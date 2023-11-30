The Boiling House
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Boiling House is a first of its kind seafood boil restaurant here in the Greater Philadelphia and South Jersey area. We have the freshest seafood around that is delivered daily from our friends in Louisiana. Our one of a kind spice and style can't be imitated anywhere else. We strive to give our guests a mind-blowing experience with our very famous seafood buckets. Come on down and check us out yourself and we hope you become part of The Boiling House family!
Location
1990 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
