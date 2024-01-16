- Home
The Boardroom 158 Miracle Strip Parkway Southeast
158 Miracle Strip Parkway Southeast
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Food
Grub
Starters
Entrees
- rib$34.00OUT OF STOCK
- 12 OZ Ribeye and Grilled Shrimp$40.00OUT OF STOCK
- 14 OZ Bone in Pork Chop$20.00
- 8OZ Flat Iron$24.00
- Pasta Florentine$13.00
- Fresh Catch$22.00
- Lemon Ginger Salmon$19.00
- Meatloaf Entree$18.00
- Prime Rib$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sesame Crusted Tuna Entree$28.00
- Stuffed Chicken Breast$18.00
- Stuffed Pork Chops$18.00
- Seafood Pasta$24.00
- 6OZ Fillet$30.00
- 8 OZ Fillet Special$47.00
- 12 OZ Ribeye$37.00
Sides & A La Carte
- House salad$4.00
- Cucumber Salad$4.00
- Broccoli$4.00
- Green Beans$4.00
- Chips$2.50
- Mashed Potato$4.00
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Potato Salad$4.00
- 1/2 avocado$1.50
- Black bean salsa$3.00
- Chicken Breast$7.00
- Small Gravy$1.50
- Large Gravy$3.00
- Bread French loaf$2.00
- Egg$2.00
- Extra Cheese$1.25
- Full order bacon$4.00
- Large Queso$5.00
- Small Queso$3.00
- Red salsa large$2.50
- Red salsa small$1.00
- Side caper beurre blanc$1.50
- Side chorizo$4.00
- Side Horseradish spread$0.75
- Side pasta$4.50
- Side sour cream$0.75
- Side tortilla chips$1.50
- Six grilled shrimp$8.00
- Sliced jalapeno$1.00
- Side of dressing$0.75
- Tuna steak$24.00
- 2 Pork chops$10.00
- Small Chips and queso$4.00
- Asparagus$4.00
- Fruit Cup$4.00
- Small Chips and salsa$4.00
- Side of Rice$3.00
- Gravy
- No Gravy
- Cup of soup$6.00
- Bowl of soup$8.00
Kids
Specials
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
- Chicken Bacon Bleu cheese wrap$15.00
- Blackened shrimp tacos$16.00
- Italian Sandwich$12.00
- Grilled Chicken Caprese Salad$16.00
- Small meat cheese plate and wine$15.00
- Large meat cheese plate and wine$45.00
- Jalapeno grilled cheese$11.00
- Cali Wrap$12.00
- BBQ Pork sandwich$10.00
- Dinner Chicken Thighs$20.00
- Deluxe Chicken Sandwich$15.00
- Mahi Tacos$13.00
- Chicken Salad Croissant$12.00
- Redfish Special$20.00
- Redfish Special Dinner$25.00
Happy Hour Small Plates
N/A Beverages
Soda
Tea & Coffee
Juice & Milk
Liquor
Vodka
Tequilla
Whiskey
Cocktails
- Bahamma Mama$12.00
- Baja Fog$8.00
- Cucumber Lemonade$9.00
- French 75$9.00
- Grapefruit Mule$10.00
- Gypsy Water$10.00
- Irish Coffee$11.50
- Irish Cream$9.50
- Kalua Coffee$8.50
- Long Island$15.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Martini$12.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Open cocktail $10$10.00
- Open cocktail $12$12.00
- Open cocktail $8$8.00
- Buffalos Trace Old Fashioned$17.00
- Sea Salt Paloma$12.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$11.00
- Spicy Margarita$12.00
- Strawberry Bubbles$11.00
- Cucumber Cooler$11.00
- Hot Honey Peach Marg$13.00
- Coconut Mojito$12.00
Brunch Coctails
- Breakfast Shot$10.00
- Brunch Champagne Bottle and juice$19.00
- Brunch Punch$8.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Gran Mimosa$12.00
- House Bloody Mary$12.00
- Mimosa glass$6.00
- Spicy Sunrise$8.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$8.00
- Wake N Bake$9.00
- Bruch Champagne No Juice$16.00
- Prosecco Glass$10.00
- Prosecco Bottle$30.00
- Prosecco Rose Glass$11.00
- Prosecco Rose Bottle$30.00
- Borghetti Cafe Espresso Shot$12.00
- Borghetti Espresso Martini$15.00
- Rose special$8.00
Specials
Beer
Draft
- Abita Strawberry lager$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Alga Beer Bogan$7.50OUT OF STOCK
- Blake's Hard Cider Peach$7.50OUT OF STOCK
- Judge Roy Bean$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Divide and Conch'r$6.50
- Mango and Habanero$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- El Jefe$7.50OUT OF STOCK
- Bourban Barrel$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pensacola Bay Riptide$6.00
- Foxtail Coffee Blonde$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grapefruit Holy Roller IPA$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blake's Hard Cider$7.50
- Mich Ultra$4.00
- Yuengling$4.00
- Wicked Weed$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Summer Shandy$5.50
- Miller Lite$4.00
- 30 A Blonde$6.50
- Dankside$8.00
- Pacifico$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- big wave$7.50
- Tangerine wheat$8.00
- Sam Adams$6.00
Bottle
Canned Beer and Seltzer
Happy Hour
Wine
White
- Candoni Pino Grigio$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Costal Vines Chardonnay$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Juggernaut Chardonnay$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Rose$10.00
- Sav Blanc$9.00
- Reisling$9.00
- Champagne$5.00
- Champagne Bottle$21.00
- Juggernaut Bottle$39.00OUT OF STOCK
- Candoni Pino Grigio Bottle$28.00
- Costal Vines Chardonnay Bottle$21.00OUT OF STOCK
- Starborough Sav Blanc Bottle$32.00
- Moscato Bottle$24.00
- Kendall Jackson Bottle$28.00
- Kendall Jackson$12.00
- Little Sheep Sav Blanc Glass$12.00
- Little Sheep Sav Blanc Bottle$30.00
- Valore Pino Grigio Glass$11.00
- Valore Pino Grigio Bottle$30.00
- Villa Jolanda Moscato$10.00
- Vills Jolanda Bottle$28.00
- Hamilton Creek Chardonnay Glass$15.00
- Hamilton Creek Chardonnay Bottle$39.00
- House Chardonnay Glanebrook$9.00
- House Chardonnay Glenbrook Bottle$24.00
Red
- Carnivor Red Zinfandel$8.00
- Costal Vines Cabernet$6.00
- Pino Noir$9.00
- Juggernaut Cabernet$11.00
- Juggernaut Pino Noir$11.00
- Louis Martini Cabernet$11.00
- Port$8.00
- Juggernaut Bottle$39.00
- Lewis Martini Cab Bottle$39.00
- Hahn Bottle$32.00
- Costal Vines Cabernet Bottle$21.00
- Sur De Los Andes Malbec Glass$11.00
- Sur De Los Andes Malbec Bottle$30.00
- House Merlot Glenbrook$9.00
- House Merlot Glenbrook Bottle$24.00
Happy Hour Wine
Ladies Night
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
158 Miracle Strip Parkway Southeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
