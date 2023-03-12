The Boulevard- Clear Lake 1311 Bayou Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1311 Bayou Rd, Clear Lake, IA 50428
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Surfside - 444 North Shore Drive
No Reviews
444 North Shore Drive Clear Lake, IA 50428
View restaurant
The Legacy Grill - 619 Buddy Holly Place
No Reviews
619 Buddy Holly Place Clear Lake, IA 50428
View restaurant
More near Clear Lake