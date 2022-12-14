Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

The Boiler House - San Antonio

review star

No reviews yet

312 Pearl Pkwy

Bldg. 3

San Antonio, TX 78215

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Plate TO-GO
Slice of Pie
BH Bacon Cheese Burger

COURSES

FIRE THIRD COURSE

Desserts

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Dulce de Leche

$9.00

House Made Ice Cream

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Pumpkin Spiced Bread Pudding

$11.00

Cheese Plate

$14.00

Egg Nog

$8.00

Ginger Spice Cookie

$2.00

Entrées and Cuts

10oz Strip w Potato

$44.00

16 oz Ribeye

$58.00

24 oz Porter House

$69.00

32 oz. Tomahawk Ribeye

$99.00

Bistro Steak & Broc

$33.00

Bolognese Pasta

$26.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$49.00

Lemon Herb Chicken

$28.00

NY Strip

$51.00

Pork Shank

$29.00

Sherry Garlic Salmon

$30.00

Short Ribs BH

$28.00Out of stock

Hotel Emma Menu

C1 Quail and Shrimp

C2 Hummus & Charc

C3 Sixty South Salmon

$75.00

C3 Sarsparilla Flank Steak

$75.00

C4 Lemon Olive Oil

Nibbles and Apps

Beef Tenderloin

$16.00

Sourdough- Extra

$2.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Caramel Corn

$5.00

Charcuterie

$31.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$16.00

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Meatballs

$16.00

Pickled Veggies

$7.00

Quail Poppers

$15.00

Salmon Ceviche

$16.00

Sausage & Braut Board

$32.00

TX Caviar

$12.00Out of stock

Salads and Sandwiches

BH Bacon Cheese Burger

$17.00

BH BLT

$16.00

Mixed Greens

$13.00

Patriot Burger

$16.00

Romaine Hearts

$13.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Burger Al Pastor

$17.00Out of stock

Thanksgiving 2022

Turkey Plate

$40.00

Slice of Pie

$6.00

Extra Sides

$5.00

Turkey Plate TO-GO

$40.00

Whole Pies

$15.00

Ham Plate

$40.00

GL Mer Soleil PN Rsv

$19.00

GL Mer Soleil Chard TD

$15.00

Side Gravy

Dinner Roll

Employee Retail Wine

EM Amici CS

$37.20

EM Becker Cab/Syrah

$14.00

EM Becker Petite Syrah

$30.00

EM Bedrock Old Vine ZF

$21.60

EM Belle Pente PN Yamhill

$21.59

EM Beringer Quantum

$24.00

EM Bichot Les Charmes

$13.20

EM Bichot Vieilles Vignes Rouge

$14.40

EM Bulletin Merlot

$5.00

EM Calera Central Coast PN

$16.80

EM Caymus Cabernet Napa 1L

$58.50

EM Cheateau De Caunettes

$15.00

EM Domain Berie Blanch

$21.00

EM Drumheller Merlot

$8.70

EM Duckhorn Merlot

$30.00

EM Famille Perrin CdR Rouge

$9.60

EM Final Judgement

$14.99

EM Ghisolfi Maggiora Barbera

$20.40

EM Giradin Vieilles Vignes

$59.40

EM Guado la Tasso Il Bruciato

$18.00

EM Inkblot Cab Franc

$19.20

EM J Vinyard

$16.25

EM Last Judgment Cab BH

$6.30

EM Last Judgment PN BH

$6.30

EM Last Judgment Red

$6.30

EM Les Belles Murailles

$10.76

EM Lost Draw Tempranillo

$18.19

EM Lucente

$18.75

EM MacMurray Ranch PN

$19.20

EM Massimo Rattalino Barolo34

$35.10

EM Massolino Barolo

$43.20Out of stock

EM Max et Jacques PN

$7.38

EM Mer Soleil PN Rsv

$24.00

EM Northstar Merlot

$24.00

EM Orin Swift 8 Years

$30.00

EM Orin Swift Abstract

$24.00

EM Orin Swift Papillon 1.5L

$159.60Out of stock

EM Papillon Red

$56.40

EM Pax North Syrah

$30.00

EM Postmark Cab

$16.60

EM Pratz & Hall Sonoma PN

$27.00

EM Quinta do Crasto VV Rsv

$31.80

EM Red Schooner Voy 6 MB

$24.00

EM Stags' Investor Red

$30.00

EM Stags' Lp Petite Sirah

$24.00

EM Storypoint Cab Sauv

$9.82

EM Talbott Sleepy Hollow PN

$24.00

EM The Verge CS

$17.40

EM Torcicoda Primitivo

$14.70

EM Vallebueno BH

$4.00

EM William Chris Mourvedre

$14.99

EM Becker Cab/Syrah

$13.00

EM Becker Petite Syrah

$31.25

EM Becker Port

$22.53

EM Becker Chard

$16.00

EM Becker Rousanne

$13.00

EM Becker Viogner

$13.00

EM Beringer Private Rsv CH

$30.00

EM Bichot Aligote

$11.10

EM Bichot Long-Depaquit Chablis

$22.20

EM Bichot Macon-Villages

$12.00

EM Bulletin Pinot Grigio

$5.00

EM Ch Laguade Graves

$14.00

EM Cottat LG Calliou

$8.75

EM Delaporte Silex SB

$27.60

EM Frei Brothers Rsv SB

$15.00

EM Gobelsburger Gruner Veltiner

$14.39

EM Guado la Tasso Vermintino

$16.80

EM LaGrave Martillac SB

$24.00

EM Lange Twins Chenin Blanc

$13.20

EM Lost Draw Marsanne

$26.99

EM Louis Michel Montmain

$31.20

EM Max et Jacques Chard

$7.38

EM Morey Les Embazees

$57.60

EM Newton Unfiltered CH

$42.00

EM Nobilo SB

$8.70

EM Patient Cottat Sancerre

$24.00

EM Penfolds 311

$25.00

EM Pratz & Hall Sonoma CH

$21.60

EM Prieler Seeberg PB

$20.28

EM Selbach Riesling

$11.40

EM St Huberts Stag CH

$14.40

EM Stags' Lp Chard

$14.40

EM Famille Perrin CdR Rose

$9.60

EM Rose de Patron

$5.99

EM Bichot Cremant Rose

$18.00

EM Campo Viejo Cava Brut Reserva

$6.00

EM GH Mumm Brut

$26.60

EM GH Mumm Rose

$32.40

EM L.Aubry Fils Brut

$35.99

EM Zonin Prosecco

$7.20

EM Zonin Rose Bubbles

$7.20

EM Wycliff Champagne

$5.00

EM Roumieu Sauternes

$15.00

EM Royal Tokai Puttonyos

$49.38

EM Inniskillin Vidal

$59.34
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

312 Pearl Pkwy, Bldg. 3, San Antonio, TX 78215

Directions

