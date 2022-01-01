Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Boston Bean 1140 Boston Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1140 Boston AVe

Nederland, TX 77627

Order Again

Popular Items

Custom ICED Latte (LARGE)
Caramel
French Toast Bagel

Custom Latte

Custom ICED Latte (LARGE)

$5.50

Custom ICED Latte (MEDIUM)

$4.50

Custom HOT Latte (LARGE)

$5.50

Custom HOT Latte (MEDIUM)

$4.50

Frappe

Caramel

$5.50+

Chocolate Decadence

$5.50+

Coconut Mocha

$5.50+

Cookies and Cream

$5.50+

Extreme Toffee

$5.50+

Vanilla Bean

$5.50+

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

White Chocolate

$5.50+

White Reeses

$5.50+

Single Origin Drip

Two Continent

$2.00+

Smoothies

Perfect Peach

$5.50+

Health Apple n Greens

$5.50+

Strawberry

$5.50+

Strawberry Banana

$5.50+

Watermelon

$5.50+

Standards

Americano LARGE (HOT)

$4.50

3 Espresso Shots + HOT WATER (20 oz)

Americano LARGE (ICED)

$4.50

4 Espresso Shots + ICE WATER (24 oz)

Americano MEDIUM (HOT)

$3.50

2 Espresso Shots + HOT WATER (16 oz)

Americano MEDIUM (ICED)

$3.50

2 Espresso Shots + Ice Water (20 oz)

Americano SMALL (HOT)

$2.75

Americano SMALL (ICED)

$2.75

Black Eye LARGE

$5.25

Single Origin Drip Coffee + 2 Espresso Shots (20 oz)

Black Eye MEDIUM

$4.75

Single Origin Drip Coffee + 2 Espresso Shots (16 oz)

Breve LARGE (HOT)

$6.50

3 Espresso shots + steamed 1/2 and 1/2 (20 oz)

Breve Large (ICED)

$6.50

3 Espresso Shots + Iced 1/2 and 1/2 (24 oz)

Breve MEDIUM (HOT)

$5.50

2 Espresso shots + steamed 1/2 and 1/2 (16 oz)

Breve MEDIUM (ICED)

$5.50

2 Espresso Shots+ Iced 1/2 and 1/2 (20 oz)

Cafe Au Lait LARGE

$5.50

Single Origin Drip Coffee + Milk (20 oz)

Cafe Au Lait MEDIUM

$4.50

Single Origin Drip Coffee + Milk (16 oz)

Cafe Latte LARGE

$5.00

3 Espresso Shots + Whole Milk (20 oz)

Cafe Latte MEDIUM

$4.00

2 Espresso Shots + Whole Milk (16 oz)

Cappuccino LARGE

$5.95

3 Espresso Shots + Milk + Cream/foam (20 oz)

Cappuccino Medium

$4.95

2 Espresso Shots + Milk + Cream/foam (16 oz)

Flat White SMALL

$4.25

2 Ristretto/Short abbreviated Shots + 2% steamed milk + cream/foam

Red Eye LARGE

$4.25

Single Origin Drip Coffee + 1 Espresso Shots (20 oz)

Red Eye MEDIUM

$3.75

Single Origin Drip Coffee + 1 Espresso Shots (16 oz)

Red Eye SMALL

$3.00

Single Origin Drip Coffee + 1 Espresso Shots (12 oz)

SHOTS - Double Espresso Shot

$2.00

SHOTS - QUAD SHOT

$4.00

SHOTS - Single Espresso Shot

$1.00

SHOTS - Triple Espresso Shot

$3.00

Hot Tea

Small (10 oz)

$1.75

Medium (14 oz)

$2.25

KETO Splash TEAS

Blueberry (5 Cal / 2 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$4.25

Cherry Limeade (5 Cal / 2 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$4.25

Coconut (5 Cal / 2 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$4.25

Grape (5 Cal / 2 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$4.25

Peach (5 Cal / 2 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$4.25

Pineapple (5 Cal / 2 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$4.25

Strawberry Watermelon (5 Cal / 2 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$4.25

Strawberry (5 Cal / 2 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$4.25

XTRA ENERGY (10 Cal / 4 Carbs / 160 mg caffeine)

$0.50

Immunity (Zinc, B12, D2, K2) (10 Cal / 4 Carbs / 160 mg caffeine)

$1.25

Regular Splash

Banana (110 Cal / 27 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$3.95

Black Cherry (110 Cal / 27 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$3.95

Blue Bubble gum (110 Cal / 27 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$3.95

Blue Hawaiian (110 Cal / 27 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$3.95

Huckleberry (110 Cal / 27 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$3.95

Kiwi (110 Cal / 27 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$3.95

Orange (110 Cal / 27 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$3.95

Passion Fruit (110 Cal / 27 Carbs / 80 mg caffeine)

$3.95

XTRA ENERGY (120 Cal / 31 Carbs / 160 mg caffeine)

$0.50

Immunity (Zinc, B12, D2, K2) (120 Cal / 31 Carbs / 160 mg caffeine)

$1.25

Hot Chocolate

Small

$2.00

Medium

$2.75

Large

$3.50

Bagels

Everything Bagel

$5.50

French Toast Bagel

$5.50

Jalapeno Red Pepper Bagel

$5.50

Blueberry Bagel

$5.50

Chips

Doritos

$1.00

Ruffles Regular

$1.00

Ruffles Cheddar

$1.00

Lays Plain

$1.00

Lays Barbeque

$1.00

Coke

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.00

Diet Sprite

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Bagged Coffee

.Brazilian Cerrado (Ground) (12 oz Bag with valve)

$8.99

.Costa Rican (Ground) (12 oz Bag with valve)

$8.99

.Guatemala Antiqua (Ground) (12 oz Bag with valve)

$8.99

.Kenyan AA (Ground) (12 oz Bag with valve)

$8.99

.Panamanian (Ground) (12 oz Bag with valve)

$8.99

.Tanzanian Peaberry (Ground) (12 oz Bag with valve)

$8.99

Caramel Mudslide (Ground) (12 oz Bag with valve)

$8.99

Caramel Mudslide (WHOLE BEAN) (12 oz Bag with valve)

$8.99

Southern Pecan (Ground) (12 oz Bag with valve)

$8.99

K-Cups

Circle Of Hope - 12 pc Sampler

$10.00

Samaritan Counseling- 12 pc Sampler

$10.00

Legacy Community Health - 12 pc Sampler

$10.00

CASA of SETX - 12 pc Sampler

$10.00

Nederland Police Officers Association - 12 pc Sampler

$10.00

Physical Plastic Gift Cards

$ 5

$5.00

$ 10

$10.00

$ 15

$15.00

$ 20

$20.00

$ 25

$25.00

$ 30

$30.00

$ 35

$35.00

$ 40

$40.00

$ 50

$50.00

$ 75

$75.00

$ 100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Sandwich / Coffee Shop

Location

1140 Boston AVe, Nederland, TX 77627

Directions

