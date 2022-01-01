The Boathouse on the Bay
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Boathouse on the Bay is a unique Long Beach restaurant offering waterfront dining at its finest! Owned and operated by residents of Long Beach, the atmosphere is warm and inviting and it's where people meet people. Style, class & romance intrigue your senses at our Long Beach steak and seafood restaurant with service and cuisine that is second to none
Location
190 Marina Dr, Long Beach, CA 90803
