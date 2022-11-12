Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Boulevard Bar & Grille 2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard

1,382 Reviews

$$

2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Order Again

Appetizers

10 Pcs Wings

$15.00

5 Pcs Wings

$8.00

Bam Bam Shrimp

$12.50

8 hand battered fried shrimp | Tossed in Bam Bam sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$11.00

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chips & Spinach Artichoke

$9.50

Duo Dips

$10.00
Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

$12.50

hand battered | fried | creamy marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$7.50

FULL Pepper Jack Poppers

$12.00

Fried | Pepper Jack Cheese | Spicy Ranch

HALF Pepper Jack Poppers

$7.00

Fried | Pepper Jack Cheese | Spicy Ranch

Loaded Tot-Cho’s

Loaded Tot-Cho's

$11.00

Tater Tots | Cheese | Bacon | Scallions | Sour Cream

Southwest Eggrolls

$11.50

Ultimate Nachos

$8.00

tortilla chips | chili | queso | lettuce | tomatoes | jalapeños | salsa | sour cream

South Of The Border

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00

3 soft shell tacos | avocado | lettuce | pico de gallo | cheese | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa | side of tortilla chips

Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos

$14.75

3 soft shell tacos | lettuce | tomato | bam bam shrimp | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.50

3 soft shell tacos | pork belly with adobe sauce | lettuce | tomato | cheese | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips

Spicy Chicken Tacos

Spicy Chicken Tacos

$13.50

3 soft shell tacos | grilled chicken | lettuce | tomato | cheese | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa | side of tortilla chips

Chicken & Bacon Quesadilla

$14.00

flour tortilla | grilled chicken | bacon | tomato | cheese | salsa | sour cream

Laurie’s Quesadilla

$14.00

large flour tortilla | grilled chicken | spinach | mushrooms | tomato | cheese | salsa | sour cream

Southwestern Quesadilla

Southwestern Quesadilla

$13.00

cajun flour tortilla | grilled chicken | black bean & corn mix | salsa | sour cream

Pollo Con Queso

$12.00
Classic Fajitas

Classic Fajitas

$16.00

grilled chicken or steak | tortillas | shredded cheese | red & green peppers | onions | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips

Quinoa Bowls

Quinoa Power Bowl

Quinoa Power Bowl

$9.00

asian kale | color crunch | quinoa & rice blend | edamame | diced red pepper | sliced red onion | choice of dressing | choice of protein

Southwestern Power Bowl

$9.00

urban blend salad mix | quinoa & rice blend | black bean & corn salsa | diced tomato | shredded carrots | sliced red onion | diced red pepper | diced green onion | crumbled queso fresco | choice of dressing | choice of protein

Salads & Soup

FULL Berry Chicken Salad

$14.00

FULL Black & Bleu Salad

$17.00
FULL Boulevard Salad

FULL Boulevard Salad

$11.00

mixed greens | pecans | strawberries | cranberries | feta | choice of dressing | roll

FULL Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

fried chicken | buffalo sauce | mixed greens | celery | carrots | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | choice of dressing | roll

FULL Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine | croutons | parmesan cheese | caesar dressing | roll

FULL Chef Salad

$14.00

ham | turkey | mixed greens | mixed cheese | egg | tomato | cucumber | choice of dressing | roll

FULL Chicken Cobb Salad

FULL Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.00

grilled chicken | mixed greens | egg | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | tomato | avocado | choice of dressing | roll

FULL Greek Salad

$11.00
FULL Honey Chicken Salad

FULL Honey Chicken Salad

$14.75

fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll

FULL House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens | cheese | tomato | cucumber | onion | croutons | choice of dressing | roll

FULL Kale Chicken Salad

FULL Kale Chicken Salad

$16.00

grilled chicken | kale | broccoli | carrots | Brussel sprouts | pecans | cranberries | choice of dressing | roll

FULL Pear Salad

$13.50Out of stock

FULL Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

FULL Taco Chicken Salad

$14.75

blackened chicken | lettuce | avocado | pico | crispy tortilla bowl | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa

FULL Thai Chicken Salad

$14.75

HALF Berry Chicken Salad

$9.00

HALF Greek Salad

$8.00

HALF Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.00

BOWL Soup

$6.00

BOWL Chili

$6.00

CUP Chili

$4.00

CUP Soup

$4.00

Entrées

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$16.75

Brian’s Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

grilled chicken | mushrooms | garlic bread

Chicken Portabello

$15.00

6 ounce grilled chicken | Swiss cheese | grilled portabello mushroom | 2 sides

Chicken Tortellini

Chicken Tortellini

$14.00

3 cheese filled tortellini | blackened chicken | choice of sauce | garlic bread

Fish & Chips

$16.00
General’s Sirloin

General's Sirloin

$19.00

8 oz sirloin | 2 sides

Open Faced Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

homemade meatloaf | texas toast | mashed potatoes | gravy | onion straws

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$14.00Out of stock
Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$18.00

seasoned salmon filet | teriyaki sauce | 2 sides

Burgers

All American Burger

$12.00

American cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickle | onion straws | 1000 island dressing

Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger

$13.50

Bistro Burger

$13.50

pepper jack cheese | bacon | onion straws | spicy ranch

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.50

melted bleu cheese crumbles | a1 sauce | onion straws | bacon

Blvd Burger

Blvd Burger

$12.00

natural beef patty piled high with fries | tomato | onion | queso

Blvd Burger DBL

$14.75

2 natural beef patties piled high with fries | tomato | onion | queso

Blvd Burger TRPL

$18.50

3 natural beef patties piled high with fries | tomato | onion | queso

Cheeseburger

$12.00

American cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle

Chipotle BBQ Burger

$13.50

Vermont cheddar | bacon | bbq sauce | chipotle mayo | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle

Free Bird Burger

$13.50

turkey burger | swiss | arugula | tomato | guacamole

Good Morning Burger

$13.50

American cheese | bacon | fried egg

Guacamole Swiss Burger

Guacamole Swiss Burger

$14.50

lettuce | tomato | onion | bacon | swiss | guacamole | pickle

Memphis Burger

$14.50

natural beef patty | pork belly | cheddar cheese | Cole slaw

Mini Cheeseburgers

$13.00

3 mini sliders | American cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.50

sautéed mushrooms | Swiss | lettuce | tomato | mayo

Plain Jane Burger

$11.25

lettuce | tomato | pickle | onion

Tsunami Burger

$12.00

Veggie Burger

$11.75

veggie patty | avocado | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle | grilled peppers

Sandwiches / Wraps

Avocado Club Wrap

Avocado Club Wrap

$14.50

grilled chicken | bacon | avocado | tomato | swiss | pesto mayo

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$17.00
BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$13.50

bacon | lettuce | tomato | American cheese | mayo | grilled wheat bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

grilled chicken | buffalo sauce | lettuce | celery | bleu cheese crumbles

Caesar Wrap

$13.50

grilled chicken | lettuce | tomato | parmesan cheese | caesar dressing

Chicken Club

$14.50

grilled chicken | American cheese | bacon | lettuce | tomato | honey mustard | wheat bread

Chipotle Chicken

$14.75

grilled chicken | pepper jack cheese | bacon | onion straws | chipotle mayo

Firehouse Chicken

$14.75

grilled chicken | ham | pepper jack cheese | buffalo sauce | onion straws | ranch

French Dip

$15.50

prime rib | provolone | au jus | hoagie sub

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$12.50

thick sliced bologna | texas toast | tomato | mayo |american cheese | fried egg

Greek Wrap

$13.50

grilled chicken | lettuce | black olives | onion | feta | tomato | greek dressing

Larry Bird

$14.00

fried chicken | swiss | bacon | 1000 island | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle | Kaiser roll

Mile High

$13.50

ham | turkey | bacon | swiss | cheddar | lettuce | tomato | honey mustard | wheat bread

Perfect Prime

$16.50

prime rib | cheddar | horsey sauce | mushrooms | onions | lettuce | tomato | jalapeño bread

Philly Chicken

$16.00

grilled chicken | melted provolone | sautéed onion | sautéed pepper | mayo | hoagie sub

Philly Steak

$16.00

grilled steak | melted provolone | sautéed onion | sautéed pepper | mayo | hoagie sub

Reuben Sandwich

$14.50

corned beef | swiss | sauerkraut | 1000 island | rye bread

Turkey Bacon Swiss

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$14.50

hot turkey | bacon | swiss | mayo | tomato | Kaiser roll

Zesty Turkey

$13.50

hot turkey | bacon | pepper jack cheese | lettuce | tomato | chipotle mayo | jalapeño bread

Pick Two

$8.50

Calzones / Flatbreads

Chicken Calzone

$15.00

chicken | mozzarella | peppers | onion | mushrooms

Coach Jimmys Calzone

Coach Jimmys Calzone

$15.00

mushrooms | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ricotta | mozzarella | provolone | parmesan cheese

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$11.50

olive oil | tomato | mozzarella | fresh basil | Italian seasoning

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$11.50

grilled chicken | red peppers | tomato | mozzarella | pesto | Italian seasoning

12" Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

bbq sauce base | mozzarella | chicken | bell pepper | onions | bbq sauce

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

tomato sauce | buffalo chicken | bacon | mozzarella | ranch

12" Cajun Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | mozzarella | cajun seasoning

12" Garden Pizza

$16.00

pesto or tomato sauce | mozzarella | peppers | mushrooms | onions | garlic | tomato | black olives

12" Grant’s Pms

$15.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | mushrooms | Italian sausage | mozzarella

12" Great White Pizza

$15.00

olive oil base | garlic | fontina | fresh basil

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce | mozzarella | pineapple | ham

12" Meat Pie Pizza

$18.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ground beef | ham | bacon

12" Topless Pizza

$12.00

tomato sauce | mozzarella cheese

12" Tuscan Pizza

$15.00

ranch base | spinach | garlic | tomato | chicken | feta | mozzarella | cheddar

12" 1 Topping Pizza

$12.00

12" 2 Topping Pizza

$14.00

12" 3 Topping Pizza

$16.00

16" Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

bbq sauce base | mozzarella | chicken | bell pepper | onions | bbq sauce

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

tomato sauce | buffalo chicken | bacon | mozzarella | ranch

16" Cajun Pepperoni Pizza

16" Cajun Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | mozzarella | cajun seasoning

16" Garden Pizza

$23.00

pesto or tomato sauce | mozzarella | peppers | mushrooms | onions | garlic | tomato | black olives

16" Grant’s Pms

$20.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | mushrooms | Italian sausage | mozzarella

16" Great White Pizza

16" Great White Pizza

$19.00

olive oil base | garlic | fontina | fresh basil

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

tomato sauce | mozzarella | pineapple | ham

16" Meat Pie Pizza

16" Meat Pie Pizza

$24.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ground beef | ham | bacon

16" Topless Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce | mozzarella cheese

16" Tuscan Pizza

$19.00

ranch base | spinach | garlic | tomato | chicken | feta | mozzarella | cheddar

16" 1 Topping Pizza

$17.00

16" 2 Topping Pizza

$19.00

16" 3 Topping Pizza

$21.00

Kid’s Menu

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Mini Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid Pasta w/ marinara

$6.00

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.50

Carrots And Celery

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

Half House Salad

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Onion Straws

$5.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Rice

$5.00

Roll

$0.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Of Garlic Bread

$2.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Sauces

2 oz 1000 Island

$0.45

2 oz Balsamic

$0.45

2 oz Bam Bam Sauce

$0.50

2 oz BBQ

$0.45

2 oz Beer Cheese

$0.75

2 oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

2 oz Buffalo

$0.45

2 oz Caesar

$0.45

2 oz Cajun Seasoning

$0.45

2 oz Chipotle

$0.45

2 oz Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

2 oz Creamy Hot Cajun

$0.45

2 oz Garlic Parmesan

$0.45

2 oz Gravy

$0.75

2 oz Greek

$0.45

2 oz Guacamole

$1.50

2 oz Honey Mustard

$0.45

2 oz Honey Sriracha

$0.45

2 oz Italian

$0.45

2 oz Ketchup

2 oz Killer Hot

$0.45

2 oz Korean BBQ

$0.45

2 oz Mango Habanero

$0.45

2 Oz Mango Salsa

$0.75

2 oz Marinara

$0.50

2 oz Mayo

2 oz Medium

$0.45

2 oz Mild

$0.45

2 oz Mustard

2 oz Peanut Thai

$0.45

2 oz Pesto Mayo

$0.45

2 oz Queso

$0.75

2 oz Ranch

$0.45

2 oz Raspberry

$0.45

2 oz Salsa

$0.45

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.45

2 oz Spicy Ranch

$0.45

2 oz Tangy Asian

$0.45

2 oz Tarter

$0.45

2 oz Toasted Sesame

$0.45

4 oz Alfredo

$3.00

4 oz Au Jus

$1.00

4 oz Guacamole

$4.00

4 oz Marinara

$1.00

4 oz Queso

$3.00

4 oz Salsa

$1.00

4 oz Spinach Dip

$4.00

Dessert

Colossal Cheesecake

$9.00

Fried Oreos

$9.00

Skillet Cookie

$9.00

Two Fat Men Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

NA Beverages

Softdrink

$2.99

Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, Sweet/ Unsweet Tea, Blue Powerade, Coke Zero

Kids Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Caffeinated only

Employee Drinks

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

N/A Blueberry Lemonade

$3.49

N/A Cherry Coke

$3.49

N/A Peach Tea

$3.49

N/A Raspberry Lemonade

$3.49

N/A Shirley Timple

$3.49

N/A Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Red Bull

$4.25

TopoChico

$3.00Out of stock

Water

1/2 OFF CHAMPAGNE

Jello Shot

$3.00

Fam Meals

FAMILY Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$45.00

FAMILY Chicken Parmesan

$45.00

FAMILY Chicken Tenders

$45.00

FAMILY Meatloaf

$40.00

FAMILY South of the Border

$43.00

Fam Sides

FAMILY Mac n Cheese

$15.00

FAMILY Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

FAMILY Mashed Potatoes

$15.00

Fam 2 Pizzas

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

bbq sauce base | mozzarella | chicken | bell pepper | onions | bbq sauce

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce | buffalo chicken | bacon | mozzarella | ranch

12" Cajun Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | mozzarella | cajun seasoning

12" Garden Pizza

$15.00

pesto or tomato sauce | mozzarella | peppers | mushrooms | onions | garlic | tomato | black olives

12" Grant’s Pms

$15.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | mushrooms | Italian sausage | mozzarella

12" Great White Pizza

$15.00

olive oil base | garlic | fontina | fresh basil

12" Grilled Chicken & Herb Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce | grilled chicken | basil | Italian seasoning

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce | mozzarella | pineapple | ham

12" Meat Pie Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ground beef | ham | bacon

12" Topless Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce | mozzarella cheese

12" Tuscan Pizza

$15.00

ranch base | spinach | garlic | tomato | chicken | feta | mozzarella | cheddar

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Est. 2010

Website

Location

2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Directions

Gallery
The Boulevard Bar & Grille image
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
