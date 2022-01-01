Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bodega on Smith

373 Smith Street

Providence, RI 02908

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
An American Deli & Marketplace serving all nationalities and religions. Bodega on Smith offers Prepared foods, Hot & Cold Sandwiches, Deli, Produce, Local Products and more.

373 Smith Street, Providence, RI 02908

