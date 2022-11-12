- Home
The Boulevard Bar & Grille 2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard
1,382 Reviews
$$
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Appetizers
10 Pcs Wings
5 Pcs Wings
Bam Bam Shrimp
8 hand battered fried shrimp | Tossed in Bam Bam sauce
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Spinach Artichoke
Duo Dips
Fried Mac & Cheese Balls
hand battered | fried | creamy marinara sauce
Fried Pickles
FULL Pepper Jack Poppers
Fried | Pepper Jack Cheese | Spicy Ranch
HALF Pepper Jack Poppers
Fried | Pepper Jack Cheese | Spicy Ranch
Loaded Tot-Cho’s
Tater Tots | Cheese | Bacon | Scallions | Sour Cream
Southwest Eggrolls
Ultimate Nachos
tortilla chips | chili | queso | lettuce | tomatoes | jalapeños | salsa | sour cream
South Of The Border
Baja Fish Tacos
3 soft shell tacos | avocado | lettuce | pico de gallo | cheese | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa | side of tortilla chips
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
3 soft shell tacos | lettuce | tomato | bam bam shrimp | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips
Pulled Pork Tacos
3 soft shell tacos | pork belly with adobe sauce | lettuce | tomato | cheese | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips
Spicy Chicken Tacos
3 soft shell tacos | grilled chicken | lettuce | tomato | cheese | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa | side of tortilla chips
Chicken & Bacon Quesadilla
flour tortilla | grilled chicken | bacon | tomato | cheese | salsa | sour cream
Laurie’s Quesadilla
large flour tortilla | grilled chicken | spinach | mushrooms | tomato | cheese | salsa | sour cream
Southwestern Quesadilla
cajun flour tortilla | grilled chicken | black bean & corn mix | salsa | sour cream
Pollo Con Queso
Classic Fajitas
grilled chicken or steak | tortillas | shredded cheese | red & green peppers | onions | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips
Quinoa Bowls
Quinoa Power Bowl
asian kale | color crunch | quinoa & rice blend | edamame | diced red pepper | sliced red onion | choice of dressing | choice of protein
Southwestern Power Bowl
urban blend salad mix | quinoa & rice blend | black bean & corn salsa | diced tomato | shredded carrots | sliced red onion | diced red pepper | diced green onion | crumbled queso fresco | choice of dressing | choice of protein
Salads & Soup
FULL Berry Chicken Salad
FULL Black & Bleu Salad
FULL Boulevard Salad
mixed greens | pecans | strawberries | cranberries | feta | choice of dressing | roll
FULL Buffalo Chicken Salad
fried chicken | buffalo sauce | mixed greens | celery | carrots | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | choice of dressing | roll
FULL Caesar Salad
romaine | croutons | parmesan cheese | caesar dressing | roll
FULL Chef Salad
ham | turkey | mixed greens | mixed cheese | egg | tomato | cucumber | choice of dressing | roll
FULL Chicken Cobb Salad
grilled chicken | mixed greens | egg | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | tomato | avocado | choice of dressing | roll
FULL Greek Salad
FULL Honey Chicken Salad
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
FULL House Salad
mixed greens | cheese | tomato | cucumber | onion | croutons | choice of dressing | roll
FULL Kale Chicken Salad
grilled chicken | kale | broccoli | carrots | Brussel sprouts | pecans | cranberries | choice of dressing | roll
FULL Pear Salad
FULL Southwest Chicken Salad
FULL Taco Chicken Salad
blackened chicken | lettuce | avocado | pico | crispy tortilla bowl | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa
FULL Thai Chicken Salad
HALF Berry Chicken Salad
HALF Greek Salad
HALF Southwest Chicken Salad
BOWL Soup
BOWL Chili
CUP Chili
CUP Soup
Entrées
Blackened Mahi Mahi
Brian’s Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
grilled chicken | mushrooms | garlic bread
Chicken Portabello
6 ounce grilled chicken | Swiss cheese | grilled portabello mushroom | 2 sides
Chicken Tortellini
3 cheese filled tortellini | blackened chicken | choice of sauce | garlic bread
Fish & Chips
General’s Sirloin
8 oz sirloin | 2 sides
Open Faced Meatloaf Sandwich
homemade meatloaf | texas toast | mashed potatoes | gravy | onion straws
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Teriyaki Salmon
seasoned salmon filet | teriyaki sauce | 2 sides
Burgers
All American Burger
American cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickle | onion straws | 1000 island dressing
Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger
Bistro Burger
pepper jack cheese | bacon | onion straws | spicy ranch
Black & Bleu Burger
melted bleu cheese crumbles | a1 sauce | onion straws | bacon
Blvd Burger
natural beef patty piled high with fries | tomato | onion | queso
Blvd Burger DBL
2 natural beef patties piled high with fries | tomato | onion | queso
Blvd Burger TRPL
3 natural beef patties piled high with fries | tomato | onion | queso
Cheeseburger
American cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle
Chipotle BBQ Burger
Vermont cheddar | bacon | bbq sauce | chipotle mayo | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle
Free Bird Burger
turkey burger | swiss | arugula | tomato | guacamole
Good Morning Burger
American cheese | bacon | fried egg
Guacamole Swiss Burger
lettuce | tomato | onion | bacon | swiss | guacamole | pickle
Memphis Burger
natural beef patty | pork belly | cheddar cheese | Cole slaw
Mini Cheeseburgers
3 mini sliders | American cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
sautéed mushrooms | Swiss | lettuce | tomato | mayo
Plain Jane Burger
lettuce | tomato | pickle | onion
Tsunami Burger
Veggie Burger
veggie patty | avocado | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle | grilled peppers
Sandwiches / Wraps
Avocado Club Wrap
grilled chicken | bacon | avocado | tomato | swiss | pesto mayo
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
BLT Sandwich
bacon | lettuce | tomato | American cheese | mayo | grilled wheat bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken | buffalo sauce | lettuce | celery | bleu cheese crumbles
Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken | lettuce | tomato | parmesan cheese | caesar dressing
Chicken Club
grilled chicken | American cheese | bacon | lettuce | tomato | honey mustard | wheat bread
Chipotle Chicken
grilled chicken | pepper jack cheese | bacon | onion straws | chipotle mayo
Firehouse Chicken
grilled chicken | ham | pepper jack cheese | buffalo sauce | onion straws | ranch
French Dip
prime rib | provolone | au jus | hoagie sub
Fried Bologna Sandwich
thick sliced bologna | texas toast | tomato | mayo |american cheese | fried egg
Greek Wrap
grilled chicken | lettuce | black olives | onion | feta | tomato | greek dressing
Larry Bird
fried chicken | swiss | bacon | 1000 island | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle | Kaiser roll
Mile High
ham | turkey | bacon | swiss | cheddar | lettuce | tomato | honey mustard | wheat bread
Perfect Prime
prime rib | cheddar | horsey sauce | mushrooms | onions | lettuce | tomato | jalapeño bread
Philly Chicken
grilled chicken | melted provolone | sautéed onion | sautéed pepper | mayo | hoagie sub
Philly Steak
grilled steak | melted provolone | sautéed onion | sautéed pepper | mayo | hoagie sub
Reuben Sandwich
corned beef | swiss | sauerkraut | 1000 island | rye bread
Turkey Bacon Swiss
hot turkey | bacon | swiss | mayo | tomato | Kaiser roll
Zesty Turkey
hot turkey | bacon | pepper jack cheese | lettuce | tomato | chipotle mayo | jalapeño bread
Pick Two
Calzones / Flatbreads
Chicken Calzone
chicken | mozzarella | peppers | onion | mushrooms
Coach Jimmys Calzone
mushrooms | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ricotta | mozzarella | provolone | parmesan cheese
Margherita Flatbread
olive oil | tomato | mozzarella | fresh basil | Italian seasoning
Pesto Chicken Flatbread
grilled chicken | red peppers | tomato | mozzarella | pesto | Italian seasoning
12" Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq sauce base | mozzarella | chicken | bell pepper | onions | bbq sauce
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
tomato sauce | buffalo chicken | bacon | mozzarella | ranch
12" Cajun Pepperoni Pizza
tomato sauce | pepperoni | mozzarella | cajun seasoning
12" Garden Pizza
pesto or tomato sauce | mozzarella | peppers | mushrooms | onions | garlic | tomato | black olives
12" Grant’s Pms
tomato sauce | pepperoni | mushrooms | Italian sausage | mozzarella
12" Great White Pizza
olive oil base | garlic | fontina | fresh basil
12" Hawaiian Pizza
tomato sauce | mozzarella | pineapple | ham
12" Meat Pie Pizza
tomato sauce | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ground beef | ham | bacon
12" Topless Pizza
tomato sauce | mozzarella cheese
12" Tuscan Pizza
ranch base | spinach | garlic | tomato | chicken | feta | mozzarella | cheddar
12" 1 Topping Pizza
12" 2 Topping Pizza
12" 3 Topping Pizza
16" Pizza
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq sauce base | mozzarella | chicken | bell pepper | onions | bbq sauce
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
tomato sauce | buffalo chicken | bacon | mozzarella | ranch
16" Cajun Pepperoni Pizza
tomato sauce | pepperoni | mozzarella | cajun seasoning
16" Garden Pizza
pesto or tomato sauce | mozzarella | peppers | mushrooms | onions | garlic | tomato | black olives
16" Grant’s Pms
tomato sauce | pepperoni | mushrooms | Italian sausage | mozzarella
16" Great White Pizza
olive oil base | garlic | fontina | fresh basil
16" Hawaiian Pizza
tomato sauce | mozzarella | pineapple | ham
16" Meat Pie Pizza
tomato sauce | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ground beef | ham | bacon
16" Topless Pizza
tomato sauce | mozzarella cheese
16" Tuscan Pizza
ranch base | spinach | garlic | tomato | chicken | feta | mozzarella | cheddar
16" 1 Topping Pizza
16" 2 Topping Pizza
16" 3 Topping Pizza
Kid’s Menu
Sides
Asparagus
Broccoli
Brussel Sprouts
Carrots And Celery
Cole Slaw
French Fries
Fresh Fruit
Half Caesar Salad
Half House Salad
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Onion Straws
Potato Chips
Rice
Roll
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Of Garlic Bread
Steak Fries
Steamed Veggies
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Tortilla Chips
Side Sauces
2 oz 1000 Island
2 oz Balsamic
2 oz Bam Bam Sauce
2 oz BBQ
2 oz Beer Cheese
2 oz Bleu Cheese
2 oz Buffalo
2 oz Caesar
2 oz Cajun Seasoning
2 oz Chipotle
2 oz Chipotle Mayo
2 oz Creamy Hot Cajun
2 oz Garlic Parmesan
2 oz Gravy
2 oz Greek
2 oz Guacamole
2 oz Honey Mustard
2 oz Honey Sriracha
2 oz Italian
2 oz Ketchup
2 oz Killer Hot
2 oz Korean BBQ
2 oz Mango Habanero
2 Oz Mango Salsa
2 oz Marinara
2 oz Mayo
2 oz Medium
2 oz Mild
2 oz Mustard
2 oz Peanut Thai
2 oz Pesto Mayo
2 oz Queso
2 oz Ranch
2 oz Raspberry
2 oz Salsa
2 oz Sour Cream
2 oz Spicy Ranch
2 oz Tangy Asian
2 oz Tarter
2 oz Toasted Sesame
4 oz Alfredo
4 oz Au Jus
4 oz Guacamole
4 oz Marinara
4 oz Queso
4 oz Salsa
4 oz Spinach Dip
Dessert
NA Beverages
Softdrink
Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, Sweet/ Unsweet Tea, Blue Powerade, Coke Zero
Kids Drinks
Coffee
Caffeinated only
Employee Drinks
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Milk
N/A Blueberry Lemonade
N/A Cherry Coke
N/A Peach Tea
N/A Raspberry Lemonade
N/A Shirley Timple
N/A Strawberry Lemonade
Red Bull
TopoChico
Water
Fam Meals
Fam 2 Pizzas
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130