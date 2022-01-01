Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Boathouse Grill

10 Reviews

$$

701 Washington St

Michigan City, IN 46360

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Beef Sandwich
Chili Cheese Burger
Hot Dog

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.99

Chicago Dog

$4.99

Coney Dog

$4.79

Cheese Dog

$4.69

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.79

Carolina Dog

$4.79

Un Dog

$3.69

Boathouse Dog

$4.99

Dill Pickle Dog

$5.79

Boathouse Polish

$5.69

Polish Sausage

$4.69

Maxwell Street Polish

$4.99

Corn Dog

$3.29Out of stock

Chili Dog

$4.79

Chili Polish

$5.79

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$11.69

DBL Cheese Burger

$13.79

Cheese Sauce Burger

$6.55

Chicago Burger

$12.69

Chili Cheese Burger

$7.29

Hamburger

$10.99

Western Burger

$11.79

Veggie Burger

$11.69

Patty Melt

$13.79

Frisco Melt

$13.99

Boathouse Burger

$11.99

DBL Boathouse Burger

$13.99

Sandwich

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.69

Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.99

BBQ Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Italian Beef Sandwich

$12.89

Shrimp Po'Boy

$13.99

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.89

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.89

Smoked BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Reuben

$16.89Out of stock

1 Pound Bake Potato

Baked potato

$3.29Out of stock

Baskets

3 Piece Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

3 Piece Fish Basket

$10.79

6 Piece Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Fries / Cheese / Chili

French Fries

$2.89

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Cup of Cheese

$1.69

Blank

$5.00

Chicken Dinner

$11.99Out of stock

3 Taco Dinner

$9.99Out of stock

Bag of Ice 22 Lbs

Large Bag Of Ice 22 LBS

$5.29

Cup Of Cheese

Cheese Cup

$1.69

Apps

Cheese Curds

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

French Fries

$2.89

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Garlic Fried Mushrooms

$5.79

Cheesy Fried Cauliflower

$5.99

Mac & Cheese Bites. Qty7 Pcs

$6.69

Mozzarella Stix. Qty6 Pcs

$6.79

Dill Pickle Fries

$6.59

Fiesra Cheese Poppers. Qty 6 Pcs

$6.95

Pretzel Bites (10) W/ Cheese

$7.29

Mozzarella Sticks, Garlic Fried Mushrooms, Cheesy Fried Cauliflower, Onion Rings

Cheese Fried Broccli. Qty5 Pcs

$6.49

Spicy mozzarella sticks

$7.59Out of stock

Salads

Coleslaw

$1.99

Garden Salad Chicken

$9.99

Fruit Cups

$4.95Out of stock

Pasta Cups

$1.95Out of stock

Mixed Fruit Cup

$5.99Out of stock

Soups

Chili

$4.79

Soup of The Day Bowl

$4.79

Soup Of The Day Cup

$4.79Out of stock

Tomato Soup And Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Soup Or Chili Full Quart

$9.99+

B&G

$4.99

Fountain Drinks

Cherry Coke

$2.69

Coke

$2.69

Cup of Ice Water

$0.50

Diet Coke

$2.69

Ginger Ale

$2.69

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.69

Red Cream Soda

$2.69

Root Beer

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.25

Ice Tea Bottled

$2.59

Peace Tea

$2.69

Powerade / Gatorade

$2.89

XXX Root Beer

$2.95

Ice Sparkling Zero Sugar

$2.29

Celsius

$2.39

Canned Drinks

Monster

$3.25Out of stock

Desserts

Ice Cream Treats

Cookie

$1.25

Rice Crispy Treats

$3.50

Fudge Brownies

$1.75Out of stock

Pudding Cup

$3.00

GraveYard Pudding Cups

$4.99

Fish Basket

3 Piece Fish Basket

$10.79

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$7.89
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Stop in to The BoatHouse Grill for lunch today - we’re open until 4pm! As a reminder we are fresh food not fast food please be patient. We’d love to see you! 🌭🍟🍔 We’re open for indoor and outdoor seating. ➡️ In a rush? Place your order in advance by clicking here: http://bit.ly/33v8vJW or by going to TheBoathouseGrillMC.com ☎️ Call us with any questions 219-814-4127 We look forward to serving you and your family! The BoatHouse Grill is located at: 701 Washington St. in Michigan City Indiana 📌We're just ONE block east of Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets and close to the Michigan City Zoo and the Indiana Dunes!

701 Washington St, Michigan City, IN 46360

Directions

