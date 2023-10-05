FOOD

SALADS

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Fresh peppery arugula topped with sliced almond baked goat cheese OR panko fried goat cheese with mixed berry vinaigrette.

Beet N' Blue Salad

$14.00

Mesclun greens with pickled red beets, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, walnuts in honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine hearts, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan and housemade dressing.

Chopped BLT Salad

$14.00

chopped romaine hearts, bacon, tomato, onion, farm fresh hard boiled egg and blue cheese dressing

House Salad

$12.00

Mesclun greens, cucumbers tomato, onion and honey balsamic

Steak Frites Salad

$25.00

thinly sliced new york strip and fresh cut fries tossed in famous house made garlic butter over romaine hearts and caesar dressing

Villager Salad

$12.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, olives and feta cheese tossed in extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar with greek imported oregano

DINNER STARTERS

Oysters

We always have an East and a West Coast Oyster of the day! Call us if you'd like to know more. Served with lemon wedge, cocktail sauce and mignonette! Slurp!

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.50

Poached and chilled jumbo white shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce.

Little Neck Clams - Half

$14.00

served raw on the half shell with lemon and cocktail sauce

Littleneck Clams - Dozen

$22.00

served raw on half shell with lemon and cocktail sauce OR steamed with white wine and butter

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Lightly breaded and fried and served with remoulade.

Sesame Tuna Nachos

$20.00

Wonton chips with rare sesame crusted tuna, red onion, cucumber, bell pepper and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Whole Belly Clam App

$36.00

Lightly floured and deep fried. Served with remoulade sauce.

Mussels

$18.00

One pound of Prince Edward Island mussels simmered in white wine and garlic butter.

Lobster Mac

$26.00

Creamy and cheesy penne topped with hand picked fresh knuckle and claw meat poached in butter and topped with herbed panko.

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Our famous French Onion Soup loaded with Swiss and parmesan.

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$18.00

lightly breaded and fried and served with house made bleu cheese sauce.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Beer battered and deep fried. Served with house made ranch.

Quesadilla

$14.00

With cheddar, pepperjack, sautéed onions and peppers with your choice of chicken or beef. Served with Pico de Gallo.

DINNER MAINS

Bbq Combo

$30.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs, chicken breast and 3 shrimp grilled in our BBQ Sauce. Served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of side.

Crew Burger

$18.00

Thoughtfully sourced USDA GRADE A BEEF, bacon, yellow cheddar, LTO, fresh cut fries, cole slaw, pickle Add sauteed onions or mushrooms (+$2)

Half Rack Ribs

$26.00

1/2 a rack of baby back ribs in our house made BBQ sauce. Served with sautéed seasonal vegetables and your choice of side.

Full Rack Ribs

$32.00

Full rack of baby back ribs in our house made BBQ sauce. Served with seasonal sautéed vegetables and our choice of side.

New York Strip

$42.00

14 Ounce beautiful marbled New York Strip hand cut by chef. Topped with house made famous garlic butter and served with sautéed seasonal vegetables and your choice of side.

Half Duck

$30.00

Crispy half duck with our citrus soy glaze. Served with sautéed seasonal vegetables and your choice of side.

Petite Filet Mignon

$42.00

7 Ounce beautifully marbled Filet Mignon served with our famous garlic butter and beef Demi glacé. Served with sautéed seasonal vegetables and your choice of side.

Double Cut Filet Mignon

$50.00

14 Ounce beautifully marbled Filet Mignon served with our famous garlic butter and beef Demi glacé. Served with sautéed seasonal vegetables and your choice of side.

Blackened Swordfish

$34.00

Cajun spiced swordfish seared on cast iron and topped with pico de Gallo. Served with sautéed seasonal vegetables and your choice of side.

Fish N Chips

$28.00

Freshest Cod dipped in pale ale beer batter and served with fresh cut fries, Cole slaw and pickle spear. Served with lemon and remoulade.

Horseradish Salmon

$32.00

Freshest wild caught salmon topped with horseradish and panko and seared on cast iron flat top. Served with sautéed seasonal vegetables and your choice of side.

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Our famous lobster roll with hand picked fresh knuckle and claw meat on brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Choose either CT STYLE (warm with butter) or MAINE STYLE (cold with mayo). Comes with house made potato chips.

Mediterranean Walleye

$28.00

Freshest walleye oven baked and topped with artichoke hearts, capers, onion and tomato over fresh spinach and garlic mashed potatoes.

A La Vodka

$20.00

Penne tossed in a light tomato and cream sauce with a touch of vodka for that extra something.

Chicken A La Vodka

$24.00

Penne tossed in a light tomato and cream sauce with a touch of vodka for that extra something and grilled chicken.

Chicken Parm

$26.00

A total classic made just right. Panko breaded chicken cutlet with loads of mozzarella over linguini in marinara sauce.

Clams Linguini

$30.00

Whole clams and chopped clams simmered in your choice of marinara, white wine or fra diavolo sauce over linguine pasta.

Cioppino

Cioppino

$45.00

muscles, clams, shrimp, scallops and half a lobster tail simmered in your choice of white wine and garlic, marinara, or fry diavolo sauce

Deviled Lobster

$32.00

Hand picked fresh knuckle and claw lobster meat in a pleasantly spicy tomato sauce over linguine pasta

Linguini Bolognese

$22.00

Hearty meat sauce over linguine pasta and fresh grated parmesan cheese. Chef's Kiss!

Ravioli Carbonara

$22.00

Four cheese ravioli, prosciutto, peas, silky parmesan cream sauce.

Shrimp & Scallop Risotto

$35.00

Diver scallops, jumbo shrimp pan seared over rich & savory risotto with sweet peas

Pasta Bowl

$22.00

Sometimes you just need something simple. Just simple penne pasta tossed with your choice of sauce.

Quinoa Protein Bowl

$20.00

Assorted seasonal vegetables, spinach and quinoa *Add a protein for something a little extra*

KID MENU

Kids pasta

$8.00

Kid Chicken

$10.00

Kid Steak

$21.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Burger

$10.00

SIDES

Mashed

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Veggies

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$7.00

Rice Pilaf

$7.00

Add Lobster Tail

$15.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$9.00

Chips

$7.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Poached Lobster

$22.00

DESSERTS

Apple Pie

$9.00

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Cherry Pie

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$14.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Chocolate Tart

$8.00

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$10.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Mixed Berry Cobbler

$10.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Sorbet

$7.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$9.00

Cake Cutting

$3.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Poached Pear

$10.00

Tres Leche

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Ice Cream

$9.00

Scoop

$5.00

Midnight Snack

$9.00

SUSHI

STARTERS

Edamame

$6.50

Japanese Rice Cake

$8.50

Spicy Kani, Crunchies, Furukake and Tobiko over Sushi rice cake

Kani Salad

$8.50

Kani salas with spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds

Pepper Tuna

$16.00

Seared peppered tuna sliced thin and served with ponzu dipping sauce

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Squid Salad

$9.00

Kikurage mushroom, Ginger , Sesame Oil, Mirin, Bamboo Shoot, Sesame Seed

Tuna Tartar

$15.00

Sushi Rice

$5.00

SUSHI & SASHIMI

Sushi

$3.25

Individual piece of fish over rice

Sashimi

$3.75

2 piece of your choice of fish

CLASSIC ROLLS

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Berkshire Roll

$8.50

Smoked Salmon, Avocado and Cream Cheese

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Grilled Salmon Roll

$9.00

Hotchkiss Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado and Eel Sauce

Housatonic Roll

$7.50

Kani, Cucumber, Avocado

IMS Roll

$8.50

Yellowtail and scallion

Kent Roll

$7.00

Avocado , Cucumber and Carrot

Millbrook Roll

$8.50

Smoked eel and avocado

Salisbury Roll

$10.00

Avocado and Tobiko inside topped with Salmon and Tuna on the outside with eel and yum yum sauce

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon

$8.50

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna

$8.50

Tuna Roll

$8.00

SPECIALTY ROLLS

Crazy Salmon Roll

$16.00

Inside : Shrimp Tempura + Avocado Outside: Spicy Salmon, Crunchies

Crazy Tuna Roll

$16.00

Inside : Tuna and Avocado Outside: Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Crunchies

Sashimi Deluxe

$32.00

Chef’s Selection of Freshest Sashimi (12pieces) over Rice

Sushi Deluxe

$30.00

Chef’s Selection of 9 pieces of Nigiri with Spicy Tuna Roll

Snow Princess

$16.00

Inside : Shrimp tempura and avocado Outside: Lobster salad and Crunchies

Spicy Girl Roll

$16.00

Inside : Spicy salmon and Yellowtail Outside: Spicy kani salad and crunchies

Spider Roll

$17.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, scallions, masago and spicy mayo

Sofe Sofe

$17.00

Inside : Snow Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Outside: Ebi Shrimp, Tuna, Yum Yum Sauce

Tommy Boy

$17.00

Inside : Shrimp Tempura, Snow Crab, Tuna Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Seaweed, Eel Sauce, Yum Yum Sauce

Mama-O

$17.00

Inside : Snow Crab, Spicy Tuna, Seaweed, Cream Cheese Outside: Tempura and Deep Fried.

TNT Roll

$15.00

Inside : Spicy Tuna, Lobster Salad, Avocado Outside: Soy paper, Spicy Mayo, Crunchies

Triple Fire Roll

$16.00

Inside : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Tobiko, Outside: Soy paper, Spicy Mayo

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Bottled Flat

$8.00

Bottled Sparkling

$8.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

COFFEE

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Frappe

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

SODA

Club

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Bottled

Orange Soda

$5.00

Bottled

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Bottled

Shirley Temple

$4.00

RETAIL

Olive Oil

Small Olive Oil

$9.95

Large Olive Oil

$16.99

T-Shirts

Small T

$15.00

Medium T

$15.00

Large T

$15.00