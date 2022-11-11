Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

No reviews yet

4708 East Old Main Street

Richmond, VA 23231

Grilled NY Strip, Flash Fried Yukon Gold Potatoes, Parmesan Creamed Spinach
Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies

$9.00

honey sriracha butter

New England Clam Chowder

$6.50

garnished with smoked bacon & chives

Raw & Chilled

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

house-made cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon (gf)

Boathouse Oysters *

$14.00

1/2 dozen raw oysters, house-made cocktail sauce, mignonette, hot sauce, lemon

1 Dozen Boathouse Oysters *

$24.00

one dozen raw oysters, house-made cocktail sauce, mignonette, hot sauce, lemon

Chilled Seafood Tray *

$75.00

1 1/4lb lobster, 4 jumbo shrimp, 1/2 dozen raw oysters, 1lb marinated mussels, house-made cocktail sauce, mignonette sauce, hot sauce, lemon **please allow 20 minutes for item

Starters

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

served with toasted baguette

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

crispy brussels sprouts, calabrian chilies, balsamic glaze

Fried Oysters

$17.00

fried Chesapeake Bay Oysters, slaw, housemade pickles, chipotle aioli

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

lightly breaded, spicy aioli, diablo sauce

Rockefeller Roasted Oysters

$18.00

1/2 dozen roasted oysters, creamy spinach, Parmesan, Pernod, smoked bacon (gf)

Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies

$9.00

honey sriracha butter

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$16.00

old bay, house-made cocktail sauce, drawn butter, lemon (gf)

Spicy Mussels

$14.00

calabrian chiles, cherry tomato, garlic, white wine, parsley, grilled ciabatta bread

Soups & Salads

Chesapeake Fried Oyster Wedge Salad

$16.00

fried oyster, iceberg wedge, gorgonzola blue cheese, buttermilk ranch, bacon, parmesan crostini, tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.00

hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese, house-made caesar dressing, sliced grilled chicken

Boathouse Wedge Salad

$11.00

iceberg wedge, gorgonzola blue cheese, buttermilk ranch, smoked bacon, parmesan crostini, heirloom tomatoes