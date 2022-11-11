The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing
4708 East Old Main Street
Richmond, VA 23231
Raw & Chilled
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
house-made cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon (gf)
Boathouse Oysters *
1/2 dozen raw oysters, house-made cocktail sauce, mignonette, hot sauce, lemon
1 Dozen Boathouse Oysters *
one dozen raw oysters, house-made cocktail sauce, mignonette, hot sauce, lemon
Chilled Seafood Tray *
1 1/4lb lobster, 4 jumbo shrimp, 1/2 dozen raw oysters, 1lb marinated mussels, house-made cocktail sauce, mignonette sauce, hot sauce, lemon **please allow 20 minutes for item
Starters
Crab & Artichoke Dip
served with toasted baguette
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
crispy brussels sprouts, calabrian chilies, balsamic glaze
Fried Oysters
fried Chesapeake Bay Oysters, slaw, housemade pickles, chipotle aioli
Crispy Calamari
lightly breaded, spicy aioli, diablo sauce
Rockefeller Roasted Oysters
1/2 dozen roasted oysters, creamy spinach, Parmesan, Pernod, smoked bacon (gf)
Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies
honey sriracha butter
Peel & Eat Shrimp
old bay, house-made cocktail sauce, drawn butter, lemon (gf)
Spicy Mussels
calabrian chiles, cherry tomato, garlic, white wine, parsley, grilled ciabatta bread
Soups & Salads
Chesapeake Fried Oyster Wedge Salad
fried oyster, iceberg wedge, gorgonzola blue cheese, buttermilk ranch, bacon, parmesan crostini, tomatoes
Grilled Chicken Caesar
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese, house-made caesar dressing, sliced grilled chicken
Boathouse Wedge Salad
iceberg wedge, gorgonzola blue cheese, buttermilk ranch, smoked bacon, parmesan crostini, heirloom tomatoes