The Boathouse Restaurant in Lakeville
No reviews yet
349 Main Street
Lakeville, CT 06039
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
SALADS
Arugula Salad
Fresh peppery arugula topped with sliced almond baked goat cheese OR panko fried goat cheese with mixed berry vinaigrette.
Beet N' Blue Salad
Mesclun greens with pickled red beets, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, walnuts in honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
romaine hearts, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan and housemade dressing.
Chopped BLT Salad
chopped romaine hearts, bacon, tomato, onion, farm fresh hard boiled egg and blue cheese dressing
House Salad
Mesclun greens, cucumbers tomato, onion and honey balsamic
Steak Frites Salad
thinly sliced new york strip and fresh cut fries tossed in famous house made garlic butter over romaine hearts and caesar dressing
Villager Salad
tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, olives and feta cheese tossed in extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar with greek imported oregano
DINNER STARTERS
Oysters
We always have an East and a West Coast Oyster of the day! Call us if you'd like to know more. Served with lemon wedge, cocktail sauce and mignonette! Slurp!
Shrimp Cocktail
Poached and chilled jumbo white shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce.
Little Neck Clams - Half
served raw on the half shell with lemon and cocktail sauce
Littleneck Clams - Dozen
served raw on half shell with lemon and cocktail sauce OR steamed with white wine and butter
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded and fried and served with remoulade.
Sesame Tuna Nachos
Wonton chips with rare sesame crusted tuna, red onion, cucumber, bell pepper and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Whole Belly Clam App
Lightly floured and deep fried. Served with remoulade sauce.
Mussels
One pound of Prince Edward Island mussels simmered in white wine and garlic butter.
Lobster Mac
Creamy and cheesy penne topped with hand picked fresh knuckle and claw meat poached in butter and topped with herbed panko.
French Onion Soup
Our famous French Onion Soup loaded with Swiss and parmesan.
Jumbo Chicken Wings
lightly breaded and fried and served with house made bleu cheese sauce.
Onion Rings
Beer battered and deep fried. Served with house made ranch.
Quesadilla
With cheddar, pepperjack, sautéed onions and peppers with your choice of chicken or beef. Served with Pico de Gallo.
DINNER MAINS
Bbq Combo
1/2 Rack of Ribs, chicken breast and 3 shrimp grilled in our BBQ Sauce. Served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of side.
Crew Burger
Thoughtfully sourced USDA GRADE A BEEF, bacon, yellow cheddar, LTO, fresh cut fries, cole slaw, pickle Add sauteed onions or mushrooms (+$2)
Half Rack Ribs
1/2 a rack of baby back ribs in our house made BBQ sauce. Served with sautéed seasonal vegetables and your choice of side.
Full Rack Ribs
Full rack of baby back ribs in our house made BBQ sauce. Served with seasonal sautéed vegetables and our choice of side.
New York Strip
14 Ounce beautiful marbled New York Strip hand cut by chef. Topped with house made famous garlic butter and served with sautéed seasonal vegetables and your choice of side.
Half Duck
Crispy half duck with our citrus soy glaze. Served with sautéed seasonal vegetables and your choice of side.
Petite Filet Mignon
7 Ounce beautifully marbled Filet Mignon served with our famous garlic butter and beef Demi glacé. Served with sautéed seasonal vegetables and your choice of side.
Double Cut Filet Mignon
14 Ounce beautifully marbled Filet Mignon served with our famous garlic butter and beef Demi glacé. Served with sautéed seasonal vegetables and your choice of side.
Blackened Swordfish
Cajun spiced swordfish seared on cast iron and topped with pico de Gallo. Served with sautéed seasonal vegetables and your choice of side.
Fish N Chips
Freshest Cod dipped in pale ale beer batter and served with fresh cut fries, Cole slaw and pickle spear. Served with lemon and remoulade.
Horseradish Salmon
Freshest wild caught salmon topped with horseradish and panko and seared on cast iron flat top. Served with sautéed seasonal vegetables and your choice of side.
Lobster Roll
Our famous lobster roll with hand picked fresh knuckle and claw meat on brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Choose either CT STYLE (warm with butter) or MAINE STYLE (cold with mayo). Comes with house made potato chips.
Mediterranean Walleye
Freshest walleye oven baked and topped with artichoke hearts, capers, onion and tomato over fresh spinach and garlic mashed potatoes.
A La Vodka
Penne tossed in a light tomato and cream sauce with a touch of vodka for that extra something.
Chicken A La Vodka
Penne tossed in a light tomato and cream sauce with a touch of vodka for that extra something and grilled chicken.
Chicken Parm
A total classic made just right. Panko breaded chicken cutlet with loads of mozzarella over linguini in marinara sauce.
Clams Linguini
Whole clams and chopped clams simmered in your choice of marinara, white wine or fra diavolo sauce over linguine pasta.
Cioppino
muscles, clams, shrimp, scallops and half a lobster tail simmered in your choice of white wine and garlic, marinara, or fry diavolo sauce
Deviled Lobster
Hand picked fresh knuckle and claw lobster meat in a pleasantly spicy tomato sauce over linguine pasta
Linguini Bolognese
Hearty meat sauce over linguine pasta and fresh grated parmesan cheese. Chef's Kiss!
Ravioli Carbonara
Four cheese ravioli, prosciutto, peas, silky parmesan cream sauce.
Shrimp & Scallop Risotto
Diver scallops, jumbo shrimp pan seared over rich & savory risotto with sweet peas
Pasta Bowl
Sometimes you just need something simple. Just simple penne pasta tossed with your choice of sauce.
Quinoa Protein Bowl
Assorted seasonal vegetables, spinach and quinoa *Add a protein for something a little extra*
SIDES
Mashed
Sweet Potato Fries
Veggies
Fries
Baked Sweet Potato
Rice Pilaf
Add Lobster Tail
Garlic Parm Fries
Chips
Onion Rings
Poached Lobster
DO NOT MAKE
Lobster Mac
Creamy and cheesy penne topped with hand picked fresh knuckle and claw meat poached in butter and topped with herbed panko.
DESSERTS
Apple Pie
Pecan Pie
Cherry Pie
Cheesecake
Cannoli
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate Tart
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
Lava Cake
Mixed Berry Cobbler
Red Velvet Cake
Sorbet
Tiramisu
Root Beer Float
Cake Cutting
Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake
Key Lime Pie
DO NOT MAKE
Poached Pear
Tres Leche
Creme Brulee
Ice Cream
Scoop
Midnight Snack
SUSHI
STARTERS
Edamame
Japanese Rice Cake
Spicy Kani, Crunchies, Furukake and Tobiko over Sushi rice cake
Kani Salad
Kani salas with spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds
Pepper Tuna
Seared peppered tuna sliced thin and served with ponzu dipping sauce
Seaweed Salad
Squid Salad
Kikurage mushroom, Ginger , Sesame Oil, Mirin, Bamboo Shoot, Sesame Seed
Tuna Tartar
Sushi Rice
SUSHI & SASHIMI
CLASSIC ROLLS
Avocado Roll
Berkshire Roll
Smoked Salmon, Avocado and Cream Cheese
Cucumber Roll
Grilled Salmon Roll
Hotchkiss Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado and Eel Sauce
Housatonic Roll
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
IMS Roll
Yellowtail and scallion
Kent Roll
Avocado , Cucumber and Carrot
Millbrook Roll
Smoked eel and avocado
Salisbury Roll
Avocado and Tobiko inside topped with Salmon and Tuna on the outside with eel and yum yum sauce
Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy Tuna
Tuna Roll
SPECIALTY ROLLS
Crazy Salmon Roll
Inside : Shrimp Tempura + Avocado Outside: Spicy Salmon, Crunchies
Crazy Tuna Roll
Inside : Tuna and Avocado Outside: Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Crunchies
Sashimi Deluxe
Chef’s Selection of Freshest Sashimi (12pieces) over Rice
Sushi Deluxe
Chef’s Selection of 9 pieces of Nigiri with Spicy Tuna Roll
Snow Princess
Inside : Shrimp tempura and avocado Outside: Lobster salad and Crunchies
Spicy Girl Roll
Inside : Spicy salmon and Yellowtail Outside: Spicy kani salad and crunchies
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, scallions, masago and spicy mayo
Sofe Sofe
Inside : Snow Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Outside: Ebi Shrimp, Tuna, Yum Yum Sauce
Tommy Boy
Inside : Shrimp Tempura, Snow Crab, Tuna Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Seaweed, Eel Sauce, Yum Yum Sauce
Mama-O
Inside : Snow Crab, Spicy Tuna, Seaweed, Cream Cheese Outside: Tempura and Deep Fried.
TNT Roll
Inside : Spicy Tuna, Lobster Salad, Avocado Outside: Soy paper, Spicy Mayo, Crunchies
Triple Fire Roll
Inside : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Tobiko, Outside: Soy paper, Spicy Mayo
Rainbow Roll
N/A BVG
NA BVG
COFFEE
SODA
RETAIL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
American Bistro and Sushi Good Food, Good Mood
349 Main Street, Lakeville, CT 06039