The Boulevard- Clear Lake 1311 Bayou Rd

Food

Appetizer

Coconut Shrimps

$8.95

Breaded Mushroom

$8.95

Brussel Sprouts

$12.59

Trash Can Nachos

$15.59

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$7.59

Loaded Fries

$9.59

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.95

Chicken Wings

$7.95

Charcuterie Board

$32.59

Fries

$6.59

Soup

Mexican Cheese Soup

$7.95

Philly Cheese Steak Soup

$7.95

Salad

Softshell Crab Salad

$14.59

Seared Tuna Salad

$15.59

Greek Salad

$6.59

Kid’s Menu

Kid’s Mac n’ Cheese

$6.59

Kid’s Cheese burger

$6.59

Kid’s Chicken Strips

$6.59

Flatbread

Illyrian Flat Bread

$10.59

Mushroom & Sausage

$11.59

Sausage & Cheese

$10.59

Five-Cheese

$8.95

Burger/Sandwich

Mushroom Swiss

$14.59

Fish Sandwich

$12.59

Chicken Sandwich

$10.59

Double-Cheese Burger

$13.59

Illyrian Burger

$16.59

Soft Shell Crab Sliders

$15.59

Steak Sandwich

$15.59

Smoked Beef Sandwich

$14.59

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.59

Cheese Burger

$8.99

Sides

Sautee’ Asparagus

$3.59

Steamed Broccoli

$3.59

Quinoa Salad

$5.29

Mango Salsa

$4.59

Pico

$2.29

Sour Cream

$1.59

Parmesan Cheese

$2.29

Nachos Cheese

$4.59

Steak & Seafood

Fish and Chips

$11.59

Garlic Butter Steak Bites

$18.95

Rib eye

$24.59

Citrus Cod

$18.59

Honey Glazed Duck

$24.59

Tuna Tower

$15.59

Mango-Kissed Salmon

$21.59

Dessert

Baklava

$7.59

New York Cheesecake

$8.59

Crème Brulée Cheesecake

$8.59

Pasta

Bolognese Pasta

$13.59

Drink

Wine

Bogle Sauvignon Blanc (G)

$7.00

Bogle Sauvignon Blanc (B)

$23.00

Primo Amore Moscato (G)

$7.00

Primo Amore Moscato (B)

$24.00

Seaglass Reisling (G)

$7.00

Seaglass Reisling (B)

$24.00

Silver Chardonnay (G)

$9.00

Silver Chardonnay (B)

$28.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc (G)

$9.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc (B)

$28.00

Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon (G)

$7.00

Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon (B)

$24.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon (G)

$7.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon (B)

$24.00

Tribute Pinot Noir (G)

$7.00

Tribute Pinot Noir (B)

$24.00

Mc.Manis Merlot (G)

$8.00

Mc.Manis Merlot (B)

$28.00

Prosecco (G)

$8.00

Prosecco (B)

$30.00

Liquor

Vodka

$4.00+

Gin

$4.00+

Rum

$4.00+

Tequila

$4.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$6.00+

Absolute Vodka

$5.00+

Hennessy

$7.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Tanqueray

$5.00+

Jack Daniel

$5.00+

Maker's Mark

$6.00+

Woodford

$6.00+

Black Velvet

$4.00+

Blue Label

$16.00+

Jameson

$4.00+

Crown

$5.00+

Jim Beam

$4.00+

Patron

$6.00+

Gold Juarez

$5.00+

Smirnoff

$5.00+

Beer

Tip The Cow

$4.00

Kona Big Wave

$4.00

Easy Eddy

$4.00

Boulevard Farmhouse Ale

$4.00

Blue moon

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Lake Time Haze IPA

$4.00

Lake Time Nice Light Lager

$4.00

Pseudo Sue Pale Ale

$4.00

White Claw

$3.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Founder IPA Breakfast Stout

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Golden Lite

$4.00

Cocktail

Long Island

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Bloody Marry

$8.00

Smoked Old-Fashioned

$10.00

Soft Drink

Coke

$2.59

Coke Zero

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Mello Yello

$2.59

Root Beer

$2.59

Cherry Coke

$2.59

Pibb

$2.59

Ice Tea

$2.59

Soda

$1.59

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Juice

Lemonade

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1311 Bayou Rd, Clear Lake, IA 50428

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

