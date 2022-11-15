Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Boldthouse

5 Reviews

$$

2234 E. Nasa Parkway

Seabrook, TX 77586

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soups

Zuppa Toscana

$5.50+

Minestrone

$5.50+

Soupe Du Jour

$4.50+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Wedge Salad

$9.50

Caprese Salad

$10.50

Shareables

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$16.95+

Fried Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Grilled Asparagus & Prosciutto

$15.00

Hummus

$8.95

Pub Sliders

$15.00

Shrimp Avocado Cocktail Salad

$17.00

The Pub Wings

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Flatbreads

Mozzarella, tomato slices, and basil

Vino Lover's

$14.95

Prosciutto, spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella

Margherita

$13.25

Mozzarella, tomato slices, and basil

3 Meat Italian

$15.95

Prosciutto, italian sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

On the Bun

Mushroom & Onion Burger

$14.95

8 oz prime angus patty, grilled onions and mushrooms and melted provolone cheese served with kettle chips or fries | Sides: Chips or Fries.

Signature Burger

$16.50

Steak Sandwich

$18.50

Filet mignon slices, grilled onion, mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Taco Dinners

Boozy Steak Tacos

$14.95

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$16.95

Catch of the Day

Pastas

Cajun Pasta Alfredo

$12.50

Spaghetti Annie

$14.95

Seafood Pasta

$18.95

Steaks & Chops

Prime Ribeye

$36.00

Filet

$32.00+

The Boldt Chop

$22.00

Signatures

Chargrilled Salmon

$22.00

Mahi Mahi on Rice

$22.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$18.00

Chef Weekly Feature

Sides

Charro Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$7.75

Whipped Potatoes

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Vegetable Medley

$4.50

Cup of Truffle Fries

$5.00

Add-Ons

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$12.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Seared Scallops

$8.95

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Filet Medallions

$12.00

Avocado

$3.00

4 oz of pasta

$5.00

Kids

Chicken Lil' Bites

$6.50

Pizza

$6.50

Desserts

Whiskey Caramel Bread Pudding

$9.50

Cheesecake

$8.50

Ice Cream

$3.00

Brownie A La Mode

$6.50

Tres Leche Raspberry Cake

$10.00

Soda/Other

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

St Arnold Root Beer

$4.00

Bottles

Modello Especial

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Ready to enjoy an experience? Welcome to The Boldthouse, where we highly anticipate quality service, food and drinks. When you come to visit us in person, be ready to enjoy a lounge-style atmosphere, family friendly ambience and a team that values placing an emphasis on the little things.

Website

Location

2234 E. Nasa Parkway, Seabrook, TX 77586

Directions

Gallery
The Boldthouse image
The Boldthouse image
The Boldthouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Backyard Seabrook
orange starNo Reviews
1301 4th St. Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext
Eduardo's Mexican Kitchen - Houston
orange star4.3 • 424
911 E. Nasa Parkway Houston, TX 77058
View restaurantnext
Cookshack, Webster, TX
orange starNo Reviews
160 West Bay Boulevard Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill - Houston
orange starNo Reviews
2502 Gulf Freeway South League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Texas Snowbirds Daiquiris & Grill - La Porte - 1602 W Main St
orange star4.6 • 419
1602 W Main St La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Savannah Cafe and Bakery - Webster
orange starNo Reviews
14020 Galveston Road Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seabrook

Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA - 4622 E nasa pkwy
orange star4.6 • 764
4622 E nasa pkwy Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seabrook
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston