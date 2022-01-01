Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Boathouse on the Bay

review star

No reviews yet

190 Marina Dr

Long Beach, CA 90803

Order Again

Popular Items

Chowder - Bowl
Sourdough Bread
Wedge Salad

N/A Bevs

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.75

Tonic

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Energy Drink

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$9.00

Latte

$7.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Mocha

$7.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Bottle Sparkling Water

$8.00

Bottle Still Water

$8.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light (Btl)

$5.00

Budweiser (Btl)

$5.00

Corona (Btl)

$5.75

Michelob Ultra (Btl)

$5.00

Modelo Especial (Btl)

$5.00Out of stock

Newcastle (Btl)

$5.75

Pacifico (Btl)

$5.75

Truly (Can)

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw (Can)

$7.00

Sapporo (20 oz Btl)

$8.00

Kalibur N/A (Btl)

$5.75Out of stock

Strongbow (Btl)

$6.00

Highnoon

$8.00

Corono Premier

$5.75

Corona Seltzer

$6.00

Heinekin N/A (btl)

$5.75

Lagunitas IPA (Btl)

$6.00

Trustedgut N/A (btl)

$5.75

Lagunitas N/A (Btl)

$5.75

House Cocktails

Alamitos Blue

Alamitos Blue

$14.00

Pau Maui Vodka, Myer's Blonde Rum & Blue Curacao with Pineapple Juice & Housemade Sweet and Sour

BH Sangria Red

BH Sangria Red

$15.00

Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon & Giffard Crème de Pêche with muddled blackberries and Raspberries, Orange juice & Mango Puree

BH Sangria White

BH Sangria White

$15.00

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc & Giffard Fruits de la Passion with Muddled Raspberries, Pineapple Juice & Mango Puree

CuJalep Margarita

CuJalep Margarita

$15.00

Herradura Blanco Tequila & Triple Sec with Fresh Lime Juice, Sweet and Sour, Muddled Cucumber and Jalapeño

Jacaranda

Jacaranda

$14.00

Empress Gin with Fresh Lemon Juice & Lavender Simple Syrup

Pear Martini

Pear Martini

$17.00

Absolut Pear Vodka & St. Germain with Agave Nectar & Fresh Lemon Juice

Regatta Colada

$17.00

Myer's Blonde Rum, Disarrono Amaretto & Giffard Orgeat with Fresh Lime Juice & Pineapple Juice * Contains Almond*

Smoke on the Water

Smoke on the Water

$15.00

El Jimador Blanco Tequila, Xicaru Mezcal & Giffard Pamplemousse Liquor with Grapefruit Juice, a splash of Soda Water with a Tajin Rim

White Linen

White Linen

$15.00

Hendrick’s Gin & St. Germain with Fresh Lemon Juice & Muddled Cucumber

Woodford Bramble

Woodford Bramble

$16.00

Woodford Reserve with Fresh Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup & Giffard Crème de Mure

Watermelon Margarita

$15.00

JW Marg

$14.00

Bacon Infused Woodford Old Fashioned

$22.00Out of stock

Barrel Aged House OF

$20.00

Seasonal OF

$22.00

Holiday Cocktail

$20.00

Doubles

DBL Absolut

$20.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$20.00

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$20.00

DBL Absolut Pear

$20.00

DBL Absolut Raspberri

$20.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$20.00

DBL Amaretto

$26.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$28.00

DBL Aperol

$20.00

DBL B&B

$28.00

DBL Bacardi

$20.00

DBL Bailey's

$22.00

DBL Balvenie 12yr

$28.00

DBL Beefeater

$20.00

DBL Belvedere

$24.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$24.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$20.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$24.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$24.00

DBL Bushmills

$18.00

DBL Butterscotch

$12.00

DBL Campari

$24.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$20.00

DBL Casamigos

$30.00

DBL Cazadores Blanco

$22.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$24.00

DBL Chambord

$24.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$20.00

DBL Chopin

$24.00

DBL Cointreau

$20.00

DBL Courvoisier VSOP

$32.00

DBL Crown Royal

$22.00

DBL Dewar's White

$20.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$72.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$28.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$26.00

DBL Drambuie

$22.00

DBL El Jimador

$26.00

DBL Empress

$24.00

DBL Fernet-Branca

$24.00

DBL Fireball

$20.00

DBL Frangelico

$22.00

DBL Galliano

$20.00

DBL George Dickel

$24.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12yr

$24.00

DBL Glenfiddich 18yr

$42.00

DBL Glenlivet 12yr

$22.00

DBL Glenmorangie 10yr

$22.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$28.00

DBL Grand Marnier 1880

$36.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

DBL Hendrick's

$24.00

DBL Hennessy VS

$32.00

DBL Herradura

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniel's

$20.00

DBL Jagermeister

$20.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$24.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$64.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$20.00

DBL Kahlua

$22.00

DBL Ketel One

$24.00

DBL Knob Creek

$22.00

DBL Lagavulin 16yr

$40.00

DBL Laphroaig 10yr

$24.00

DBL Lillet

$20.00

DBL Louis XIII

$360.00

DBL Macallan 12yr

$24.00

DBL Macallan 18yr

$44.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$24.00

DBL Malibu

$20.00

DBL Mezcal

$24.00

DBL Midori

$20.00

DBL Mt Gay Black Barrel

$22.00

DBL Mt Gay Eclipse

$20.00

DBL Myer's Blonde

$22.00

DBL Myer's Dark

$22.00

DBL Oban 14yr

$34.00

DBL Oban 18yr

$44.00

DBL Old Forester

$26.00

DBL Patron

$24.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$26.00Out of stock

DBL Pau Maui

$24.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$18.00

DBL Peppermint Schnapps

$12.00

DBL Pernod

$22.00

DBL Redbreast

$24.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$34.00

DBL Sambuca

$20.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$20.00

DBL Seagram's VO

$20.00

DBL St Germain

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$22.00

DBL Teeling

$28.00

DBL Templeton Rye

$24.00

DBL Teremana Silver

$24.00

DBL Titos

$24.00

DBL Tuaca

$20.00

DBL Vermouth Dry

$12.00

DBL Vermouth Sweet

$12.00

DBL Well Bourbon

$16.00

DBL Well Brandy

$16.00

DBL Well Gin

$16.00

DBL Well Rum

$16.00

DBL Well Scotch

$16.00

DBL Well Tequila

$16.00

DBL Well Vodka

$16.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$28.00

New Glass White

Angeline CRHD

$8.00

Bianchi Sparkling

$7.00

Cht Ste Michelle "Mimi" CHRD

$11.00

Martin Ray CHRD

$13.00

Sanford CHRD

$15.00

Cuvaison CHRD

$15.00

Sonoma Cutrer CHRD

$16.00

Stags Leap "Karia" CHRD

$20.00

Kim Crawford SB

$10.00Out of stock

Echo Bay SB

$11.00

Horse Heaven Hills SB

$12.00

Santa Christina PG

$10.00

Bianchi PG

$13.00

Santa Margherita PG

$15.00

Planeta La Segreta Grillo

$12.00

Calafuria Rosé

$10.00

Bodvar Rose

$13.00

Eroica Riesling

$12.00

Seaglass Riesling

$12.00

Guado Al Taso

$13.00

Col De Salici Prosecco

$12.00

Korbel Brut Split

$11.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Split

$18.00Out of stock

Nicolas Feuillatte Rosé Split

$22.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Glass

$15.00Out of stock

Wine Taster

New Glass Red

14 Hands CAB

$12.00

Cht Ste Michelle "Cold Creek" CAB

$15.00

Erath PN

$13.00

Hess Maverick Ranches

$17.00

Justin CAB

$16.00

Quilt CAB

$18.00

Meiomi PN

$12.00

Patz & Hall PN

$18.00

Sea Sun PN

$12.00Out of stock

True Grit SIRAH

$12.00

Rutherford Ranch MERLOT

$14.00

Stags Leap "HOT" BLEND

$18.00

Angeline CAB

$8.00

Wine Taster

New Bottle White

Btl House CHARDONNAY

$25.00

Btl Bianchi Sparkling

$23.00

Btl Cht Ste Michelle "Mimi" CHD

$42.00

Btl Martin Ray CHD

$51.00

Btl Sanford CHD

$58.00

Btl Cuvaison CHRD

$58.00

Btl Sonoma Cutrer CHD

$62.00

Btl Stags Leap "Karia" CHD

$78.00

Btl Orogeny CHRD

$65.00

Btl Patz N Hall CHD

$81.00

Btl Rombauer CHD

$88.00

Btl Flowers CHD

$92.00

Btl Kim Crawford SB

$38.00Out of stock

Btl Echo Bay SB

$40.00

Btl Horse Heaven Hills SB

$42.00

Btl Stags Leap "Aveta" SB

$55.00

Btl Santa Christina PG

$38.00

Btl Santa Margherita PG

$52.00

Btl Bianchi PG

$46.00

Btl Planeta La Segreta Grillo

$42.00

Btl Calafuria Rosé

$38.00

Btl Bodvar Rose

$45.00

Btl Eroica Riesling

$46.00

Btl Seaglass Riesling

$46.00

Btl Guado Al Taso

$48.00

Btl Col De Salici Prosecco

$45.00

Btl Nicholas Feuillatte

$80.00

Btl Vueve Clicquot

$99.00

Btl Dom Perignon Brut

$365.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

New Bottle Red

Btl House CAB

$25.00

Btl 14 Hands CAB

$44.00

Btl Cht Ste Michelle "Cold Creek" CAB

$58.00

Btl Justin CAB

$62.00

Btl Quilt CAB

$69.00

Btl Hess Maverick CAB

$65.00

Btl Austin Hope CAB

$80.00

Btl Antica CAB

$99.00

Btl Stags Leap "Artemis" CAB

$108.00

Btl Phelps CAB

$118.00

Btl Chimney Rock CAB

$126.00

Btl Silver Oak CAB

$145.00

Btl Caymus CAB

$225.00

Btl Meiomi PN

$44.00

Btl Erath PN

$49.00

Btl Patz & Hall PN

$69.00

Btl Sea Sun PN

$44.00Out of stock

Btl Belle Glos "Dairyman" PN

$78.00

Btl Federalist ZIN

$41.00

Cuvaison PN

$71.00

Btl True Grit SIRAH

$44.00

Btl Rutherford Ranch MERLOT

$54.00

Btl Stags Leap "HOT" BLEND

$69.00

Btl Prisoner BLEND

$88.00

Btl Opus One BLEND

$425.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Starters

App Trio

$35.00

Coconut Ginger Shrimp, Crispy Calamari & Caramelized Brussel Sprouts

Coco Shrimp

$22.00

Sweet & Sour Mango Dipping Sauce

Calamari

$19.00

Marinara & Chipotle Aioli

Chowder - Cup

$10.00

Chowder - Bowl

$13.00

Sourdough Bread

$4.00

Calle Corn Skillet

$15.00

Salads

Caesar

$13.00

Anchovies, Garlic Herb Croutons & Parmesan-Reggiano Add: Chicken 8, Shrimp 14, Salmon 15, Cajun Seared Ahi 15

Field Green

$13.00

Marcona Almonds, Feta, Grapes & Lemon Vinaigrette Add: Chicken 8, Shrimp 14, Salmon 15, Cajun Seared Ahi 15

Salmon Quinoa

$29.00

Grilled Salmon, Baby Spinach, Edamame, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Ponzu Dressing

Blood Orange Arcadian

$17.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Beyond Burger

$19.00

Beyond(TM) Burger, Roasted Red Pepper Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Potato Bun

Club

$17.00

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado with a Garlic Aioli on Toasted Bread

Halibut Sandwich

$22.00

Coleslaw, Tomato, Crispy Onions, Mizuna & Tartar Sauce on a Potato Bun

Kobe Burger

$22.00

Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion & Garlic Herb Aioli on a Potato Bun with choice of Cheese: Brie, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack or Blue Additions 1.50 each: Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms or Avocado

Deck Entrees

Tagliatelle

$42.00

Scallops, Mussels, Shrimp, Sugar Snap Peas, Julienned Jalapeño, Cilantro Red Pepper Cream

Fish n' Chips

$23.00

Tartar Sauce, Napa Slaw & French Fries

Mahi Tacos

$22.00

Corn Tortillas, Cabbage, Radish, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Black Beans, Rice & Guacamole

Rosemary Chicken

$30.00

Roasted Pee Wee Potatoes, Spring Root Vegetables, Green Apple Chutney & Orange Anise Jus

Tagliatelle No Meat

$18.00

Uni Pasta

$43.00Out of stock

Entrees

Crab Legs

$115.00

With Drawn Butter. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Balsamic Grilled Seasonal Vegetables

Filet

$57.00

Served with choice of Sauce & Rub

NY Strip

$59.00

Served with choice of Sauce & Rub

Lemon Buerre Blanc Salmon

$40.00

Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Fennel & Garlic Mashed Potatoes topped with Mint-Herb Chimichurri

Ribeye

$71.00

Served with choice of Sauce & Rub

Seabass

$45.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetable Succotash & Crab Tomato Broth garnished with an Alaskan Crab Leg Segment

Tagliatelle

$42.00

Scallops, Mussels, Shrimp, Sugar Snap Peas, Julienned Jalapeño, Cilantro Red Pepper Cream

Lomo Saltado

$38.00

Scallops

$49.00

Uni Pasta

$43.00Out of stock

Sushi Rolls

3 Amigos Roll

$17.00

Cucumber, Krab & Shrimp Tempura topped with a mix of Tuna, Salmon & Yellowtail, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Ponzu & Crunchy Tempura

Avocado Roll

$13.00

Boathouse Roll

$20.00

Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber topped with Avocado, Cajun Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Green Onion & Ponzu

California Roll

$15.00

Krab, Cucumber, Avocado & Sesame Seeds

Caterpillar Roll

$16.00

Cucumber & Fresh Water Eel topped with Avocado & Eel Sauce

Crazy Albacore Roll

$20.00

Crunchy Roll

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Krab & Avocado topped with Crunchy Tempura

Hot Mama Roll

$18.00

Spicy Tuna, Jalapeño, Cucumber & Yamagobo topped with Salmon, Avocado, Spicy Mayo & Green Onions

Lemon Drop Roll

$19.00

Spicy Tuna, Cajun Tuna, Avocado, Sprouts, Cucumber & Soy Paper topped with Yellowtail, Sliced Lemon, Green Onions & Garlic Ponzu

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

California Roll topped with Assorted Fish

Red Dragon Roll

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, Krab & Cucumber topped with Spicy Tuna, Goma & Eel Sauce

Rick Roll

$17.00

Fried Jalapeño, Krab & Shrimp Tempura topped with Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce & Green Onions

Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber & Daikon Sprouts

Vegetable Roll

$12.00

Albacore HR

$12.00

California HR

$12.00

Freshwater Eel HR

$12.00

Salmon HR

$12.00

Salmon Skin HR

$12.00

Spicy Tuna HR

$12.00

Yellowtail HR

$12.00

Edamame

$6.00

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Nigiri/Sashimi

Albacore Nigiri

$10.00

Cajun Tuna Nigiri

$10.00

Freshwater Eel Nigiri

$10.00

Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$10.00

Tuna Nigiri

$10.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.00

Albacore Sashimi

$18.00

Cajun Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Freshwater Eel Sashimi

$18.00

Salmon Sashimi

$18.00

Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$18.00

Sashimi Platter

$35.00

Sides

1/2 & 1/2 Fries

$8.00

4 Shrimp

$18.00

Asparagus

$14.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Brussels

$15.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Fries

$8.00

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Gnocchi

$18.00

Lobster Mac&Chz

$22.00

Plain Mac&Chz

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Napa Slaw

$3.00

SD Ahi

$15.00

SD Salmon

$15.00

Steamed Veggies

$8.00

Succotash

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$12.00

Mushroom/Edamame Risotto

$18.00

Kids' Menu

Kids' Fish n' Chips

$12.00

Kids' Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids' Penne

$12.00

Kids' Sliders

$12.00

Kids' Tenders

$12.00

Dave's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Dessert

Berry Martini

$12.00

Chantilly Cream & Fresh Berries

Cheesecake

$12.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Mixed Berries & Raspberry Sauce

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Dessert Fee

$2.50

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Guest Clothing

Women's T-Shirt

$15.00

Men's T-Shirt

$15.00

Baseball Cap

$25.00

Visor

$20.00

Ladies Jacket

$50.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Boathouse on the Bay is a unique Long Beach restaurant offering waterfront dining at its finest! Owned and operated by residents of Long Beach, the atmosphere is warm and inviting and it's where people meet people. Style, class & romance intrigue your senses at our Long Beach steak and seafood restaurant with service and cuisine that is second to none

Website

Location

190 Marina Dr, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Gallery
The Boathouse on the Bay image
The Boathouse on the Bay image

