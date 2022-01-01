Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Boathouse Restaurant

3210 Lake Shore Drive

Lake George, NY 12845

Order Again

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kid Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

Ginger Ale

Sprite

OJ

Lemonade

Apple Juice

Milk

Gatorade

Shirley Temple

Pineapple

Cocktails A-M

Appletini

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$12.00

Gibson

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

LI Iced Tea TOP SHELF

$16.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan ROCKS

$12.00

Manhattan UP

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Cocktails N-Z

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Rummer Runner

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Liquors

House Vodka

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel 1

$14.00

Absolute

$12.00

Stoli

$12.00

Absolute Citron

$12.00

Stoli Blueberry

$12.00

Stoli Razz

$12.00

Stoli Orange

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

Firefly

$12.00

44 North Huckleberry

$12.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$12.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$12.00

Three Olives

Three Olives Espresso

House Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Gray Whale

$12.00

Beefeater

$14.00

House Rum

$10.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Myers

$12.00

House Tequila

$10.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

De-Nada Silver

$12.00

De-Nada Anejo

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$23.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Bulliet

$14.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Makers mark

$14.00

Canadian Club

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Seagram VO

$12.00

Seagram 7

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Cloudsplitter

$14.00

House Scotch

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Chivas Regal 12

$14.00

Baileys

$12.00

Drambuie

Courvosier

Hennessy

$12.00

B&B

Disaronno

$15.00

Frangelico

Chambord

Kahlua

$12.00

Sambuca

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

House Amaretto

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Deep Eddy Peach Bellini

$13.00

Barracuda

$14.00

Boathouse Bloody

$14.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$14.00

Boathouse Martini

$14.00

Diamond Point Sunset

$14.00

J Daly

$14.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Boathouse Blonde Sangria

$14.00

Boathouse RED Sangria

$14.00

Deep Eddy Mule

$14.00

Gray Whale Lemonade

$14.00

Lady Overboard

$14.00

Wine

House Cab

$12.00

House Pinot Noir

$12.00

House Merlot

$12.00

G.N. Pinot Noir

$13.00

J. Lohr Cab

$14.00

Josh Cab

$14.00

Trivento Malbec

$14.00

Banfi Chianti

$13.00

7 Deadly Zin

$14.00

House Chardonnay

$12.00

House Pinot Grigio

$12.00

House Sauv Blanc

$12.00

House White Zin

$12.00

House Riesling

$12.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$16.00

KJ Chard

$14.00

Josh Chard

$14.00

KC Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Josh Rose

$14.00

7 Daughters Moscato

$13.00

Greg Norman BOTTLE

$40.00

J. Lohr BOTTLE

$40.00

Josh Cab BOTTLE

$42.00

Trivento BOTTLE

$39.00

Chianti BOTTLE

$40.00

7 Deadly Zin BOTTLE

$42.00

Mezzacorona BOTTLE

$36.00

Santa Margherita BOTTLE

$55.00

KJ Chard BOTTLE

$39.00

Josh Chard BOTTLE

$42.00

KC Sauv Blanc BOTTLE

$42.00

Josh Rose BOTTLE

$42.00Out of stock

7 Daughters Moscato BOTTLE

$36.00

Voveti Split

$9.00

Chandon Spritz Split

$10.00

Freixinet Sparkling Rose

$10.00

La Marca Prosecco

$15.00

Poema GLASS

$9.00

Poema BOTTLE

$36.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$85.00

Robert Mondavi Sauv Blanc BOTTLE

$75.00

Hartford Court Chard BOTTLE

$63.00

La Crema Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$74.00Out of stock

Simi Cab BOTTLE

$85.00

Domestic Beer Can

Miller Light CAN

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Guiness Draught

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

St. Pauli (Non-Alch)

$5.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Craft Beer Can

Paradox Parahelles

$8.00

Paradox Pilsner

$8.00

Sunrise Session IPA

$8.00

Tight Squeeze Bolton

$8.00

Pinnacle Sunrise Bolton

$8.00

Skull Frog DIPA

$8.00

Squints Sour

$8.00

Common Roots Shreddie

$8.00

Commons Roots Party Shirt

$8.00

Common Roots Lager

$8.00

Draft Beer

ADK Bear Naked

$8.00

Common Roots Good Fortune IPA

$8.00

Druthers All In IPA

$8.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.00

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$8.00

Miller Light DRAFT

$5.00

Paradise Bay IPA

$8.00

Samuel Adams Oktoberfest

$8.00

*Shipyard Pumpkin*

$7.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

WHBC Amber Ale

$8.00

Can Cocktail/Hard Seltzer/Cider

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon - Pineapple

$8.00

High Noon - Watermelon

$8.00

High Noon - Peach

$8.00

Cucumber Vodka Soda

$8.00

Cutwater Paloma

$8.00

Unified Press Cider

$8.00

Brose Cider

$8.00

Dirty Mayor Cider

$8.00

Twisted Tea Can

$6.00

Shots

Well

$10.00

Call

$12.00

Top Shelf

$14.00

Coffee Drinks

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Baileys and Coffee

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Frozen

Mudslide

$16.00Out of stock

Creamsicle

$16.00

Shipwreck

$16.00

Pina Colada

$16.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$16.00

Miami Vice

$16.00

Margarita FROZEN

$16.00

Virgin Mudslide

$8.00

Virgin Creamsicle

$8.00

Virgin Shipwreck

$8.00

Virgin Pina

$8.00

Virgin Daquiri

$8.00

Appetizers

Caprese Bites

$15.00

Fresh Grape Tomatoes, Mozzarella Pearls and Drizzled with Balsamic and Basil.

Crab Asiago

$20.00Out of stock

Dutch Pretzel Sticks

$16.00

Served with Cheddar Cheese Ale Sauce and Coarse Grain Mustard.

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00Out of stock

Fresh Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Served with Our Homemade Cocktail Sauce and a Lemon Wedge. *Gluten free*

Three Cheese Garlic Bread

$15.00Out of stock

Italian Bread Served Golden Brown, Smothered with Three Cheeses, Garlic, and Herbs.

French Onion Soup

$11.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day- Cup

$8.00

Soup of the Day- Bowl

$10.00

Baked Brie

$16.00

Fried Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Lite Fare

Boathouse Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Black Mountain Burger

$20.00

Angus Pub Burger

$20.00

Whiskey BBQ Ribs

$32.00

Gun Powder Shrimp

$20.00Out of stock

Spicy marinated Shrimp Served with Bang-Bang Sauce.

Prospect Burger

$17.00

Pilot Knob

$20.00

Salad

Country Salad

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Veggie Bowl

$20.00

House Salad

$9.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Side salad

$6.00

Big Apple Salad

$15.00

Side salad (free)

Steaks

12 oz NY Strip

$45.00

USDA Beef

8 oz Filet

$50.00

USDA Beef

Entree

Norwegian Salmon

$35.00

Salmon grilled or cajun

Chicken Parm

$32.00

Cajun Chick Ala Vodka

$32.00

Grilled Salmon

$35.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$35.00Out of stock

Specials

Lobster and Shrimp Au Gratin

$39.00

Shrimp, Scallops, and Lobster in a Sherry Cream Sauce

Salmon Picatta

$34.00

Steak Au Poivre

$34.00

Shrimp Scampi

$36.00

Sides

Side of Potato

$4.00

Side of Vegetables

$4.00

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Vegeterian/Vegan

Vegetarian Pasta Primavera

$22.00

VEGAN Fra Diavolo

$22.00

VEGAN Pasta Provencale

$22.00

VEGAN Beyond Burger

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$13.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$13.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Kids Chicken Tender

$13.00Out of stock

Kids Hot Dog

$13.00

Kid Pasta

$13.00

Dessert

$5.00 Dessert

$5.00

$9.00 Dessert

$9.00

Ice cream

$4.00

Apple Strudel

$7.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Lake George’s best waterfront restaurant to meet, dine and drink. Family owned since 1985, the Vogel family welcomes everyone who makes Lake George their home from April through October. Capture the best of summer from our outside decks. Watch boaters pull in and the cruise boats sail by!

3210 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George, NY 12845

