Barbeque

The Bone BBQ Gainesville

review star

No reviews yet

8045 Stonewall Shops Sq.

Gainesville, VA 20155

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cornbread
Pulled Pork Sandwich
12 Smokehouse Wings

Specials

Apple Crumble

$7.00Out of stock

Barrel Aged Hot Sauce

$15.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Cobbler

$7.00Out of stock

Orange Creamsicle

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Eclair

$7.00Out of stock

Apps

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

Pulled Pork, Queso, Pico-de-Gallo, and Sour Cream on Tortilla Chips

12 Smokehouse Wings

12 Smokehouse Wings

$19.00

Seasoned with our house rub, smoked, and fried to order. Can't go wrong with the Honey Bourbon Wings - a fan favorite!

6 Smokehouse Wings

$13.00

Seasoned with our house rub, smoked, and fried to order. Can't go wrong with the Honey Bourbon Wings - a fan favorite!

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$22.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, St. Louis Ribs, Brisket and house pickles

Sandwiches

served on a toasted bun with 1 side and house pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Hand pulled and tossed in our Carolina style BBQ sauce. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles on the side and our house BBQ on the side.

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.75

Dry-rubbed, hickory smoked and sliced to order. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles and our house BBQ on the side.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Slow smoked and pulled to order tossed in our honey BBQ glaze. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles and our house BBQ on the side.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Citrus brined turkey breast, dry rubbed, and hickory smoked. Served on toasted bun with house made pickles and our house BBQ on the side.

House Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Specialty Sandwiches

served on a toasted bun with 1 side and house pickles

BBQ Po'Boy

$15.75

sliced brisket, pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and tomato

Brisket Reuben

Brisket Reuben

$16.50

Sliced brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, toasted rye

Smokestack Burger

$14.50

bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled onions and jalapenos

BBQ Burger

$15.50

pulled pork, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, onion straws and house bbq sauce

Hickory Burger

$13.50

lettuce, tomato, red onion and 1000 island dressing

Rodeo

$16.00

Platters

just the meat served with your choice of 2 sides and house bbq on the side

2 Meat Combo

$23.00

Selection of 2 smoked meats with 2 sides.

3 Meat Combo

$27.00

Selection of 3 smoked meats with 2 sides.

Pulled Pork

$15.25

Hand pulled and tossed in our Carolina style BBQ sauce.

Beef Brisket

$19.50

Dry rubbed, hickory smoked and sliced to order.

Pulled Chicken

$15.75

Slow smoked and pulled to order tossed in our honey BBQ glaze.

Smoked Turkey

$15.50

Citrus brined turkey breast, dry rubbed and hickory smoked.

Half Rack Ribs

$25.00Out of stock

Dry rubbed, hickory smoked

Full Rack Ribs

$32.00Out of stock

Dry rubbed, hickory smoked

Smoked Half Chicken

$16.00

Dry rubbed. Hickory smoked.

Smoked Quarter Chicken

$13.00

Dry rubbed. Hickory smoked.

Sausage Platter

$16.75

Soup, Salad, Spuds

Brisket Chili Bowl

Brisket Chili Bowl

$9.00

with sour cream, shredded cheese, and green onion

Brisket Chili Cup

$6.50

with sour cream, shredded cheese, and green onion

Smokin' Salad

$14.70

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Onion Straws, and choice of meat

Cajun Chopped Salad

$14.70

chopped romaine lettuce, pico-de-gallo, diced cucumber, avocado, corn relish and onion straws with choice of meat and cajun ranch dressing

BBQ Stuffed Potato

$13.25

baked potato stuffed with butter, sour cream. choice of meat and melted cheddar jack cheese

Family Packs

BBQ Picnic Pack

$67.00

1 lb. each of Pulled Pork and Brisket, 2 quarts of sides, potato buns, and house bbq sauce - feeds 3-5 people

Ribs & Chicken Pack

$72.00Out of stock

Classic Que' Pack

$90.00

1 lb. Pulled Pork, 1 lb. Brisket, 1 whole chicken, 3 quarts of sides, buns and house bbq sauce

Boss Hog Pack

$150.00Out of stock

2 lb. Pulled Pork, 1 lb. Brisket, 1 whole chicken, 1 slab Ribs, 4 quarts of sides, buns, and house bbq sauce

Kids Meals

served with 1 side and a cookie

Mac n Cheese Kids

$8.00

BBQ Chicken Kids

$8.00

Pork Sandwich Kids

$8.00

Kids St Louis Ribs

$8.00Out of stock

Just the Meat

1lb Pork

$15.50

1lb Brisket

$30.00

1lb Turkey

$18.00

1lb Pulled Chicken

$17.00

1 Whole Chicken

$15.75

1 Slab Ribs

$30.00Out of stock

Sides and Extras

Cornbread

$1.00+
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.15+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.15+
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.15+

Beans

$3.15+

French Fries

$3.15
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.73+
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.68
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.73

Baked Potato

$4.73

Broccoli

$4.73

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Retail

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$8.40
Sweet Whiskey

Sweet Whiskey

$8.40

House Pickles - Pint

$6.30+

Sweet and Spicy Pickle Chips made and packed in house

(Small) Hot Sauce

$8.50

Bone Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

Martin's Buns (8)

$6.75

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8045 Stonewall Shops Sq., Gainesville, VA 20155

Directions

Gallery
The Bone BBQ image
The Bone BBQ image
The Bone BBQ image

Map
