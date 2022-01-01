- Home
- /
- Gainesville
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- The Bone BBQ - Gainesville
The Bone BBQ Gainesville
No reviews yet
8045 Stonewall Shops Sq.
Gainesville, VA 20155
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Apps
Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled Pork, Queso, Pico-de-Gallo, and Sour Cream on Tortilla Chips
12 Smokehouse Wings
Seasoned with our house rub, smoked, and fried to order. Can't go wrong with the Honey Bourbon Wings - a fan favorite!
6 Smokehouse Wings
Seasoned with our house rub, smoked, and fried to order. Can't go wrong with the Honey Bourbon Wings - a fan favorite!
Sampler Platter
Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, St. Louis Ribs, Brisket and house pickles
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hand pulled and tossed in our Carolina style BBQ sauce. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles on the side and our house BBQ on the side.
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Dry-rubbed, hickory smoked and sliced to order. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles and our house BBQ on the side.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Slow smoked and pulled to order tossed in our honey BBQ glaze. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles and our house BBQ on the side.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Citrus brined turkey breast, dry rubbed, and hickory smoked. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles and our house BBQ on the side.
House Sausage Sandwich
Specialty Sandwiches
BBQ Po'Boy
sliced brisket, pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and tomato
Brisket Reuben
Sliced brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, toasted rye
Smokestack Burger
bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled onions and jalapenos
BBQ Burger
pulled pork, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, onion straws and house bbq sauce
Hickory Burger
lettuce, tomato, red onion and 1000 island dressing
Rodeo
Platters
2 Meat Combo
Selection of 2 smoked meats with 2 sides.
3 Meat Combo
Selection of 3 smoked meats with 2 sides.
Pulled Pork
Hand pulled and tossed in our Carolina style BBQ sauce.
Beef Brisket
Dry rubbed, hickory smoked and sliced to order.
Pulled Chicken
Slow smoked and pulled to order tossed in our honey BBQ glaze.
Smoked Turkey
Citrus brined turkey breast, dry rubbed and hickory smoked.
Half Rack Ribs
Dry rubbed, hickory smoked
Full Rack Ribs
Dry rubbed, hickory smoked
Smoked Half Chicken
Dry rubbed. Hickory smoked.
Smoked Quarter Chicken
Dry rubbed. Hickory smoked.
Sausage Platter
Soup, Salad, Spuds
Brisket Chili Bowl
with sour cream, shredded cheese, and green onion
Brisket Chili Cup
with sour cream, shredded cheese, and green onion
Smokin' Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Onion Straws, and choice of meat
Cajun Chopped Salad
chopped romaine lettuce, pico-de-gallo, diced cucumber, avocado, corn relish and onion straws with choice of meat and cajun ranch dressing
BBQ Stuffed Potato
baked potato stuffed with butter, sour cream. choice of meat and melted cheddar jack cheese
Family Packs
BBQ Picnic Pack
1 lb. each of Pulled Pork and Brisket, 2 quarts of sides, potato buns, and house bbq sauce - feeds 3-5 people
Ribs & Chicken Pack
Classic Que' Pack
1 lb. Pulled Pork, 1 lb. Brisket, 1 whole chicken, 3 quarts of sides, buns and house bbq sauce
Boss Hog Pack
2 lb. Pulled Pork, 1 lb. Brisket, 1 whole chicken, 1 slab Ribs, 4 quarts of sides, buns, and house bbq sauce
Kids Meals
Just the Meat
Sides and Extras
Retail
Specials
Apps
Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled Pork, Queso, Pico-de-Gallo, and Sour Cream on Tortilla Chips
12 Smokehouse Wings
Seasoned with our house rub, smoked, and fried to order. Can't go wrong with the Honey Bourbon Wings - a fan favorite!
6 Smokehouse Wings
Seasoned with our house rub, smoked, and fried to order. Can't go wrong with the Honey Bourbon Wings - a fan favorite!
Sampler Platter
Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, St. Louis Ribs, Brisket and house pickles
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hand pulled and tossed in our Carolina style BBQ sauce. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles on the side and our house BBQ on the side.
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Dry-rubbed, hickory smoked and sliced to order. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles and our house BBQ on the side.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Slow smoked and pulled to order tossed in our honey BBQ glaze. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles and our house BBQ on the side.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Citrus brined turkey breast, dry rubbed, and hickory smoked. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles and our house BBQ on the side.
House Sausage Sandwich
Specialty Sandwiches
BBQ Po'Boy
sliced brisket, pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and tomato
Brisket Reuben
Sliced brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, toasted rye
Smokestack Burger
bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled onions and jalapenos
BBQ Burger
pulled pork, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, onion straws and house bbq sauce
Hickory Burger
lettuce, tomato, red onion and 1000 island dressing
Rodeo
Platters
2 Meat Combo
Selection of 2 smoked meats with 2 sides.
3 Meat Combo
Selection of 3 smoked meats with 2 sides.
Pulled Pork
Hand pulled and tossed in our Carolina style BBQ sauce.
Beef Brisket
Dry rubbed, hickory smoked and sliced to order.
Pulled Chicken
Slow smoked and pulled to order tossed in our honey BBQ glaze.
Smoked Turkey
Citrus brined turkey breast, dry rubbed and hickory smoked.
Half Rack Ribs
Dry rubbed, hickory smoked
Full Rack Ribs
Dry rubbed, hickory smoked
Smoked Half Chicken
Dry rubbed. Hickory smoked.
Smoked Quarter Chicken
Dry rubbed. Hickory smoked.
Sausage Platter
Soup, Salad, Spuds
Brisket Chili Bowl
with sour cream, shredded cheese, and green onion
Brisket Chili Cup
with sour cream, shredded cheese, and green onion
Smokin' Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Onion Straws, and choice of meat
Cajun Chopped Salad
chopped romaine lettuce, pico-de-gallo, diced cucumber, avocado, corn relish and onion straws with choice of meat and cajun ranch dressing
BBQ Stuffed Potato
baked potato stuffed with butter, sour cream. choice of meat and melted cheddar jack cheese
Family Packs
BBQ Picnic Pack
1 lb. each of Pulled Pork and Brisket, 2 quarts of sides, potato buns, and house bbq sauce - feeds 3-5 people
Ribs & Chicken Pack
Classic Que' Pack
1 lb. Pulled Pork, 1 lb. Brisket, 1 whole chicken, 3 quarts of sides, buns and house bbq sauce
Boss Hog Pack
2 lb. Pulled Pork, 1 lb. Brisket, 1 whole chicken, 1 slab Ribs, 4 quarts of sides, buns, and house bbq sauce
Kids Meals
Just the Meat
Sides and Extras
Retail
Specials
Apps
Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled Pork, Queso, Pico-de-Gallo, and Sour Cream on Tortilla Chips
12 Smokehouse Wings
Seasoned with our house rub, smoked, and fried to order. Can't go wrong with the Honey Bourbon Wings - a fan favorite!
6 Smokehouse Wings
Seasoned with our house rub, smoked, and fried to order. Can't go wrong with the Honey Bourbon Wings - a fan favorite!
Sampler Platter
Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, St. Louis Ribs, Brisket and house pickles
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hand pulled and tossed in our Carolina style BBQ sauce. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles on the side and our house BBQ on the side.
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Dry-rubbed, hickory smoked and sliced to order. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles and our house BBQ on the side.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Slow smoked and pulled to order tossed in our honey BBQ glaze. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles and our house BBQ on the side.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Citrus brined turkey breast, dry rubbed, and hickory smoked. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles and our house BBQ on the side.
House Sausage Sandwich
Specialty Sandwiches
BBQ Po'Boy
sliced brisket, pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and tomato
Brisket Reuben
Sliced brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, toasted rye
Smokestack Burger
bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled onions and jalapenos
BBQ Burger
pulled pork, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, onion straws and house bbq sauce
Hickory Burger
lettuce, tomato, red onion and 1000 island dressing
Rodeo
Platters
2 Meat Combo
Selection of 2 smoked meats with 2 sides.
3 Meat Combo
Selection of 3 smoked meats with 2 sides.
Pulled Pork
Hand pulled and tossed in our Carolina style BBQ sauce.
Beef Brisket
Dry rubbed, hickory smoked and sliced to order.
Pulled Chicken
Slow smoked and pulled to order tossed in our honey BBQ glaze.
Smoked Turkey
Citrus brined turkey breast, dry rubbed and hickory smoked.
Half Rack Ribs
Dry rubbed, hickory smoked
Full Rack Ribs
Dry rubbed, hickory smoked
Smoked Half Chicken
Dry rubbed. Hickory smoked.
Smoked Quarter Chicken
Dry rubbed. Hickory smoked.
Sausage Platter
Soup, Salad, Spuds
Brisket Chili Bowl
with sour cream, shredded cheese, and green onion
Brisket Chili Cup
with sour cream, shredded cheese, and green onion
Smokin' Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Onion Straws, and choice of meat
Cajun Chopped Salad
chopped romaine lettuce, pico-de-gallo, diced cucumber, avocado, corn relish and onion straws with choice of meat and cajun ranch dressing
BBQ Stuffed Potato
baked potato stuffed with butter, sour cream. choice of meat and melted cheddar jack cheese
Family Packs
BBQ Picnic Pack
1 lb. each of Pulled Pork and Brisket, 2 quarts of sides, potato buns, and house bbq sauce - feeds 3-5 people
Ribs & Chicken Pack
Classic Que' Pack
1 lb. Pulled Pork, 1 lb. Brisket, 1 whole chicken, 3 quarts of sides, buns and house bbq sauce
Boss Hog Pack
2 lb. Pulled Pork, 1 lb. Brisket, 1 whole chicken, 1 slab Ribs, 4 quarts of sides, buns, and house bbq sauce
Kids Meals
Just the Meat
Sides and Extras
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
8045 Stonewall Shops Sq., Gainesville, VA 20155