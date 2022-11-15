Bars & Lounges
American
The Boldthouse
5 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Ready to enjoy an experience? Welcome to The Boldthouse, where we highly anticipate quality service, food and drinks. When you come to visit us in person, be ready to enjoy a lounge-style atmosphere, family friendly ambience and a team that values placing an emphasis on the little things.
Location
2234 E. Nasa Parkway, Seabrook, TX 77586
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill - Houston
No Reviews
2502 Gulf Freeway South League City, TX 77573
View restaurant
Texas Snowbirds Daiquiris & Grill - La Porte - 1602 W Main St
4.6 • 419
1602 W Main St La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurant