parmesan Hushpuppies

$7.00

Cheddar and Parmesan cheese fritters served with housemade chipotle jelly

Soups and Salads

Apple and Arugula Salad

$11.50

Granny Smith Apples with Arugula, Dates, Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons dressed with Bacon-White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Board and Brew Chili

$7.00

Beef, kidney and black beans, tomato and jalapeno served with sour cream and cilantro

Caesar Salad

$10.00

With sliced avocado, shredded Parmesan, croutons and cherry tomato

Creamy Tomato Soup

$5.50

Tomato, basil, onion, garlic and cream pureed together and served with garlic croutons

Falafel Greek Salad

$12.00

Feta, red pepper, kalamata olives, cherry tomato, red onion and capers with red wine vinaigrette

Mixed Field Greens Salad

$7.00

Mixed field greens tossed with balsamic

Soup of The Day

$6.00

Our chef's creation of the day!

Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$13.50

Homemade black bean patty with avocado, arugula, red onion, tomato and orange-balsamic dressing on herbed ciabatta

The Brew Burger

$16.00

A grilled 8oz beef patty served with spicy balsamic reduction, arugula, crisp Parmesan, tomato and an over-easy egg on a potato roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Homemade buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu, lettuce and tomato on potato roll

Board and Brew Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Traditional american cheese sandwich on sourdough

Korean Style Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

with Korean-style orange BBQ sauce and Asian carrot slaw on baguette

Mike’s Mistake Sandwich

$14.75

Orange marinated chicken, goat cheese cream, caramelized onions, fries and lettuce and tomato on ciabatta

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Grilled chicken with basil pesto, cherry wood smoked bacon, provolone, pickled onions, romaine and tomato on ciabatta

Lemongrass-Marinated Tofu Sandwich

$12.00

With spicy cucumber salad on ciabatta

Arugula and Swiss Griddle

$12.00

Arugula, Swiss and Parmesans, tomato ragout and garlic oil on sourdough

Roasted Vegetable Wrap

$12.00

Cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, onion, garlic cloves and carrots dressed with basil, served with lettuce and roast tomato on a flour tortilla (cold)

Traditional Cheeseburger

$15.00

A grilled 8oz beef patty with cheddar, romaine, pickled onions, tomato and mayonnaise on a potato roll

Mains

Board and Brew Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Macaroni with Parmesan, jack and cheddar cheeses

Hummus and Falafel Plate

$13.50

Baba Ganoush, pita, black olives, pickled carrots and radish

Sides

Caesar Side

$5.00

French Fries

$5.25

Korean Slaw

$5.00

Old Bay Fries

$6.00

Seasonal Fruit

$6.00

Freshly cut fruit, your choice of cup or bowl. Selections of fruit change with the seasons.

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Pita Bread

$2.50

Mixed Green Side

$4.75

Plates

Affogato

$6.00

Board and Brew Ice Cream

$4.50

Ice cream specially made for The Board and Brew by Scoop De Ville

Carrot Cake with Curried Cream Cheese Icing

$7.50Out of stock

Housemade Carrot Cake with Curry- infused Cream Cheese Icing served with an Orange- Ginger Sauce

Chocolate- Dried Cherry Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate and dried cherries are mixed with bread and custard. Coconut is folded in and baked. Served warm with cherry sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Homemade Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Our homemade brownie with Scoop De Ville's vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Milk Chocolate Custard Cake

$8.50

With Espresso Caramel and Creme Fraiche Ice Cream

Not Your Bubby's Spiced Apple Cake

$8.00

Spiced Apple Cake with Pecans, Caramel Sauce and Whipped Cream

Pineapple Cheesecake

$8.50

Roasted Pineapple infused cheesecake with balsamic caramel, strawberries, whipped cream and cracked black pepper

Confections

Chocolate-Chip Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Baked in house daily!

Homemade Brownie

$3.50

Homemade with semi-sweet chocolate, butter and a touch of coffee

White Chocolate- Macadamia Nut Blondie

$5.50