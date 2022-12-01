Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bone BBQ Manassas

9420 Battle St.

Manassas, VA 20110

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Cornbread
2 Meat Combo

Weekly Specials (Copy)

Cowboy Quesadilla

$16.00

Smoked Chicken Corn Chowder

$6.50

Smoked Chicken Corn Chowder

$8.50

The Cuban

$16.00

Appetizers

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

Pulled Pork, house-made Queso, Pico-de-Gallo, Sour Cream, and Guacamole on corn tortilla chips

12 Smokehouse Wings

$19.00

6 Smokehouse Wings

$13.00

Sampler Platter

$22.00

Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Ribs, Smoked Chicken and house pickles

Sandwiches

served on a toasted bun with 1 side and house pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.75

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

BBQ Po'Boy

$16.00

Brisket Reuben

$16.00

The Rodeo Sandwich

$16.00

Platters

Served with 2 sides and house bbq sauce

2 Meat Combo

$23.00

3 Meat Combo

$27.00

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.25

Beef Brisket Platter

$19.50

Pulled Chicken Platter

$15.75

Half Rack Ribs Platter

$25.00

Half Chicken Platter

$16.00

Quarter Chicken Platter

$13.00

Full Rack Ribs Platter

$32.00

Sausage Platter

$15.25

Soups, Salads, and Spuds

Smokin' Salad

$14.70

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, onion straws, choice of meat, and dressing

Cajun Chopped Salad

$14.70

chopped romaine, cucumbers, avocado, corn relish, pico-de-gallo, onion straws and choice of meat served with cajun ranch dressing

BBQ Stuffed Potato

$12.25

butter, sour cream, choice of meat and melted cheddar jack cheese

Brisket Chili

$9.00+

sour cream, cheese, and green onions

Family Packs

BBQ Picnic Pack

$67.00

1 lb. Pork, 1 lb. Brisket, choice of 2 quarts of sides, buns and house BBQ sauce

Ribs and Chicken Pack

$72.00

1 Slab Ribs, 1 whole Chicken, choice of 2 quarts of sides and house BBQ sauce

Classic Que' Pack

$90.00

1 lb. Pulled Pork, 1 lb. Beef Brisket, 1 whole chicken, choice of 3 quarts of sides, buns, and house BBQ Sauce

Boss Hog Pack

$150.00

2 lb. Pulled Pork, 1 lb. Beef Brisket, 1 whole Chicken, 1 slab Ribs, choice of 4 quarts of sides, buns, and house BBQ sauce

Just the Meat

1 lb. Pork

$16.00

1 lb. Brisket

$30.00

1 lb. Turkey

$25.00Out of stock

Whole Smoked Chicken

$17.00

1 Slab Ribs

$30.00

Half Slab Ribs

$17.85

1 Bone

$4.50

Sausage Link

$6.00

1 lb. Pulled Chicken

$17.00

Sides and Extras

Cole Slaw

$3.15+

Potato Salad

$3.15+

Beans

$3.15+

Collard Greens

$3.15+

Mac and Cheese

$4.73+

Side Salad

$4.73

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and shredded cheese

Baked Potato

$4.73

butter, sour cream, and green onions

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.73

Onion Straws

$3.15

Cornbread

$1.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.73

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Desserts

Banana Pie

$7.00

Cookies N Creme Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Rice Pudding With Lemon

$5.00Out of stock

Rice Pudding With Cinnamon

$5.00Out of stock

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Family owned BBQ restaurant est. 2011.

9420 Battle St., Manassas, VA 20110

